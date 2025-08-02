Skip to Content
News

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Is Seen Stopping Latino Men at Home Depot to Ask for IDs, We Catch Up With Adrian Andrew Martinez, and More

ICE and Border Patrol hit several SoCal locations including Garden Grove, Gardena, and Orange, while protests continue in L.A. and across the country. A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from fast-tracking deportations, and 12 members of Congress are suing for access to detention centers. Meanwhile, detainees in Florida are on a hunger strike, and Dolores Huerta is fighting a massive ICE expansion in Kern County. We also caught up with the 20-year-old citizen that was beaten and arrested by Border Patrol agents at Walmart in Pico Rivera.

9:08 PM PDT on August 1, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 57. 

ICE RAIDS

OTHER NEWS

  • Small marches were held around the country including one in Santa Maria against ICE. 
  • ICE out of LA is still protesting downtown daily and now registering people to vote. 
  • 1,350 National Guard troops leaving.  Approximately 250 California Guard members would remain in L.A. to protect federal agents and buildings.
  • Detainees at "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida are participating in an ongoing hunger strike to protest inhumane conditions at the temporary detention facility for the last ten days.
  • 12 members of Congress sue Trump administration to ensure access to ICE detention centers.
    • By law, members of Congress are allowed to visit ICE facilities and don’t have to give any notice, but increasingly, the members have been stopped at the door. ICE officials have said a new rule requires a seven-day waiting period and they prohibit entry to the ICE field offices. The lawsuit asks the court for full and immediate access to all ICE facilities.
  • Federal judge blocks Trump from swiftly deporting immigrants granted parole
    • A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from rapidly deporting immigrants granted parole at a port of entry, a setback for the Department of Homeland Security that could affect its ability to remove hundreds of thousands of people.
    • U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb of D.C. said in her ruling Friday that DHS had exceeded its authority by summarily deporting those immigrants under a process known as “expedited removal,” which allows officers to remove certain individuals without granting them a full court hearing.
  • Dolores Huerta stands with Kern County residents to fight against the largest ICE detention center in California
    • Earlier this year, the private prison and detention contractor CoreCivic finalized an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to transform its 2,560-bed facility in California City. Currently, Kern County has two ICE detention facilities, located at the Golden State Annex in McFarland and Mesa Verde in Bakersfield, off Golden State Avenue. 

AT L.A. TACO

  • We catch up with Adrain Andrew Martinez, the 20-year-old U.S. Citizen that was beaten and arrested by ICE while he was working at the Pico Rivera Walmart. 

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

