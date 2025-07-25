Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 49.
ICE ACTIVITY:
- Santa Ana Birch & First: A follow-up to yesterday’s incident, where ICE and ATF held women, children, and babies on the curb in the morning. I was able to get more information from an eyewitness who wished to stay anonymous. ATF had a warrant for an individual. They searched the home. Everyone who lives in the house, including the children, waited outside while they searched/investigated. No one was detained. The individual wasn’t found. They checked in with the children and the family in the evening, and they were doing well.
- Compton Crystal Casino: Approximately 50 federal vehicles were parked in the lot, including a few military vehicles that were staging early in the morning.
- Compton: U.S. Marshals and the FBI were driving through a park trying to enter an apartment complex to serve a warrant. It is unclear whether this incident involved ICE or was related to immigration. The agents did not appear to be wearing masks.
- Rancho Cucamonga: masked ICE agents in unmarked cars GRABBED a man driving up on Haven Ave and Foothill Blvd around 12:15.
- Long Beach: A man was taken while he was walking down the street on the corner of E South and Orange Ave.
- Inglewood: The stopped and took a man out of a red Prius, leaving it abandoned there.
- Anaheim on State College and La Palma: Seen staging at a parking lot in the early morning.
- Anaheim on La Palma and Ana Dr: FBI was seen scouting the area.
- Santa Maria Courthouse: ICE was spotted at the Santa Maria courthouse. Vehicles were seen following individuals leaving the court, and we’ve confirmed that at least one person was apprehended.
- Tustin: At Sycamore Magnet Academy, racist Trump supporters blocked the entrance while waving flags, yelling, “Mexicans go back to your country, you are dirty,” and threatening the community not to bring their kids because they will have ICE, according to witnesses.
- Orange: Masked ICE agents were spotted searching for someone behind apartments. No arrests were reported.
- Palmdale: Knocking on people’s doors
OTHER NEWS:
- Washington Post: ICE moves to shackle some 180,000 immigrants with GPS ankle monitors who agree to alternative detention programs. ATDs are designed to monitor individuals subject to immigration proceedings as an alternative to detention in immigration facilities. There are currently about 24,000 people in these programs wearing ankle monitors.
- PSL Ventura: Ventura Healthcare workers are getting together, organizing, and volunteering to help keep patients safe. They are concerned about the decline in immigrants going to their appointments, getting treatment, and medication due to fears of ICE.
- Long Beach Post: Long Beach Mayor unveils immigrant aid package and tariff relief fund in proposed budget. In speaking about the “Defending Our Long Beach Values Plan,” that will include $1.85 million in direct legal support, about half a million in emergency cash and rent subsidies for immigrant families, and more including $2.5 million toward eviction protection for anybody, not just immigrants, Mayor Richardson said, “We don’t want people to have to choose between health care or paying the rent or making a choice between going to work or the risk of potentially being separated from their families.
- IMMDEF Law Center: 85 detained people at the Adelanto ICE processing center collectively wrote a letter detailing the verbal abuse by staff, limited access to legal representation, and the inability to regularly speak to loved ones. Despite these documented conditions, Adelanto continues to operate and, as of July 17th, detains 1,595 people - many swept up in unconstitutional raids in Los Angeles. They report being subjected to overcrowded cells, cold and spoiled food, hours without clean water, and severe medical neglect. Some have been imprisoned for over two years without ever being charged with a crime.
- LAist: A federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump's order seeking to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, keeping the block on his executive order in place. Welcome to the U.S., babies.
- ACLU: President Trump signed an executive order directing states to criminalize and institutionalize people experiencing homelessness, addiction, and mental health disabilities.
- Arizona Daily Star: Border agent was charged with child sex trafficking. A decade ago, Agent Yager was a suspect in a now-closed Tucson rape case. But CBP never investigated the allegations.
