A year in review is a hell of a lot more exciting if measured in tacos: 2026 was the year that L.A. doubled down on its loyalty to quality carne asada via Tacos Royale and Asadero Los Angeles. We got diversity in trompos, finally. Los Trompos in Long Beach features not one, not two, but three different all-beef trompos, and Distrito Catorce in Boyle Heights even has a 100% lamb one, kicking it back to al pastor’s origin story. We even got a candlelight-lit, heirloom-corn-focused tasting menu that lets you taste the nuances between blue, red, yellow, and white native corn varieties from Mexico in South-Central.

And we just got a buzzer-beater win for the city right before the year is over in the form of one of the most celebrated chefs in Mexico bringing his Baja-anchored seafood-and-snacks-driven menu to the Arts District. We even saw Tijuana taco royalty expand to Echo Park. Further proving that tacos are stronger than borders. For those who prefer vegetables, we have you covered too, with a falafel taco worth eating in a corner of Los Angeles where you never would have thought to look.

We will be listing all these places in our annual favorite tacos in Los Angeles list on Tuesday!

We made all these strides in our tortilla way of life in what was quite possibly the hardest year ever to stay in business. Overhead to keep a brick-and-mortar restaurant keeps soaring, while street food vendors keep getting robbed, harassed, and ran over for merely trying to survive out there. Food costs, especially beef, are moving more into the “special treat” category. At the same time, many taqueros still don’t feel safe commuting to work, and prospective customers feeling the squeeze of inflation are dining out less and less.

Against all these odds, L.A.’s TACO LIFE is undefeated and the best it’s ever been.

Inspired by the noble taqueros that we cover every week at L.A. TACO, we are also making moves. After much consideration, L.A. TACO is stepping away from power-ranking tacos.

We'd rather tell stories than hand out arbitrary scorecards defeated by subjective tastes.

A.I. overviews have taken over "best of" lists. Google and the A.I. now answer "best tacos in L.A." right at the top of the search page, usually by scraping our list and others. We have proved this before, and we prepared for this day long ago. Another ranked list just gives them more to scrape, and our traffic continues to show that fewer and fewer readers click through, let alone subscribe and pay for our coverage.

The hard truth is that rankings feed algorithms, not readers.

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But we are facing our existential threat head-on: We'd rather tell stories than hand out arbitrary scorecards defeated by subjective tastes. Our writers, including myself, have always been more moved by the families behind the trompos and the neighborhoods; how a stand survives and the regional style behind that taco evolution that made its way to Los Angeles. A rank number takes the focus away from that.

Numbered "best" lists are built for social engagement and SEO. They reward hot takes and rage-fueled algorithms about why #7 isn't #1. That isn't the conversation we want to be in anymore. We did see the benefits of this for years, and rankings are fun to debate, but their time has passed. We are stepping ahead. That turf belongs to influencers now.

A taquero leaves, a stand gets busted by the health department after a local brick-and-mortar restaurant calls the city on them and has to shut down, a trompero opens his own stand, the quality slips, and the list is inaccurate the week after it runs.

We are journalists, amused by the thrills of creative writing under the exhilarating pressure of making a deadline. We will always center human experiences and show you as many details as your current attention span can handle. Our ethos still stands: show, don’t tell.

Every week someone declares a new "BEST taco in L.A." The word has been used so much it means nothing now, and we don't want to sound like them.

Not to mention the arbitrary nature of "Best of” lists. How many times have we recommended places and people say, “It was OK” or that it doesn't last? A taquero leaves, a stand gets busted by the health department after a local brick-and-mortar restaurant calls the city on them and has to shut down, a trompero opens his own stand, the quality slips, and the list is inaccurate the week after it runs.

Writing about places and the people behind them ages better and is more honest. Readers can find a list anywhere. But they come to L.A. TACO for our voice and point of view. Each blurb, written and edited by actual humans, tells you something about why we love a place, not why it's "the best."

That's what people pay for with a membership. Thank you, by the way, for supporting our minuscule newsroom of independent journalists and writers. Your membership is what sets us apart and allows us to do this work. If you love this letter from the heart, please consider becoming a paying member to help us stick around. You get in free to our events and may even win a contest or two. You can also support us by buying a shirt or a hat. We just started our Black Friday sale, which is going on right now, actually.

Our favorite 69 tacos in L.A. list is dropping next Tuesday, and it’s the strongest one we’ve ever done. Our team has never been more excited. Thanks for riding with us until the ladle is scraping the bottom of the salsa bucket. See you all under the mesquite smokestacks, with the blazing fire crisping up the edges of your local trompo.

After all, the best taco will always be the one you have in front of you.