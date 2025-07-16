Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

ICE has reached about 3,000 arrests made across California today, on the 40th day of the ICE siege of L.A.



ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

The Trump administration will send home half of the National Guard stationed in L.A., Even with the 2,000 troops headed home, that still leaves another 2,000 in the Guard and 700 Marines activated in the area, mostly protecting the federal buildings.

Jaime Alanís Garcia , the worker who was injured during the Camarillo raid on Friday, has died. The 57-year-old fell 30 feet from a greenhouse roof during the federal immigration raid at Glass House Farms and suffered a broken neck and fractured skull. He was removed from life support after two days.

Are ICE raids really leading to a decline in traffic ? Despite claims made online and by city officials, even Fox News, there is no evidence that this is true.

Border Patrol is still making propaganda videos about their activities in L.A., this one includes them chasing a kid down the street.

Long Beach City Council will consider legal action to combat ICE raids, the mayor says. One item that may be up for discussion is joining the ACLU’s lawsuit. Several municipalities, including the city of Los Angeles, LA County, Pasadena, and Paramount, have already sought to become partners in the litigation.

We’re currently at about 3,000 arrests made across California as of July 15th.

There has been an ongoing 24-hour protest at the downtown federal building since Friday. There have been folks coming out to play music and sing to the buildings, as well as tense moments confronting the federal police officers, calling out an infiltrator, and agents picking off individuals for arrest. We’ll try to get better coverage on this in the coming days.

24-HOUR Protest at the federal building

ON L.A.TACO