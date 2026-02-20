Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

Daily Memo: ICE Used 14 Vehicles to Take 6 People from Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse

So essentially what we’re seeing is that Border Patrol is still active down in San Diego, along with ICE. Here, ICE is operating out of their local offices in Santa Ana and San Bernardino. We also know that people are being taken in Los Angeles who show up for their check-ins. Both are hard to catch, observe, or document, but we've confirmed that it's happening.

8:24 PM PST on February 19, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

Today, ICE, in fourteen vehicles, took six people from the Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse, a favorite and almost daily target of theirs. 

Yesterday, while agents were spotted all over, parked, observing, staking out apartments and streets, there was only one incident we could confirm in Santa Ana, where ICE boxed in a vehicle on Bear St. and Alton Ave with three women. They were initially let go, but the report we received is that they were followed to their job in Irvine, where ICE eventually decided to detain them. 

Today, besides the six taken at Rancho Cucamonga, ICE also grabbed a man at the Ontario Airport parking lot around 9 am. ICE also took a person in Rialto, in Upland, and in Azusa, where they grabbed a man on private property near Slauson Middle School. 

They were spotted staking out an apartment complex in San Diego on Kona Springs Lane, and border patrol was still observed masked and impounding the vehicle of a man they took in Mission Valley. ICE was also seen again at the San Luis Obispo courthouse, an almost a daily occurrence. 

In Santa Ana, Community watchers approached agents in an unmarked vehicle who self-described themselves as part of a Fugitive Task Force in the City Garden Apartments, looking for a specific person with a criminal record. 

So essentially what we’re seeing is that Border Patrol is still active down in San Diego, along with ICE. Here, ICE is operating out of their local offices in Santa Ana and San Bernardino. We also know that people are being taken in Los Angeles who show up for their check-ins. Both are hard to catch, observe, or document, but Izzy and I have confirmed that’s happening. 

And speaking of people being taken from their check-ins, today, DHS confirmed via press release that there’s been a seventh death in ICE detention. His name was Lorth Sim. He was a legal permanent resident from Cambodia who was detained after showing up for a routine immigration check-in and died in ICE custody on Monday. 

Remember to prepare, stay safe, and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

Wednesday, the 18th. Day 257.

  • Santa Ana: At the Dot Corp on 9700 Toledo Way. L.A. TACO spoke with community watchers and an employee. Local ICE agents boxed in a vehicle in Santa Ana on Bear St and Alton Ave, the driver and her two female passengers were let go, but followed to their workplace in Irvine where ICE agents ended up taking all three women.

Thursday, the 19th. Day 258.

AT L.A. TACO

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Tacos

The 24 Best Fish and Seafood Tacos In Los Angeles, Mapped

From scallop tacos to fish machaca flautas to a smoked marlin gobernador, here is a taco crawl for our pescatarian friends, and those just looking to eat less meat.

February 19, 2026
Music

Punk Bands Are Bailing on ‘Punk in the Park’ Over Founder’s Trump Donations

L.A. woman-fronted punk band, Naked Aggression, was the first band to pull out. L.A. TACO confirmed that N8NOFACE is also withdrawing from the festival taking place in Vallejo, California, as of this morning. Other bands, like 8 Kalacas, are doubling down and still performing.

February 18, 2026

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

DAILY MEMO: Communities and Lawmakers Start Preparing For ICE’s Next Move

Around Los Angeles and Orange County, ICE is still grabbing people who show up to their immigration appointments. ICE also has a big presence in the I.E. and San Bernardino County. Shake-ups and changes continue with DHS, and lawmakers in other states are trying to criminalize ICE observers while one in California is trying to protect them.

February 17, 2026
Sponsored

Glendale’s Brand Library & Art Center Is Highlighting Southern California’s Independent Artists With Hyper SoCal

February 17, 2026
L.A. Taco Guides

L.A.’s Nine Best Creole and Cajun Dishes, According to a Louisianan

Happy Mardi Gras season. Here’s where you can find some of the best gumbo, king cake, and étouffée in Los Angeles. Laissez les bon temps rouler.

February 17, 2026
Comix

Sunday Taquitos #15: Less Lethal Than What?

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

February 15, 2026
See all posts