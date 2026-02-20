We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Today, ICE, in fourteen vehicles, took six people from the Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse, a favorite and almost daily target of theirs.

Yesterday, while agents were spotted all over, parked, observing, staking out apartments and streets, there was only one incident we could confirm in Santa Ana, where ICE boxed in a vehicle on Bear St. and Alton Ave with three women. They were initially let go, but the report we received is that they were followed to their job in Irvine, where ICE eventually decided to detain them.

Today, besides the six taken at Rancho Cucamonga, ICE also grabbed a man at the Ontario Airport parking lot around 9 am. ICE also took a person in Rialto, in Upland, and in Azusa, where they grabbed a man on private property near Slauson Middle School.

They were spotted staking out an apartment complex in San Diego on Kona Springs Lane, and border patrol was still observed masked and impounding the vehicle of a man they took in Mission Valley. ICE was also seen again at the San Luis Obispo courthouse, an almost a daily occurrence.

In Santa Ana, Community watchers approached agents in an unmarked vehicle who self-described themselves as part of a Fugitive Task Force in the City Garden Apartments, looking for a specific person with a criminal record.

So essentially what we’re seeing is that Border Patrol is still active down in San Diego, along with ICE. Here, ICE is operating out of their local offices in Santa Ana and San Bernardino. We also know that people are being taken in Los Angeles who show up for their check-ins. Both are hard to catch, observe, or document, but Izzy and I have confirmed that’s happening.

And speaking of people being taken from their check-ins, today, DHS confirmed via press release that there’s been a seventh death in ICE detention. His name was Lorth Sim. He was a legal permanent resident from Cambodia who was detained after showing up for a routine immigration check-in and died in ICE custody on Monday.

Remember to prepare, stay safe, and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

Wednesday, the 18th. Day 257.

Santa Ana: At the Dot Corp on 9700 Toledo Way. L.A. TACO spoke with community watchers and an employee. Local ICE agents boxed in a vehicle in Santa Ana on Bear St and Alton Ave, the driver and her two female passengers were let go, but followed to their workplace in Irvine where ICE agents ended up taking all three women.

Thursday, the 19th. Day 258.

