We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
RAIDS
Wednesday. February 25th. Day 264
[Tuesday. February 24th.]
- Victorville: At the Superior Court on 14455 Civic Dr #100, around 10:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one man after exiting the courthouse.
- Piru: Headed to 126, 6:53 A.M. Hwy spotted in the area by community watchers.
- Cathedral City: At the America’s Tire on 69275 Ramon Rd, around 9:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the parking lot kidnapping at least one person.
- Huntington Beach: On Warner and Newland Street, 10:25am. ICE vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.
[Wednesday. February 25th.]
- Arleta: On Van Nuys Blvd and Arleta Ave, around 8:52 a.m. Masked ERO agents surrounded a vehicle and demanded identification from the driver and passengers, a man and a woman, who repeatedly told the agents that they are both United States citizens. The woman stated they don’t even have any identification, and the man continued to clarify that they are citizens. The agents eventually walked back to their vehicles and drove away.
- Glendale: On 420 N Howard, around 7:50 a.m. Two ICE vehicles were seen in the area in the morning. No kidnappings were confirmed to have occurred.
- Downey: At the Downey Courthouse on 7500 Imperial Hwy. ICE agents kidnapped a man named Juan Ortiz in front of family members. In video footage, the man’s brother records the kidnapping as a woman is heard in the back crying and screaming at the agents, shouting, “Why are you taking him?” According to the brother, armed and masked ICE agents surrounded Ortiz as he exited the courthouse earlier this morning.
- Ramona: In an undisclosed neighborhood and time. A local community watcher confronted a federal immigration agent in plain clothes who had detained and forced a mother and minor daughter into his vehicle just outside of the woman’s home. The woman’s other daughter remained inside of the home who was advised to stay inside, the agent then in his own words stated, “If I have to get other agents over here and then get a search warrant to get in the house to get her then I will. Is that what you want?” The watcher asks the agent for the search warrant of the mother and daughter already detained, and he states he doesn’t need one because the mother has an order of removal. He then proceeds to accuse the watcher of impeding, and states, “This is a minor child, and she needs to go with her mother.” He then asks the woman who is inside of his vehicle, “Do you want your daughter with you or not?” According to community watchers, the woman and both her minor children have already been deported.
- Ramona: On San Vicente Rd and 11th St. A community watcher confronted a Border Patrol Agent in a vehicle who was masked and wearing a keffiyeh around his neck that covered part of his vest. The watcher began to remind him that if he was “ashamed” he could quit his job. The agent eventually drove off.
- Ramona: At the County Sheriff’s Office on 1424 Montecito Rd. Local community watchers spotted a masked ICE agent utilizing the parking lot to stage.
- Ramona: At an Aldi’s parking lot on 215 16th St, around 10:15 a.m. An ICE agent wearing a balaclava was seen inside of his vehicle. A community watcher confronted the vehicle asking the single agent what they were doing there. The agent then states in a heavy accent, “I was doing some paperwork, and now because of you, I am going to go and arrest somebody that you don’t want me to arrest.” He soon drove off.
- Ramona: In an undisclosed area. A local community watcher witnessed a transit vehicle with at least one detainee in the back. Two detention officers then drove off with the man.
- San Diego: In Otay at 7680 Paseo De La Fuente. An ICE agent was seen handcuffing a man before taking him away.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- FBI raids LAUSD superintendent’s home and office
- 'You have killed Americans!': Democrats and Trump clash at the State of the Union after bringing up sanctuary cities
- Community organizers tracking DHS and ICE contracts stop 13 warehouse sales
- 02/24/26 - Witness who disputed ICE account of fatal Texas shooting dies in car accident | via @nytimes
- 02/24/26 - ICE in San Diego is monitoring activists through Operation Road Flare | via @daylightnews.
- 02/25/26 - Daily Bruin Editorial Board makes statement to UCLA on existing ICE policies | via @dailybruin
- 02/25/26 - City Council meeting in Escondido to review firing range agreement with ICE | via icewatchsocal.
- 02/25/26 - Update from 02/23/26 Pregnant woman Juana found after being deported 36 weeks into pregnancy. | via @lidiaterrazasnews
- 02/25/26 - Cuba intercepts speedboat in territorial waters early Wednesday morning | via @btnewsroom another article by nbcnews.com