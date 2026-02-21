We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.



A wild scene erupted today in Santa Barbara between ICE and community members outside of the County Probation Offices. According to the Santa Barbara Independent, the local ICE agents detained a 27-year-old man named Jack Randamaa, a local ICE watcher, after accusing him of slashing one of their vehicles’ tires.

Video shows a couple of agents piled on top of Randamaa, shoving his head to the ground as other community members watched in anger and horror. An 80-year-old attorney trying to advocate for the agents to get off Randamaa was pepper-sprayed in the face by one of the agents pinning down Randamaa with the signature Yoga Cobra Pose. As he was pepper-sprayed, you can see the lawyer throws his hands out while blinded, being eventually thrown to the ground by the Yoga agent.

The Santa Barbara Police arrived to provide “crowd control” for agents, protecting them against the audibly and visibly angered community members. ICE told the Independent that they were able to drive their disabled vehicle back.

Yesterday, ICE went to Rancho Cucamonga courthouse with 14 vehicles to detain 6 people. Today, they returned with 5 vehicles again; this time, community watchers could not confirm whether anyone was grabbed. In Lompoc, however, rapid responders confirmed with L.A. TACO that at least seven people were kidnapped today. In Upland, as well, a gardener was pulled over in his red truck and kidnapped.

Now, I need to turn your attention to the Supreme Court’s ruling against Trump’s tariffs. In a surprising ruling, and I mean surprising because the Supreme Court has been consistently ruling 6-3 in favor of Trump, the Court today decided that he does not have the authority to implement tariffs; only Congress does.

While many were quick to celebrate, Trump angrily called out the Supreme Court justices and doubled down, saying not only is he renewing existing tariffs, but he’s adding a general 10% tax on all imports from all over the world on top of the existing ones.

So what’s going to happen when courts rule that the concentration camps be shut down? Or perhaps rulings against everyone violating our civil rights? Or when Trump decides to violate our elections, which he’s been very open about. And while he collects more tariffs, where is all the money going?

Trump just announced he was going to give his own alternate UN, which he is forming called The Board of Peace, a small $10 billion dollars to start waging wars. It looks and sounds like something out of Austin Powers, only not funny. Kristi Noem is purchasing a private 737 luxury jet with $70 million in taxpayer money. DHS’s Press spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin’s husband, Ben Yoho—CEO of GOP firm Strategy Group—secretly profited from a $220M taxpayer-funded DHS ad campaign led by Noem.

We know GEO and Core Civic Private prison owners are making billions as well, and Palantir’s CEO is jumping and laughing, like the mad villains cartoons warned us about, as he announces to his shareholders the insane profits the spy technologies company is making with ICE. And btw, in case you forgot who is a shareholder there? The Dodgers and Lakers owner Mark Walter, through his investment group, Guggenheim Partners. Palantir also gets to keep all that money thanks to Trump’s tax code; they’re paying zero taxes.

Meanwhile, our local governments are starting to feel the same strain as local businesses from the ICE raids. L.A. County reported most businesses have had a 40-50% drop in revenue. That’s going to result in a drop in tax revenue for local governments, leading to cuts in programs and services across the board.

If you still think this is all about “illegals” and criminals, it's the ones laughing with our tax money all the way to the bank.

Stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

Friday, the 20th. Day 259.