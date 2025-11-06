Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Snatches Multiple People in Salvadoran Corridor Raid, Including a U.S. Citizen

Border Patrol crews raided the Salvadoran corridor, starting down by the 10 freeway and working their way up to the Westlake Home Depot, where Bovino did his infamous Trojan horse stunt with the yellow Penske truck that went viral over the summer. On Monday, Mayor Bass told folks in a town hall that the raids aren’t as bad in L.A. anymore, but the daily reports say otherwise. Today, there were 16 incidents in L.A. alone.

10:43 PM PST on November 5, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday. November 5th. It’s day 153.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

