IMMDEF Law Center: 85 detained people at the Adelanto ICE processing center collectively wrote a letter detailing the verbal abuse by staff, limited access to legal representation, and the inability to regularly speak to loved ones. Despite these documented conditions, Adelanto continues to operate and, as of July 17th, detains 1,595 people - many swept up in unconstitutional raids in Los Angeles. They report being subjected to overcrowded cells, cold and spoiled food, hours without clean water, and severe medical neglect. Some have been imprisoned for over two years without ever being charged with a crime.