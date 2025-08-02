Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 57.
ICE RAIDS
- Garden Grove on 7/31: One man taken from his vehicle
- Gardena Area by Crenshaw and Marine: They took one person.
- Santa Ana Home Depot on Edinger: Border Patrol was seeing stoping a latino man in his car and checking his ID. They let him go.
- Westwood: spotted meeting up there and setting up.
- Orange: setting up in the Sears Lot at 5:30 in the morning.
OTHER NEWS
- Small marches were held around the country including one in Santa Maria against ICE.
- ICE out of LA is still protesting downtown daily and now registering people to vote.
- 1,350 National Guard troops leaving. Approximately 250 California Guard members would remain in L.A. to protect federal agents and buildings.
- Detainees at "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida are participating in an ongoing hunger strike to protest inhumane conditions at the temporary detention facility for the last ten days.
- 12 members of Congress sue Trump administration to ensure access to ICE detention centers.
- By law, members of Congress are allowed to visit ICE facilities and don’t have to give any notice, but increasingly, the members have been stopped at the door. ICE officials have said a new rule requires a seven-day waiting period and they prohibit entry to the ICE field offices. The lawsuit asks the court for full and immediate access to all ICE facilities.
- Federal judge blocks Trump from swiftly deporting immigrants granted parole
- A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from rapidly deporting immigrants granted parole at a port of entry, a setback for the Department of Homeland Security that could affect its ability to remove hundreds of thousands of people.
- U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb of D.C. said in her ruling Friday that DHS had exceeded its authority by summarily deporting those immigrants under a process known as “expedited removal,” which allows officers to remove certain individuals without granting them a full court hearing.
- Dolores Huerta stands with Kern County residents to fight against the largest ICE detention center in California
- Earlier this year, the private prison and detention contractor CoreCivic finalized an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to transform its 2,560-bed facility in California City. Currently, Kern County has two ICE detention facilities, located at the Golden State Annex in McFarland and Mesa Verde in Bakersfield, off Golden State Avenue.
AT L.A. TACO
- We catch up with Adrain Andrew Martinez, the 20-year-old U.S. Citizen that was beaten and arrested by ICE while he was working at the Pico Rivera Walmart.