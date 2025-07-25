Being the oldest punk at a show creeps up on you, but seeing the spirit of punk evolve through The Garden's emotive, wild experimental "vada vada" punk subgenre, blending chaotic soundbites, genre-defying energy, and disturbing industrial rhythms with the same old power chords, is a fucking revitalizing experience.

Throw in their surreal, nightmarish, jester-inspired theatrics and fans, and you have a formula for one of the most unique musical experiences to come out of Orange County, one of the punk capitals of the world, in the last decade.

Few local punk-rooted bands possess the power to sell thousands of tickets for an impressive mini-music festival in their hometown, yet Wyatt Shears and Fletcher Shears, the identical twin brothers who form the band with just a guitar and drum set, have done this twice with their One Strange Night in Orange County festival last Saturday.

They didn't play at The Observatory; they built the infrastructure, both through their die-hard Gen-Z fans and a loyal base of aging punks with an open mind who enjoy their music, to build a stage in the parking lot of The Observatory.



There was a live hearing for a photo-op, with legacy punk bands such as Fear and L7 opening for them to draw in all the old heads. There was a performance by the modern power-violence band Hong Kong Fuck You and California hardcore icons Ceremony. And the co-headline was Snow Strippers, an EDM dreamgaze duo from Detroit, Michigan, a fitting complement to The Garden’s anarchic style.

A lone jester fan salutes the camera. Photo by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO. A couple of Garden Fans waiting for them to go on. Photo by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO.



Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Gen-Z kids in smeared clown makeup and battle-jacket lifers who’ve been slamming in pits since the ‘90s to stay young at heart, you feel the weight of time dissolve in the sweat-soaked chaos. The Garden’s performance isn’t just a show—it’s a fucking portal, a reminder that punk’s heartbeat will outlive yours, where every distorted chord and screamed lyric feels like a defiance of mortality itself.

A fan paints another fan's face. Photo by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO.

A fan of The Garden smiling? Photo by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO.

The Garden’s fans, dubbed “jesters” for their smeared clown makeup and thrift-store regalia, aren’t just spectators—they’re co-conspirators in the band’s surreal universe. No, they're the Gen-Z version of juggalos because this music is much better.

Some painted their faces in homage to Wyatt and Fletcher’s cryptic, court-jester aesthetic; others just to lose themselves in the madness. Watching them scream lyrics like “I’m a woman, I’m a man” while slamming into each other, you see punk’s eternal truth: it’s not about fitting in, it’s about burning brightly, defiantly, no matter how fleeting the moment.

Ceremony performing at One Strange Night In Orange County. Photo by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO. Tatiana Schwaninger of Snow Strippers, out of Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO.

Fletcher Shears plays drums for The Garden. Photo by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO.

The Garden performing at One Strange Night in Orange County. Photo via @__thegarden__/Instagram.

As the final chords of The Garden’s encore of "Thy Myssion" (their number one song produced with Mac DeMarco dissolved into the Orange County night, the crowd—young and old, clowns and crusties—lingered, reluctant to let the moment fade.

L7. Photo by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO.

One Strange Night wasn’t just a festival; it's proof that punk, as a state of mind, refuses to die, if you don't slowly transform into a conservative MAGA supporter, which some punk elders claim to be "the new punk rock."

The Garden, with their unclassifiable sound and fearless weirdness, are carrying the torch of Orange County punk into uncharted territory, reminding us that punk’s soul lies in its refusal to stand still. Do some songs kind of sound like background music for a video game? Sure. But that's the point. To be a lifer in this scene is to embrace that chaos, to find meaning in the noise, and to keep showing up, no matter how many years creep by.

All photos by Miguel A. Maldonado-Velasco III for L.A. TACO.