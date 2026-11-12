It doesn’t matter if you woke up at 5 a.m. or rolled out of bed at 2 p.m.—you can still get eggs and coffee at any time because L.A.’s diners are always happy to have you.

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The booths are overstuffed, but you never feel like you’re taking up too much space; the plates are piled high with gravy, hash browns, and eggs; and coffee mugs stay full no matter how many slugs you take. Diners have something for everyone while somehow emanating the same comforts as your grandma’s home. Diners are some of the last great third spaces.