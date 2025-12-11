Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

DAILY MEMO: CBP MIA In Recent ICE Raids; LA County Approves Mask Ban

A breakdown of California and Los Angeles County's new laws banning ICE and local law enforcement from wearing masks or concealing their identity and agencies.

9:04 PM PST on December 10, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday. December 10th. It’s day 187.

TODAY’S RAIDS

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • L.A. County’s new no masks ordinance
    • Prohibit all law enforcement officers operating within Los Angeles County, from wearing any mask or personal disguise while interacting with the public in the course of their duties within the unincorporated areas, with appropriate pre-approved exemptions; and 
    • Require all law enforcement officers operating within Los Angeles County, to wear visible identification and agency affiliation while interacting with the public in the course of their duties within the unincorporated areas.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Food

Why Are We Paying $40 for Matcha Powder?

The matcha shortage, fueled by social media trends and compounded by many farmers retiring and young people not continuing the craft, and manufacturing limitations, has driven matcha powder prices through the roof. However, experts say it's not all bad and that there are solutions.

December 10, 2025
Food

This Pop-Up Is Reviving OG Filipino-Style Clay Pot-Baked Coconut Rice Cakes

Otto Markel is tradition-obsessed. He soaks the rice, and eventually plans to cook it over live fire, evoking the communal feel of Christmas midnight mass in the Philippines, where bibingka is traditionally prepared and enjoyed outside the church. 

December 10, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Continues Targeting Courthouses and Detains Another U.S. Citizen

Border Patrol was seemingly absent today, except for a raid at the Lemon Grove Home Depot. Meanwhile, ICE and HSI targeted courthouses and Santa Barbara neighborhoods, taking another U.S. citizen today.

December 9, 2025
Taco Members Only

The 69 Best Tacos in Los Angeles, Ranked

To live and eat tacos in Los Angeles. As the L.A.'s first and only publication dedicated to finding the best tacos, we are excited to present you all with this year's list. It's the guide to end all other taco guides and it is dedicated to our members who support us and to the best damn city in the world—complete with a map. Happy 69ing. TACOS FOREVER.

December 9, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: A Thousand Confirmed Kidnappings in the Past 90 Days, Plus Two More Deaths in Detention

Exactly three months ago, six Supreme Court justices removed the temporary restraining order on roaming raids in Los Angeles, giving immigration agents the go-ahead to racially profile Latinos. Since that decision, today we have reached at least 1000 confirmed kidnappings.

December 8, 2025
News

Fifteen U.S. Citizens Detained In Over 96 ‘Kavanaugh Stops,’ As Feds Disregard Legal Documentation

Justice Kavanaugh laid out the framework for how racial profiling is permissible by federal agents leading to what has now been coined as the “Kavanaugh Stop,” by professor Anil Kalhan. 

December 8, 2025
See all posts