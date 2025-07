Long Beach Post: Long Beach Mayor unveils immigrant aid package and tariff relief fund in proposed budget. In speaking about the “Defending Our Long Beach Values Plan,” that will include $1.85 million in direct legal support, about half a million in emergency cash and rent subsidies for immigrant families, and more including $2.5 million toward eviction protection for anybody, not just immigrants, Mayor Richardson said, “We don’t want people to have to choose between health care or paying the rent or making a choice between going to work or the risk of potentially being separated from their families.