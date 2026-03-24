We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

And just like that, ICE is at the airports, unmasked, lolagaggin around, and shockingly, after working so hard to conceal their faces and identities, forced to obey their lord and would-be saviour, Donald Trump, and expose their faces to thousands of pissed off travelers at 13 of the U.S.’s busiest airports.

I wonder if the President’s merry men and women feel betrayed today as they run from cameras like cowards, all the while their couch-loving Vice President, while wearing his best eyeliner, backtracked his comments in January about ICE having total immunity, saying agents will be facing disciplinary action after federal investigations.

I wouldn’t hold anything from this administration as true; we know they will say anything to win back support from their base during election season. And make no mistake about it, they are using this opportunity at the airports to train ICE for the voting polls.

Oh, and Markwayne Mullin was confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security today, replacing Border Barbie Kristie Noem. We’ll soon see how Mullin runs the DHS

I’ll get to the ICE raids right now, but first, let me clear up some confusion about ICE at airports that I see floating around. We learned more information about the incident at San Francisco International Airport yesterday. To be clear, this happened the day before Trump deployed ICE to airports. We learned that the crying woman was a detainee who was being deported to Guatemala.

Also, ICE is not at LAX or any other airport in California as of now. And there’s still a lot of confusion about which agencies are ICE and which are the other DHS officers. If you want to know which airports ICE is at, especially how to tell the difference between ICE and the other agencies, and who to look out for, well, we have that posted on our socials and website.

So now the Raids. Over the weekend, ICE was mostly up the coast and down towards San Diego. On Saturday, ICE was spotted in Dana Point and back at the Santa Maria North Jail again, waiting for folks being released. On Saturday, ICE was spotted around Santa Paula, Fillmore, and inside the San Luis Obispo jail, also waiting for releases.

At one point, down in Capinteria, ICE was spotted having a chit chat with the local Sheriffs in the city hall parking lot. Today, we saw two more people get taken from their ISAP check-in in Downtown L.A., and in Santee Alley, we saw at least four agents target a food vendor and take him away. ICE also took a young woman in Indio today and was again scouting in Chula Vista and National City.

In other ICE-related news, we learn that Trump has detained the parents of more than 11,000 U.S. citizen kids, leaving them stranded with other family, friends, or strangers.

Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

[Saturday. March 21. Day 289.]

[Sunday. March 22. Day 290.]

[Monday. March 23. Day 291.]

Los Angeles: At the ISAP office on Hill St and 2nd St. ICE agents kidnapped at least two people during their check-in before 9:00 a.m.

Los Angeles: On 11th St and Maple Ave, around 3:24 p.m. HSI agents were seen targeting a food vendor.

Chula Vista: An ICE vehicle was seen scouting in the area. Near Call of Zion Church on 332 Del Mar Ave, around 12:07 p.m. An ICE vehicle was seen scouting in the area.

Indio: , ICE agents took a young woman in the city. The family reached out to online pages seeking help in locating her. According to a social media post , ICE agents took a young woman in the city. The family reached out to online pages seeking help in locating her.

National City: On B St near National City Blvd, around 12:38 p.m. Several ICE vehicles were seen in the area.

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS