The 69 Best Tacos in Los Angeles, Ranked

To live and eat tacos in Los Angeles. As the L.A.'s first and only publication dedicated to finding the best tacos, we are excited to present you all with this year's list. It's the guide to end all other taco guides and it is dedicated to our members who support us and to the best damn city in the world—complete with a map. Happy 69ing. TACOS FOREVER.