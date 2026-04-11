It’s been another week of ICE raids, and here at L.A. TACO, we have tallied a minimum of 32 people being taken during various types of enforcement in Southern California. ICE agents continue to target individuals being released from jails. This includes people who only served minor incidents that resulted in misdemeanors or infractions, as well as courts, ISAP offices, and the occasional targeted kidnapping.

Today is Friday, April 10, and it is day 309 of the ICE siege in Los Angeles. Thank you to the California Community Foundation for their continued support of the Daily Memo.

Yesterday, ICE agents have once again returned to the Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga where they kidnapped three people. The community watchers and rapid responders were on the ground documenting the scene and trying their best to provide support. This court on Haven and Foothill has been the target of ICE for quite some time, even when Border Patrol was raiding Southern California, ICE would make frequent stops at this court. They also returned today and took an additional person.

Yesterday, they were also taking people once again from jails in the 805. They took one person from the Santa Barbara County North Jail, one from the Santa Barbara County Jail, and two people from a jail in Lompoc. They were also spotted in Jurupa Valley taking two people, and sightings in San Diego, and Santa Ana. Here in Los Angeles, another traffic collision occurred during an ICE chase. According to reporting by the Crescenta Valley Weekly, CHP responded to a traffic collision that occurred south of the Ocean View Blvd on-ramp to the 210 freeway. A vehicle lost control and hit a pole on 4131 Ocean View Blvd while fleeing from ICE agents. The driver ran off afterwards. ICE agents conducted a traffic stop on the individual on Foothill Blvd near Lowell Ave.

Today, ICE agents were in Agoura Hills and two people were taken. They also returned to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, but were pressured out thanks to a collective effort of the local community watchers. No one was taken. ICE agents were also in the city of Riverside where they took one person from the Veseda apartment complex, and also took one person in El Cajon in San Diego county.

While the Border Patrol roving raids have halted in Los Angeles, ICE has been, and is still around. For the last several weeks I’ve been tracking a minimum of at least 30 people being taken every week. This week, unfortunately, a very dear and close family friend of mine was taken during a check-in in the city of Santa Ana. Please stay safe, and stay alert. ~ Izzy Ramirez

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

RAIDS

[Thursday. April 9. Day 308.]

Van Nuys: At the James C. Corman At the James C. Corman Federal Building , around 9:15 a.m. Community watchers watched a caravan of plateless vehicles leaving the area.

Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Jail on At the Santa Barbara County North Jail on 2301 Black Rd , around 7:39 a.m. ICE agents were present at the courthouse in the morning. 805 Rapid Response confirmed that one person was taken after release.

Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave, around 7:53 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Community watch teams confirmed that ICE agents returned to the courthouse once again and kidnapped three individuals after their hearings.

Santa Barbara: At the At the Santa Barbara County Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 7:09 a.m. Unlicensed vehicles spotted leaving the jail by community watchers. 805 Rapid Response confirmed that one person was taken after release.

Lompoc: At the Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc on 3600 Guard Rd. 805 Rapid Response confirmed with L.A. TACO that they observed ICE take two people as they were released from the facility.

Jurupa Valley: Near Limonte , 7:28 a.m. ICE activity in the area all pulled to the side of the road as seen by community watchers. At least two people were taken.

San Diego: On Spring St . A community watcher documented an ICE agent who was in the community. The ICE agent eventually drove away.

Santa Ana: On Raitt St and Edinger Ave, around 6:30 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen in the area.

La Crescenta: According to According to reporting by the Crescenta Valley Weekly , the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a traffic collision that occurred south of the Ocean View Blvd on-ramp to the 210 freeway. A vehicle lost control and hit a pole on 4131 Ocean View Blvd while fleeing from ICE agents, the driver ran off afterwards. ICE agents conducted a traffic stop prior on Foothill Blvd near Lowell Ave.

[Friday. April 10. Day 309.]

AT L.A. TACO

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