Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Wednesday. November 5th. It’s day 153.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Sherman Oaks: Magnolia and Van Nuys, yesterday 11/04. A pool cleaner was taken, and his truck with all his supplies and equipment was left abandoned.
- Los Angeles: Early this morning on 9th and Mullen, around 4:30 a.m. Footage shows what appears to be ICE and Border Patrol agents walking down the street beside stores.
- Los Angeles: On 12th and Vermont, near a Bank of America, around 11:00 a.m. A woman was seen being apprehended by two male Border Patrol agents and taken away.
- Los Angeles: On 24th and Magnolia, around 11:35 a.m. Three Border Patrol agents are seen in a residential area with a car pulled over. It is unclear if an individual was taken.
- Los Angeles: On Menlo and Pico, around 11:35 a.m. At the intersection, a street vendor was kidnapped by Border Patrol agents who had been stalking the individual and his son. When the vendor’s son stepped inside a laundromat, Border Patrol agents swooped in and took the man.
- Los Angeles: On Hoover and Pico, around 11:40 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen driving through this intersection.
- Los Angeles: On Sunset and Figueroa, around 11:40 a.m. Two Border Patrol agents were seen in the neighborhood.
- Los Angeles: On 12th and Paloma, around 11:55 a.m. A man was seen being taken away by a Border Patrol agent as a young woman was seen asking the man for information to reach his family. The agent is seen stating in Spanish that the man will get his phone call and to leave him alone. He’s seen shoving the man into the vehicle as he tries to reach someone on his phone and provide information to the young woman.
- Los Angeles: On 23rd and Hoover, around 12:10 p.m. Community watch teams verified the presence of Border Patrol agents, they stated that two individuals who fled and got to safety were injured and are unsure if any other individuals were taken.
- Los Angeles: Washington and Arlington, around 12:30 p.m. Security footage shows Border Patrol agents pulling around the corner as a man was walking down the street. As the man walks around the corner, he turns around and runs away. Two agents briefly pursued but gave up.
- Los Angeles: On 12th and Stanford, around 12:41 p.m. Border Patrol agents were spotted driving down the street in two vehicles. When a community member walked up to record them while they were in traffic, the vehicles sped off.
- Los Angeles: Washington and Arapahoe around 12:45 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning two individuals. It is unclear if they were taken.
- Los Angeles: On 15th and Normandie, around 1:00 p.m. A volunteer documented two Border Patrol agents. It is unclear if anyone was taken. It is reported in the photo that one to four people were kidnapped.
- Los Angeles: On 8th St between Westmoreland and Vermont, around 1:00 p.m. A bystander reached out to L.A. TACO to notify us that two individuals were kidnapped near a church.
- Los Angeles: Westlake Home Depot on Wilshire and Union, 1:28 p.m. Border Patrol agents arrived in three vehicles, kidnapping four day laborers and one U.S. citizen. The U.S. citizen was eating inside the McDonald's with his little sister when agents arrived. He went outside to document the raid before he was arrested as well. His little sister was left crying and distraught alone in the parking lot.
- Los Angeles: Alameda near the Metropolitan Detention Center, around 2:51 p.m. Border Patrol agents who were seen raiding the Salvadoran corridor and Westlake Home Depot all day were still seen later than usual near the Metropolitan Detention Center.
- Sherman Oaks: On Woodsman and Magnolia, one individual was taken in what appears to be a targeted attack.
- Van Nuys: On Oxnard and Woodman, around 11:21 a.m. Photos show two ICE agents questioning a woman. It was reported that a male was taken away.
- Fontana: Near the 7-11 off Summit and Beech, around 10:55 a.m. One individual was confirmed kidnapped.
- Perris: On the N D St exit off the 215 freeway, around 9:30 a.m. Federal agents were seen with a stopped vehicle. It is unclear if anyone was taken.
- San Bernardino: On G St. and Virginia, around 7:50 a.m. ICE Presence was confirmed in the area until about 9:40 a.m. However, we didn’t receive any reports of kidnappings there today.
- Costa Mesa: At a residential area near Harbor and Hamilton, around 7:45 a.m. According to witnesses, “ICE picked up a woman this morning who was heard screaming and yelling that she was just coming back from getting her children breakfast.”
- Vista: On Christi Dr, around 7:50 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen driving around the area. Several community watch members were alerted and went over to document it.
- San Diego: Golden Hill on Quail and Hilltop, around 8:30 a.m. Community watch teams discovered a known ICE vehicle in the area and began legally documenting it while alerting the community of its presence as it drove around to Market Pl. They eventually reached a neighborhood in Golden Hills where the vehicle rapidly drove away.
- San Diego: On 2984 E St, around 8:40 a.m. Local law enforcement was called by ICE after claiming a community watch member bumped into their vehicle. Local law enforcement arrived and asked the individual to show their license. However, they didn't have it on them at the time. The individual’s car was towed.
- San Diego: In City Heights near Hamilton Elementary on Fairmont and Olive, around 1:00 p.m. A community watch member noticed a strange vehicle that fit the description of an ICE scout. She approached the vehicle to ask the individual questions and asked them to roll down the window, but they refused and simply drove away.
- Lemon Grove: At the Home Depot on 7530 Broadway, around 1:30 p.m. The same ICE vehicle seen earlier in Golden Hills and Logan Heights was seen in the back of the parking lot following construction workers around.
