Ramona: At an Aldi’s parking lot on 215 16th St, around 10:15 a.m. An ICE agent wearing a balaclava was seen inside of his vehicle. A community watcher confronted the vehicle asking the single agent what they were doing there. The agent then states in a heavy accent, “I was doing some paperwork, and now because of you, I am going to go and arrest somebody that you don’t want me to arrest.” He soon drove off.