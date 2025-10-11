Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Friday, October 10th. It’s day 127.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Hollywood: On N Western Ave and Romaine St, around 6:00 a.m. Several bystanders saw ICE agents apprehending a man and shoving them into their car. They began to record the incident, but it was cut short.
- Oxnard: At the Lemon Grove Plaza on N Oxnard Blvd and W Gonzales Rd around 6:30 a.m. Reports state that ICE agents attempted to enter various stores but were unsuccessful because none were open. Nobody was kidnapped.
- Oxnard: In El Rio, around 7:15 a.m. VcDefensa noted some known ICE scouts in the area.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Maria County Jail on W Betteravia Rd and Black Rd, community watch saw ERO in the parking lot. They stayed behind to alert, but unfortunately, a woman was reported to be taken.
- Santa Ana: On N Parton St and W 17th St, community watch arrived as a woman was being kidnapped from the outside of the restaurant Cruz Azul. We have no further information on her.
- Tustin: On Pasadena and McFadden around 8:55 a.m. Community watch members noted a notorious ICE vehicle scouting in the area. As they were following him, they lost him in the city but eventually spotted him again alongside two other known ICE vehicles. These vehicles were scouting around the Anaheim Plaza at 440 N Euclid, as well as the Euclid Car Wash on W La Palma St and N Euclid Ave, which had been previously hit on August 16th.
- San Diego: In Logan Heights on Webster Ave and 32nd St, around 9:00 a.m., the community watch team Union Del Barrio arrived on scene to several masked and unmasked Border Patrol agents in a residential neighborhood. Several community watch members were on scene and were able to pressure Border Patrol to leave. They stated the community was able to pressure the agents out.
- San Diego: Not too long after their failed kidnappings, they ended up going to a residential neighborhood on S 47th and Logan Ave, around 10:19 a.m. A woman was ultimately kidnapped from her vehicle by a mixture of masked and unmasked Border Patrol agents.
- San Diego: At the Challenger Car Wash on 35th St and El Cajon Blvd, around 10:00 a.m. A woman is seen photographed as masked agents apprehend her, along with an ATF agent standing beside her. (Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.)
- City of Industry: At the Home Depot at 18131 Gale Ave, around 9:00 a.m. An eyewitness submitted footage to L.A. TACO and approximated that at least six people were taken.
- Rosemead: At the Country Village Hand Car Wash on Rosemead Blvd and Marshall St, around 11:30 a.m. Masked agents arrived at the car wash and swarmed it. There were at least 20 agents. At least three people were kidnapped.
- San Gabriel: Mission Car Wash on 918 S San Gabriel Blvd at 11:20 a.m. At least a dozen agents raided the car wash while customers confronted and recorded the masked agents. At least two people were recorded getting taken away.
- Baldwin Hills: The mall parking lot around 5:00 a.m. At least a dozen agents were spotted meeting in the parking lot in footage submitted to L.A. TACO.
- Mission Hills: Near Lassen and Kester. An agent was seen knocking on the door of a house. When he started walking away, three to four unmarked vehicles pulled up and then drove away. According to the witness who submitted this video to L.A. TACO, when one of the agents noticed the observer recording them, he became aggressive. He yelled at the person recording that he couldn’t drive and be on the phone. As he parked his vehicle, the agent pulled up directly behind him and yelled at the observer that he was blocking the driveway. He then took off.
- Los Angeles: Skid Row around 7:18 a.m. An observer submitted pictures to L.A. TACO showing a DHS van carrying one detainee driving through the neighborhood. There were two uniformed ICE agents in the front.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Commander at Large, Chief Gregory Bovino, posted another propaganda video with a message to Los Angeles saying, “You think we’re not in L.A. anymore? Think again.”
- He also invokes Trump’s racist remarks about Latinos, writing, “Rapist, Murderers, Fugitives, Drug traffickers, Child Molesters, Violent gang members.”
- Meanwhile, his video shows agents arresting Latinos working in car washes, making sure to display a tattoo or two as if that is any different than the tattoos his agents wear.
- Also, the only gang member we’ve seen in all the video footage we’ve gathered since this started is this ICE Agent who claimed to be a Florencia gang member.
- White House claims "more than 1,000%" rise in assaults on ICE agents, data says otherwise
- While the number of assaults on ICE agents have increased, there is no public evidence that they have spiked as dramatically as the federal government has claimed.
- An analysis of court records shows about a 25% rise in charges for assault against federal officers through mid-September, compared with the same period a year ago.
- ICE Agents In Chicago Area Who Aren’t Undercover Must Wear Badges Or IDs, Federal Judge Rules
- Federal immigration agents who aren’t working undercover are now required to have visible identification anytime they’re on the job in Chicago and surrounding areas — including when they’re making arrests or responding to protests — under a ruling issued by a federal judge Thursday.
- L.A. County Considers Emergency Declaration Over Immigration Raids
- A state of emergency is a precursor to enacting an eviction moratorium for households that have lost income due to the raids.
- L.A. County staff members noted that an eviction moratorium could have the unintended consequence of revealing residents’ immigration status if they use it to fight an eviction order in court.
- Attorneys for Kilmar Abrego Garcia return to court as his deportation saga continues.
- A government witness said that Eswatini has not agreed to receive Abrego Garcia.
- A plane carrying deported Southeast Asian migrants from the United States recently arrived in Eswatini.
- This program, involving largely secretive agreements, has drawn criticism from rights groups.
- Eswatini has reportedly agreed to accept up to 160 deportees in exchange for a monetary arrangement.
- Other African nations, such as Ghana and South Sudan, have also participated.
