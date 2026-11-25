A line snakes outside a yellow Craftsman house as people wait to climb a flight of steps from the street below and reach what looks like a little fairytale home, full of baked goods. It’s unbelievably romantic and sweet, like something pulled from the children's storybook Chirri and Chirra. Arches of pink flowers span the crowd as it waits patiently for little sweet treats.

Bun Bun Bakery is a new DIY bakery pop-up in a house in Highland Park that's quickly rising in fame.

Sofia Draco, Bun Bun's owner, was born in Sweden and has spent much of her time baking while running other creative ventures, including a design studio called Feeling Free Interiors.

The business is booming as this becomes a part of customers' Sunday rituals. Pickup hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and if you are running late, Draco will leave your box of goods in the garden for you to pick up at your leisure. We arrived just a few minutes after eleven, and a line was already out to the gate for pickups.

Pre-orders open two weeks in advance, and the prices range from $4 for a chocolate chip cookie to $10 for a mini loaf.

The cardamom bun took us straight back to Juno the Bakery, sitting under the gloomy, cold skies in Copenhagen. Except this time, we were on a Highland Park sidewalk, eating one surrounded by late-blooming pink flowers in the middle of a funny Los Angeles winter.

The lemon loaf is a standalone star. If everything else on the menu weren't already incredible, we'd send you here for the lemon loaf alone. Every inch is covered in a thick layer of sugar, giving it a satisfying crunch against the soft, bouncy interior. It's lightly sweet and tart, the kind of pastry that would be perfect alongside a bitter cup of black coffee.

“It’s mostly almond flour in the lemon loaf, actually,” Draco says. “I’m trying to make it fully gluten-free.”

The London bun is made with a rich yeast dough flavored with currants and candied citrus peel, then finished with white crystallized sugar. Think of a more mature, slightly denser cinnamon roll, rolled up with a generous layer of sugar on top and brightened with lemon zest for a little citrus balance.

Bun Bun Bakery's coffee stand and delivery basket. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

Draco craved community, connection, and a different sense of purpose, so she started spending more time baking. Eventually, that same feeling led to Bun Bun Bakery.

L.A. TACO asks her about her professional experience in cooking.

“Does my grandmother's kitchen count?” she answers with perfect timing.

“I actually got stuck in Stockholm for 11 months before I got my green card a while back and worked in a cafe with zero experience where we baked everything in-house,” she says. “Which is how I got so good at baking in such small spaces.”

The space fits a small operation, with the whole house standing at 450 square feet and the oven big enough to prepare only twelve baked goods at a time.

“We had 100 orders, which is over 400 baked goods,” she says. “And they all have to be individually packed, so I have converted my whole place into a bakery; when I'm laying in bed I can see my mixer.”

“We had 100 orders, which is over 400 baked goods,” Draco says. “And they all have to be individually packed, so I have converted my whole place into a bakery; when I'm laying in bed I can see my mixer.”

Draco shares that her grandmothers are the biggest influences on her baking journey, noting that they had perfected the ritual of fika.

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“The Swedish tradition of fika is about friends and loved ones gathering over coffee and something sweet. Our pastries are made to invite that same feeling of slowing down, of connection, of being present,” according to Draco’s own boxes.

Sofia Draco's Grandma Gurtrud. Photo via abunbunbakery.com

Her late grandmother, Gertrud Johansson, would have 80 people over in her garden enjoying baked goods and each other's company; seeing this ritual inspired her to want to continue it in her grandmother's honor.

“We first started the popup in August 2025,” she says. “I timed it so it would be as close as possible to my grandma’s 100th birthday if she was still with us.”

“We first started the popup in August 2025,” she says. “I timed it so it would be as close as possible to my grandma’s 100th birthday if she was still with us.”

Draco often stays up all night fulfilling weekly orders because she refuses to sacrifice quality by making things the day before.

“A few weeks ago, I just stayed up the whole night,” she says. “This past Sunday I slept two hours. My neighbor will see my kitchen light on at one in the morning and message me saying he's worried about me.”

Her neighbors love how Draco’s baked goods have connected their tiny bungalow community. They are usually the first people to test a new recipe.

“He’ll send me a text that just says ‘10/10,’” she says with a laugh.

Bun Bun’s pastries are delivered through a window in a basket attached to a rope, lowered down to customers waiting outside. It feels like having something delivered from a child's treehouse. Complimentary coffee is also on a table to the left for anyone waiting in line.

We ran into a couple of repeat customers who told me, “The first time I came, I was blown away.”

Customers line up at Bun Bun Bakery in Highland Park. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

Draco pops her head out of the window to collect a customer's name.

"There are over 250 boxes in here, so I want to be sure,” she says to a customer while searching for their order.

As for the future of Bun Bun, Draco describes a dream that sounds like an extension of what she's already built.

“I have always wanted like, a bed and breakfast, where the doors are open to the public a few days a week, and you can sit in the garden and enjoy Swedish pancakes and a specific warm soup and a beautiful seasonal salad,” she says. “Something that feels like you're coming over to my house and I made you something.”

“Sometimes you can start where you are at, you know,” she says. “Instead of being like, I don't have money, I don't have a house yet, I think to myself, ‘I do have this: I have a little house, a little oven, a little garden, and a little community. What if I just start with the little things I have?’”

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