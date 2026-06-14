Art
Sunday Taquitos #28: Get Out, LOSER!
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.
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What You Need To Know About ICE At The FIFA World Cup
Plus, CHIRLA and LAARN published a “Know Before You Go” safety guide for fans attending World Cup-related events.
L.A TACO’s 2026 Guide To Free Summer Concerts in L.A.
Los Lobos, Keyshia Cole, DJ Quik, Kurupt, The Paranoias, Jungle Fire, and Delfonics are among the many artists you can catch for free in L.A. this summer, if you know where to look. Just don't look at that Rivers Cuomo too closely.
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When Pedro Arrests Juan: Why Latinos Join Border Patrol and ICE
Many Latino families inherited the same lesson generation after generation: When society views you as foreign, proving your Americanness can become its own form of survival.
Daily Memo: Ms. Rachel Visits D.C. With 545 Letters From Children Currently Being Detained By I.C.E.
Speaking of children, Jacob Soboroff reports that ICE is holding an average of at least 25 children a day who are three or under. There have been at least 500 babies and toddlers who have spent significant time in ICE detention.
He Went To Celebrate The Lakers Win. And Came Home With His Arm Broken By LAPD.
In 2022, Pablo Vera sued the City of Los Angeles and the LAPD for excessive force and violating his civil rights. Six years after the alleged attack, Vera finally had his day in court.