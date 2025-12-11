Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Wednesday. December 10th. It’s day 187.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Santa Barbara: On Arrellega and San Pascual, around 6:15 a.m. At least seven ICE vehicles were observed leaving the ICE field office at Cortez Circle and later seen in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. We are unsure of how many people were abducted at this location.
- Montclair: On Fremont and Moreno, around 6:55 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area near a Costco. However, no one was reported as kidnapped.
- Anaheim: In a residential area on S Philadelphia and E Charlotte, around 8:30 a.m. Four to eight ICE agents arrived roughly around 8:15 a.m. and reportedly kidnapped three to four people.
- Poway: Near the Kohl’s on 12880 Gregg Ct, around 8:30 a.m. Federal agents were seen in the street after stopping a vehicle. We are unsure if they took anyone from this stop.
- Fontana: Near a Kaiser hospital on Marygold and Blanchard, around 8:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping an individual from their car.
- San Bernardino: On Baseline and Central, around 9:43 a.m. Federal agents were seen stopping a vehicle. Community watch teams verified that one person was taken.
- San Bernardino: On Victoria and 6th. Border Patrol agents conducted a stop at the intersection. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Fontana: On Arrow and Cherry, around 11:15 a.m. Three ICE agents were present while stopping and questioning a man who was driving in the area. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Fontana: Across the street from a Northgate and Dunkin' Donuts on Sierra and San Bernardino, around 2:26 p.m. Federal agents were seen parked. A witness stated that one person was seen being taken.
- Buena Park: On the 91 Fwy, around 10:30 a.m. A known ICE vehicle that was seen at a Van Nuys Home Depot Raid in August was observed traveling toward Orange County on the 91 FWY.
- San Bernardino: At the Civil Division building on 247 W 3rd St, around 11:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a person outside the building.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- L.A. County’s new no masks ordinance
- Prohibit all law enforcement officers operating within Los Angeles County, from wearing any mask or personal disguise while interacting with the public in the course of their duties within the unincorporated areas, with appropriate pre-approved exemptions; and
- Require all law enforcement officers operating within Los Angeles County, to wear visible identification and agency affiliation while interacting with the public in the course of their duties within the unincorporated areas.