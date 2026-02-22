Culture
Sunday Taquitos #16: Child’s Play
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
How Jim Henson’s Forgotten ’90s Puppet Entered Foo Culture and Is Feeding Our Endless Nostalgia Craving
Could the Sesame Street creator have ever imagined Baby Sinclair rocking a pair of Nike Cortez’?
Daily Memo: ICE Pepper-Sprays and Throws an 80-year-old Attorney, Arrests a Community Watcher, and Takes Seven From Lompoc
Video shows a couple of agents piled on top of Randamaa, shoving his head to the ground as other community members watched in anger and horror. An 80-year-old attorney trying to advocate for the agents to get off Randamaa was pepper-sprayed in the face by one of the agents pinning down Randamaa with the signature Yoga Cobra Pose. As he was pepper-sprayed, you can see the lawyer throws his hands out while blinded, being eventually thrown to the ground by the Yoga agent.
Weekend Eats: Ramadan Feasts at Maydan, Aguja Tortas In Hollywood, and Goat Machito In East L.A.
new dek: "Plus, a new Hokkaido-style fried chicken sandwich from a ghost kitchen in Pico-Union and a new filet mignon taco in Studio City. "
Daily Memo: ICE Used 14 Vehicles to Take 6 People from Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse
So essentially what we’re seeing is that Border Patrol is still active down in San Diego, along with ICE. Here, ICE is operating out of their local offices in Santa Ana and San Bernardino. We also know that people are being taken in Los Angeles who show up for their check-ins. These incidents are hard to catch, observe, or document, but we've confirmed that they're happening.
The 24 Best Fish and Seafood Tacos In Los Angeles, Mapped
From scallop tacos to fish machaca flautas to a smoked marlin gobernador, here is a taco crawl for our pescatarian friends, and those just looking to eat less meat.
Punk Bands Are Bailing on ‘Punk in the Park’ Over Founder’s Trump Donations
L.A. woman-fronted punk band, Naked Aggression, was the first band to pull out. L.A. TACO confirmed that N8NOFACE is also withdrawing from the festival taking place in Vallejo, California, as of this morning. Other bands, like 8 Kalacas, are doubling down and still performing.