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L.A. Taco Guides

Our 20 Favorite Diners in Los Angeles

Where your plates are piled high with hash browns and eggs, and your coffee mugs are always full. These diners have something for everyone while emanating a deep sense of comfort.

3:06 PM PST on November 12, 2026

salami and eggs

Salami and eggs breakfast at Teddy’s Cafe. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO.

It doesn’t matter if you woke up at 5 a.m. or rolled out of bed at 2 p.m.—you can still get eggs and coffee at any time because L.A.’s diners are always happy to have you. 

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The booths are overstuffed, but you never feel like you’re taking up too much space; the plates are piled high with gravy, hash browns, and eggs; and coffee mugs stay full no matter how many slugs you take. Diners have something for everyone while somehow emanating the same comforts as your grandma’s home. Diners are some of the last great third spaces.

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