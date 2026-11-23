For ten months, Greg Kiesow spent his days sitting in his backyard chain-smoking and watching birds congregate around a feeder. At the time, Kiesow was the president of his neighborhood’s homeowners association and a recent retiree, with grandiose ideas of what to do with his newfound free time. However, Kiesow was also quiet and reserved, unable to feel connected to others around him.

In February 2025, Kiesow was introduced to the herbal supplement 7-hydroxymitragynine, more commonly known as 7-OH. It was described to him as an energy supplement not too different from caffeine.

Curious, Kiesow decided to take a free sample, not realizing that the kratom-derived supplement wasn’t similar to caffeine; it was closer to morphine.

“That dormant 19-year-old addict brain woke up immediately because it wasn't caffeine,” Kiesow tells L.A. TACO in an interview.

Kratom is an herb from Southeast Asia known to have pain-alleviating and energy-inducing properties. It’s been used worldwide for almost 200 years, yet it is banned in some of the countries where it originates. This is partially due to the fact that in higher doses, kratom metabolizes into mitragynine, an opioid-like alkaloid that triggers the same response in the brain as some highly addictive prescription drugs.

Since the mid-2010s, speculation over the effectiveness of kratom’s benefits has caused a series of rolling bans both worldwide and stateside. As kratom’s popularity grew, so did the variations of the way you could consume the herb. This is when 7-OH, the same product Kiesow became addicted to, was first introduced to the market.

The discussion over whether the herb should be regulated or classified as a Schedule I “street” drug has boomed amid a nationwide wake of recent kratom-related deaths.

In October 2025, the California Department of Public Health issued a statewide consumer warning that prohibited the sale or manufacturing of any kratom or 7-OH products after reports found that an alarming series of six deaths across Los Angeles County were tied to the supplement. A few weeks later, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department (L.A. Public Health) followed suit by ordering brick-and-mortar retailers to remove kratom and 7-OH products from shelves.

This marked the start of a short-lived crackdown on retailers, primarily in smoke shops and convenience stores, across the greater Los Angeles area. However, despite the illegality of selling or manufacturing the supplement, it is still not illegal to consume kratom in the state of California.

Efforts to ban the substance have led to a growing debate about what kratom-derived products are safe and how they should be regulated.

On one side, you have the “Kratom Pact,” a group of wealthy business owners with ties to the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement and RFK Jr., who argue that synthetic forms of kratom, like 7-OH, have given “natural kratom” a bad name and should be banned.

Proponents of 7-OH, however, argue that the substance is a misunderstood, semi-synthetic version of kratom that is primarily used by people who suffer from unmanageable chronic pain. These advocates argue that if kratom or 7-OH were to be scheduled, they would lose access to accessible medical treatment.

Lastly, somewhere in the middle of those two sides are people who believe that while both products have their benefits, there are legitimate reasons why both should be regulated on some level.

Kratom pills. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

THE ‘CEILING EFFECT'

Despite the qualms of recovering kratom advocates and staunch opposers, there are thousands of equally enthusiastic kratom and 7-OH advocates who say that both the leaf and 7-OH saved their lives.

Andrew Hunter began to use kratom and 7-OH after researching online for ways to subdue his drug cravings and help with his anxiety and manic depressive symptoms. Prior to using herbal supplements, Hunter used prescription psychiatric medication that cast a “grayish dull filter” over his life, masking his problems rather than addressing them head-on.

“Taking SSRIs and SNRIs, I felt like it only solved about 10 to 20% of my problems; I just kind of felt like I was on autopilot,” Hunter tells L.A. TACO. “Compared to taking kratom now, I am 100% there. 100% coherent as someone who hasn't taken anything.”

After a period of trial and error to find the correct dosage of the supplements, Hunter was able to wean off of his prescription medication and fully transition to a kratom and 7-OH-based regimen. Since then, Hunter reports feeling clear-headed, present, and sober.

The most popular form of kratom is found in ingestible ground leaf or tea versions of the herb. As for 7-OH, most users ingest the supplement by taking tablets, pills, or small bottles that come in a similar size to “5-Hour ENERGY” drinks. While many kratom and 7-OH users report purchasing their supplements through brick-and-mortar stores, there are hundreds of online retailers selling every variation of the product on the market.

There is no standard dosage for 7-OH or kratom products. Although manufacturers provide a suggested dosage on the packaging, including a disclaimer to not take more than what the package recommends, it varies product-to-product.

Kratom and 7-OH providers, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores, aren’t required to provide information on how the supplement interacts with the body. Since most users tend to need more than the suggested amount to alleviate pain or provide energy, this leads individuals like Hunter to gauge the dosage themselves, using a trial-and-error method to land on a regimen rather than a medical expert-based approach.

When kratom and 7-OH first became popular, there wasn’t much formal education available for the public to learn from. Out of necessity, online communities began popping up across internet forum platforms such as Discord and Reddit, offering advice on kratom dosages and regimens. In these spaces, both longtime users and those new to the supplement share reliable kratom and 7-OH brands and discuss what routine works best for them based on their needs.

Although the herb has existed long before the internet, forum-appointed “experts,” who usually have no formal background in the medical field, have become designated, reliable voices to turn to when looking for education on the supplement.

In 2023, a woman named Wednesday Forestbear suffered intense back injuries after a violent road rage incident that left her wheelchair-bound. Forestbear, who already endures two spinal diseases, said she couldn’t walk for longer than 20 minutes at the time. That was until she discovered kratom and 7-OH.

Now, three years later, Forestbear is a prominent figure in the online kratom and 7-OH activism sphere, running the largest Discord for kratom-based discussions and appearing on several podcasts. She also works as a liaison for 503(c) nonprofit 7-Hydroxy Outreach for Public Education (7-HOPE) Alliance, an advocacy group pushing for safe and regulated access to 7-OH.

“I knew about kratom years before, when I was studying psychedelic therapy sciences, but I didn't try it until I researched everything I could about it,” Forestbear says in an interview with L.A. TACO. “That it could maybe take over my prescriptions of oxy, Dilaudid, and morphine, with the bonus of keeping me away from street drugs and alcohol. I tried it right away after, and it changed my life more than I could ever expect.”

“I knew about kratom years before, when I was studying psychedelic therapy sciences, but I didn't try it until I researched everything I could about it,” Forestbear says in an interview with L.A. TACO. “That it could maybe take over my prescriptions of oxy, Dilaudid, and morphine, with the bonus of keeping me away from street drugs and alcohol. I tried it right away after, and it changed my life more than I could ever expect.”

Forestbear and other 7-Hope Alliance members ascribe the current debate on kratom and 7-OH to a lack of education and understanding of the supplement. Given that the plant has been attributed to dozens of deaths around the country, it is not surprising that people who have no experience using Kratom deem the supplement unsafe.

Forestbear says that when used properly, individuals shouldn’t feel “high” in the traditional sense after using kratom or 7-OH. Rather, the symptoms of chronic pain that may bother someone should feel manageable or nonexistent.

“With kratom and 7-OH, less is more,” Forestbear says. “The good thing about kratom and 7-OH is they both have ceiling effects, so if you take too much you're not going to feel it.”

“That's the huge difference that we instill in people and try and educate,” Forestbear continues. “We say, ‘If you take more, you're going to lose the feeling.’ You're going to lose the benefits that you're utilizing this for.”

However, while Forestbear is an expert in her own right, she is still not a medical professional.

You can, in fact, overdose on 7-OH or kratom when taken in high doses. This was shown to be the case this past September, when an individual in San Francisco overdosed on a tablet containing MGM-15, a semi-synthetic, kratom-derived opioid.

While Forestbear’s experience in using the supplements holds a certain standard of value, especially given her own personal research into the supplement, her claims are not scientifically backed.

However, neither are the claims of the medical experts in the field.

Mitragynine sold in a small bottle. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

THE EVER-CHANGING KRATOM GAME

Dr. Christopher Holstege works as the chief of the University of Virginia’s Division of Medical Toxicology. In recent history, Holstege has seen tens of students hurled through the emergency room doors of the university’s clinic while overdosing on kratom and kratom-derived substances.

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“When I have stores across from my campus that are convenience stores and vape shops that are selling this product, are they really doing this for the common good for people who are trying to get off opioids?” Holstege says in an interview with L.A. TACO, which had to be rescheduled when he had to respond to another overdose.

Despite the legal restrictions, kratom, 7-OH, and mitragynine products are still readily available. The lack of studies, however, isn’t due to a lack of motivation but rather the fault of the rapidly changing kratom industry.

To bypass local and state restrictions, companies have found loopholes to sell the same product under different names. For example, cat’s claw, a commonly used anti-inflammatory supplement available at most supermarkets, is marketed similarly to kratom. However, cat’s claw will not get you high; what is really being sold is mitragynine, AKA kratom.

Holstege says that these mutated kratom-derived products make it hard to conduct any formal, baseline studies.

“It's a smart move because the DEA may not have scheduled them, or states may not have scheduled them because they don't even know they exist,” Holstege says. “We don't have all the analytics down, but people are dying from these products, whether in combination with other drugs or by themselves.”

“It's a smart move because the DEA may not have scheduled them, or states may not have scheduled them because they don't even know they exist,” Holstege says. “We don't have all the analytics down, but people are dying from these products, whether in combination with other drugs or by themselves.”

Since these kratom and 7-OH companies are consistently finding new ways to sell mitragynine, it is hard to collect any solid data. Holstege says that his lab is constantly buying new kratom and kratom-derived products to test, but once those tests are complete, the industry moves on to marketing something new.

Kratom researchers are stuck in a tricky situation: They know the answer to the question but don’t necessarily have the evidence to prove it.

Kratom pills. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

A NEW KIND OF RIGHT-WINGER

A new type of right-winger rode in on the wake of the 2024 election: the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) advocate. Gone were the times of Reagan-era Republicans demonizing marijuana and locking up anyone who dared to dabble in drug culture.

Today, MAHA participants welcome experimental health therapies, such as ayahuasca and Kanna, with open arms, even if they teeter the line of legal classifications.

“Natural” kratom leaf, among hundreds of other FDA-weary supplements, began to appear in MAHA’s vocabulary around 2025. This, however, occurred after a lawsuit filed in 2023 by the Department of Justice against the popular 7-OH brand Botanic Tonics.

The lawsuit cited safety concerns, “regarding the effect of kratom on multiple organ systems,” and other negative health consequences. The lawsuit occurred after investigators from the Food and Drug Administration seized thousands of dollars worth of kratom products, including the 7-OH tonic itself, under the premise that kratom is not an FDA-approved dietary supplement.

One would think this would be the end of the company, but this was far from the case.

A little over a month before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn into office as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, former Botanic Tonics CEO JW Ross (otherwise known as Jerry Ross or, in some cases, Jerry Dale Cash) had privately donated $146,300 to the Kennedy Victory Fund. Eight days later, Ross made another donation of more than $15,000 to Kennedy’s fund, totaling $161,800 in the span of 34 days.

By December 22, 2025, the DOJ dismissed the lawsuit against Botanic Tonics without prejudice, claiming that the seized products were expired and therefore could not charge the company with any wrongdoing.

While Ross is no longer CEO of Botanic Tonics, he is now the chairman of its board, and the supplement company remains the top donor to the Make America Healthy Again movement in 2026, donating one million dollars this year so far.

While Ross is no longer CEO of Botanic Tonics, he is now the chairman of its board, and the supplement company remains the top donor to the Make America Healthy Again movement in 2026, donating one million dollars this year so far.

RFK Jr. isn’t the only Trump-affiliated cabinet member involved in the political kratom debate. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was exposed to have a significant stake in the kratom industry, estimated at around one million dollars.

Behind the scenes of the debate, Botanic Tonics quietly removed any measurements of 7-OH from its branded “Feel Free” bottle. Now, rather than the product containing any amount of 7-OH, it is said to contain “Noble Kava Root” extract, 1.75g of ground kratom leaf, and 20mg of mitragynine.

It is important to note that MAHA affiliates take a hardline approach to kratom, advocating for the use of kratom leaf alone, while demonizing any kratom-derived synthetics. This change, despite the optics, has no impact on the actual side effects of the supplement.

Kratom leaf purists lobby for legalized usage of the herb under one condition: It must not be 7-OH, with the two driving forces behind this distinction being the Global Kratom Coalition and the American Kratom Association.

Ross, who is the founder of the Global Kratom Coalition, started the nonprofit with efforts to advocate for “safe and responsible kratom leaf access.” The nonprofit advocates for the scheduling of 7-OH and other synthetic kratom-derived supplements while leaving the actual leaf off the table.

The American Kratom Association similarly advocates for the same thing. Both associations call for the regulation of “natural” kratom leaf and the banning of 7-OH, MGM-15, and MGM-16. However, mitragynine is nowhere to be found in their advocacy.

Despite Botanic Tonic’s efforts to bypass restrictions and market itself as a safe supplement, a lawsuit was filed as recently as September 23, 2026, by the Arizona Attorney General against the company, citing that the drug produces “opioid-like effects and carries risks including dependence.” This is probably in part due to the fact that no matter what way kratom or a kratom-derived supplement is consumed, it metabolizes into mitragynine.

The result of mixing kratom pills with water. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

THE RACE FOR REGULATION

Regardless of the politicized debate over how kratom should be handled, supporters, opponents, and those who stand in between are largely advocating for the same thing: the regulation of kratom and kratom-derived products.

7-Hope Alliance’s unofficial motto is “Regulation works, prohibition doesn’t.” The organization advocates for safeguards, such as legible warning labels, providing proper dosing guidelines, banning sales to minors, and putting an end to predatory marketing tactics such as free samples and colorful packaging.

“Kratom manufacturers/vendors should clearly state the dose of mitragynine and/or 7-OH in their products, specifically whether there is added 7-OH,” Medical toxicologist Ryan Marino said in an email interview with L.A. TACO. “One of the biggest issues for kratom use is a lack of clear regulatory standards, with products being found to contain significantly different doses of active drug than would be found in mitragyna speciosa plant, and even sometimes containing clear adulterants.”

Although opponents and skeptics of the supplement aren’t as gung-ho on it becoming accessible to the public, many can see how the regulation-focused approach could be a potential solution to the problem.

Despite Kiesow’s history with Kratom and 7-OH, when asked about the regulation-based approach, he said that he felt indifferent to others using the supplement, arguing that if it works for them, “good for them.”

This, however, does not mean that everyone is on board with regulating the herb when it is used for medicinal public consumption. Staunch opponents of the supplement and its byproducts believe that it should be classified as a Schedule I drug, the same classification as most common street drugs.

Holstege agrees with this assessment. He feels the public isn’t ready for such a contentious supplement.

Considering how many individuals have entered his clinic with symptoms that mimic opioid use, and in some cases, are accidentally overdosing, Holstege firmly believes that it is causing more harm than good. That is, of course, until there is more research proving that the supplement’s benefits outweigh the costs.

“I think it's worth studying, and so we can regulate [kratom and kratom-derived products] and get it off these vape shops in the market overall, and then they can look to do studies to see if there is a benefit potentially with it,” Holstege says. “I'd like to see what exactly that looks like, but I am not seeing where kratom is benefiting society right now. I see where it's harming society.”

L.A. TACO's Head of Investigations, Lexis-Olivier Ray, contributed reporting to this story.

Editor's Note: If you are facing a substance use disorder, call SAMHSA's national helpline for support at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).