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According to an ICE press release, Denny Adan Gonzalez was found unresponsive by CoreCivic staff. Emergency personnel responded, CPR was conducted, and Webster County Emergency Medical Services arrived to continue life-saving efforts. He was pronounced deceased at 11:11 p.m. on April 28.

Denny Adan Gonzalez was reportedly sent to solitary confinement after an alleged altercation with a guard at the CoreCivic-run Stewart Facility in Lumpkin, Georgia, that allegedly left the guard unconscious, as first reported by Andrew Free of #DetentionKills on Substack.

ICE alleges that 33-year-old Adan Gonzalez, a Cuban national, died in custody at the Stewart Detention Center due to a suspected suicide. The agency notes that the official cause of death is still under investigation.

ICE alleges that he first entered the U.S. in 2019, near Hidalgo, Texas, where he was detained by CBP, who determined he was “inadmissible.” He was issued a Notice to Appear, and an immigration judge ordered him removed to Cuba in December of the same year.

He was “removed” in early 2020, but he re-entered the U.S., where he was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol in 2022. He was released under an order of supervision and reported to ICE in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ICE alleges that he was arrested for assault on a woman and domestic violence by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2025. ICE lodged an immigration detainer before transferring him to the Stewart Detention Center in 2026. ICE alleges that Adan Gonzalez was receiving “full due process.”

No detainee death report has been issued yet. Congress requires ICE to make all reports surrounding custody deaths public within 90 days.

According to The Guardian, this would be the fourth detainee suicide at the privately-run detention center since 2017. This is currently the 18th ICE detention death that we know of this year, and the second death described as a presumed suicide in the month of April.

According to our reporting, this is at least the fifth death that has been alleged to be a suicide by ICE in 2026. The death of Geraldo Lunas Campos, another man from Cuba, was later ruled a homicide by a medical examiner after ICE declared his death to be from “attempted self-harm.” ~ Izzy Ramirez

RAIDS

[Wednesday, April 29th, Day 328.]

[Thursday, April 30th, Day 329.]

[Friday, May 1st, Day 330.]

Rialto: On Oakdale Ave and Rosewood St. ICE vehicles were in the area.

San Bernardino: On Baseline St & Victoria Ave, around 6:42 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen in the area.

Santa Maria: 7:03 a.m. ICE vehicles at the jail verified by community watchers. Santa Maria Jail, 7:03 a.m. ICE vehicles at the jail verified by community watchers.

San Luis Obispo: San Luis Obispo Jail , 9:58 a.m. ICE vehicles at the jail verified by community watchers.

Anaheim: , around 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken from a parking lot. On Katella AVE and Euclid St , around 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken from a parking lot.

Paramount: 6:10 a.m. 8 cars left the parking lot as reported by community watcher. Home Depot, 6:10 a.m. 8 cars left the parking lot as reported by community watcher.

San Diego: On Bancroft Dr at a hand car wash. Community watchers confirmed that at least one person was taken, with their vehicle left behind at a car wash.

Spring Valley: At an auto repair shop on 4918 University Dr. Masked ICE agents were seen taking one individual from the shop.

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