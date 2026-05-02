We break down immigration raids in Southern California and share relevant news from around the nation. Below, you'll find links and references to topics discussed in video and more, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
According to an ICE press release, Denny Adan Gonzalez was found unresponsive by CoreCivic staff. Emergency personnel responded, CPR was conducted, and Webster County Emergency Medical Services arrived to continue life-saving efforts. He was pronounced deceased at 11:11 p.m. on April 28.
Denny Adan Gonzalez was reportedly sent to solitary confinement after an alleged altercation with a guard at the CoreCivic-run Stewart Facility in Lumpkin, Georgia, that allegedly left the guard unconscious, as first reported by Andrew Free of #DetentionKills on Substack.
ICE alleges that 33-year-old Adan Gonzalez, a Cuban national, died in custody at the Stewart Detention Center due to a suspected suicide. The agency notes that the official cause of death is still under investigation.
ICE alleges that he first entered the U.S. in 2019, near Hidalgo, Texas, where he was detained by CBP, who determined he was “inadmissible.” He was issued a Notice to Appear, and an immigration judge ordered him removed to Cuba in December of the same year.
He was “removed” in early 2020, but he re-entered the U.S., where he was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol in 2022. He was released under an order of supervision and reported to ICE in Charlotte, North Carolina.
ICE alleges that he was arrested for assault on a woman and domestic violence by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2025. ICE lodged an immigration detainer before transferring him to the Stewart Detention Center in 2026. ICE alleges that Adan Gonzalez was receiving “full due process.”
No detainee death report has been issued yet. Congress requires ICE to make all reports surrounding custody deaths public within 90 days.
According to The Guardian, this would be the fourth detainee suicide at the privately-run detention center since 2017. This is currently the 18th ICE detention death that we know of this year, and the second death described as a presumed suicide in the month of April.
According to our reporting, this is at least the fifth death that has been alleged to be a suicide by ICE in 2026. The death of Geraldo Lunas Campos, another man from Cuba, was later ruled a homicide by a medical examiner after ICE declared his death to be from “attempted self-harm.” ~ Izzy Ramirez
RAIDS
[Wednesday, April 29th, Day 328.]
- Oxnard: At a Gas Station. One reported kidnapping in the area by community watchers.
- Escondido: On Highway 78. Yesterday morning, a witness stated a friend was taken by ICE.
- Bloomington: On Valley Blvd and Cedar Ave, around 6:15 a.m. ICE stopped, detained and harassed people in vehicles.
- Camarillo: At the ICE field office on 321 Cortez Cir, around 7:30 p.m. ICE vehicles were seen returning to the office in Camarillo after scouting.
- Oxnard: Cloyne Street, 8:27 a.m. ICE Vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.
- San Bernardino: On Highland Ave and Victoria Ave, around 8:25 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents took at least one person.
- West Adams: On Western Ave and Martin Luther King Blvd, 9:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area by community watchers.
- Fontana: 9054 Sewell Avenue, 11:35 a.m. Confirmed two people kidnapped by community members.
- San Jacinto: On Main St and Jordan Ave, around 9:45 pm. Several
- San Diego: At the 47th St station, around 9:30 a.m. ICE agents wre seen boxing in an individual and taking them into custody.
- Escondido: On El Norte Parkway and Thomas Way, 7:45 a.m. ICE agents and vehicles are seen in a mobile home park by community watchers.
[Thursday, April 30th, Day 329.]
- Irvine: Near the Tilly’s Distribution Center on 12 Whatney, around 6:30 a.m. Community watchers verified that one person was taken.
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave, 8:48 p.m. ICE vehicles were seen at the local jail.
- Oxnard: On Cloyne Street, around 6:35 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a gardener in the area. They were seen returning to the ICE field office at 321 Cortez Cir around 7:03 a.m.
- Garden Grove: Near Cardinal Circle, 6:40 am. ICE agents were seen detaining an individual in a parking lot.
- Colton: On 1390 W. Randall Ave, around 7:50 a.m. ICE vehicles were in the area pulling over a vehicle.
- Rialto: On Merrill Ave, off to the road, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents and vehicles had a vehicle pulled over and took one person.
- Tustin: At the USCIS asylum offices on 1401 Myford Rd, around 8:40 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped at least two people.
- Pasadena: On Los Robles Ave north of Mountain St, around 7:17 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen scouting in the neighborhood.
- Victorville: At the Superior Court of California, San Bernardino County on 14455 Civic Dr. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents took at least one person this morning.
- El Cajon: At the J&B Material son 1165 N Johnson Ave, around 7:30 a.m. According to community watchers, an ICE agent was seen scouting the area.
[Friday, May 1st, Day 330.]
- Rialto: On Oakdale Ave and Rosewood St. ICE vehicles were in the area.
- San Bernardino: On Baseline St & Victoria Ave, around 6:42 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen in the area.
- Santa Maria: Santa Maria Jail, 7:03 a.m. ICE vehicles at the jail verified by community watchers.
- San Luis Obispo: San Luis Obispo Jail, 9:58 a.m. ICE vehicles at the jail verified by community watchers.
- Anaheim: On Katella AVE and Euclid St, around 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken from a parking lot.
- Paramount: Home Depot, 6:10 a.m. 8 cars left the parking lot as reported by community watcher.
- San Diego: On Bancroft Dr at a hand car wash. Community watchers confirmed that at least one person was taken, with their vehicle left behind at a car wash.
- Spring Valley: At an auto repair shop on 4918 University Dr. Masked ICE agents were seen taking one individual from the shop.
AT L.A. TACO
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- New DHS chief’s call for quieter immigration enforcement alarms MAGA base
- ICE deported him to Mexico despite a federal court order not to. Now, they can’t get him back
- El Cajon sues California attorney general over state’s sanctuary law
- Martin Romero deported by ICE to Mexico while battling several serious health conditions
- Florin and Francisco need your help. Urgent call to action to your attorney generals for these men in ICE custody.
- Haitian woman released by ICE spent 24 cold hours in bus shelter prior to death
- Trump's ICE has deported a Colombian woman—who previously escaped to the United States
- ICE has detained more than 6,200 kids in the second administration.
GENERAL NEWS
- Hegseth battles with Democrats -- and some Republicans -- over the Iran war and top officials' firings ABC News.
- Young people in Portland have occupied a Hilton housing top DHS officials.
- Sunrise LA in solidarity with Boycott Home Depot Coalition, May Day Action at the local Home Depot.