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Today is Monday, May 18th, Day 347, and these are your updates on the ICE siege, which, yes, is still ongoing.

Less than a week after ICE raided the homes of people associated with VCDefensa, the community watch group that’s been legally observing and warning their communities of ICE’s presence in the 805 areas, ICE is now heavily targeting those areas, beginning with Oxnard, and taking people from their vehicles.

The attack on VCDefensa comes days after the White House published Trump’s “Counterterrorism Strategy,” in which he includes “violent left-wing extremists, including anarchists and anti-fascists” as a threat to the U.S.

Trump declares that Americans who oppose his fascist administration will face a very fascist response, writing, “We Will Find You, and We Will Kill You.”

To do that, Trump is using Palantir’s advanced AI surveillance firm to gather data on all Americans, including the IRS, Health and Human Services, DHS, and other agencies, to centralize, compile, and create a mass database that can easily track people in the U.S., including its citizens.

Palantir, if I need to remind you, is currently powering ICE’s immigration raids, having already compiled 20 million targets for the agency. At first, they came for the immigrants; now, it appears they’re getting ready to go after everyone else.

Of course, they’ll need an insane amount of data centers to achieve this AI surveillance state, like the 62 square mile data center that Utah approved last week, a data center twice the size of Manhattan.

Kash Patel’s FBI also has a team of agents called the “payback squad,” tasked with going after Trump’s political opponents, both past and present, like they just did to James Comey, the previous director of the FBI.

The GOP, in the meantime, has been busy re-segregating the South’s voting powers, setting the country back 60 years, making "America great again" for white supremacy and, more importantly, the billionaire class.

Trump is settling his $10 billion lawsuit against his own Department of Justice and is including $1.8 billion in compensation for January Sixthers. Meanwhile, we’re all paying seven dollars a gallon at the gas pump, and can barely afford rent, let alone groceries, or find a healthy meal for less than $20.

The corruption continues, as a former senior vice president for GEO, one of the private prisons that runs many of ICE's detention centers, is now the head of ICE. One of his duties? Opening more detention centers.

As fascism, corruption, and AI surveillance grow unchecked in our formerly free nation, immigrants in ICE custody are facing worsening conditions. There is currently a hunger strike at the Adelanto ICE processing center, and we have word that another hunger strike at the Desert View Annex will begin tomorrow, Tuesday morning, to protest the deteriorating conditions.

As for the raids in Southern California, they’re back to hitting the Oxnard area hard, and we’re seeing an increase in the Coachella Valley, which has been raided every day now.

ICE has also been targeting the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices, going after people who are checking in for biometrics appointments. If you have a similar appointment, check with a lawyer to make sure you’re safe. Anyone with any prior history or violations will likely be a target.

We do have sightings in the L.A. and O.C. areas, but so far it's mostly scouting right now. Still, they are around.

In a bit of good news for accountability, an ICE agent who fired a gun into a home through the front door, injuring an immigrant, and nearly striking children inside, is being charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s office after they were caught lying about the incident. The DHS, of course, is calling this a “political stunt.”

Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

[Tuesday. May 12. Day 341.]

[Wednesday. May 13. Day 342.]

San Marcos: On On Hollencrest Road , 6:40 a.m. ICE vehicles seen in the area by community watchers.

Cathedral City: At At Cathedral City High School on 69250 Dinah Shore Drive, around 8:00 a.m. A man in the van was questioned as ICE agents and vehicles surrounded them. According to a video posted to social media, the man was documented; however, ICE agents initially made it difficult for him to provide his documents until his wife arrived.

Desert Hot Springs: On Little Morongo and Dillon Road, around 8:07 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area questioning an individual in their work truck.

Cathedral City: , around 9:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen conducting a traffic stop. Earlier, they were seen in an undisclosed parking lot, seemingly staging. On Canyon Vista Road , around 9:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen conducting a traffic stop. Earlier, they were seen in an undisclosed parking lot, seemingly staging.

Aliso Viejo: On On Wood Canyon Drive and Brisbane Lane , around 7:15 a.m. Report of one person taken, and multiple ICE agents and vehicles seen in the area.

Costa Mesa: On 19th Street and Pomona Avenue, around 6:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen detaining a man and forcing him out of his work truck. A masked ICE agent was seen On 19th Street and Pomona Avenue, around 6:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen detaining a man and forcing him out of his work truck. A masked ICE agent was seen locking the car of the man’s truck before driving away.

San Bernardino: On Highland Avenue and Macy Street, around 6:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.

Los Angeles: At the Metropolitan Detention Center on 535 N. Alameda Street, around 6:48 a.m. A large convoy of ICE agents was seen entering the facility. At theon 535 N. Alameda Street, around 6:48 a.m. A large convoy of ICE agents was seen entering the facility.

Rosemead: On 9368 Rosemead Boulevard, around 2:10 p.m. Several masked ICE agents were seen forcing a man out of a red vehicle into one of their unmarked vehicles.

[Thursday. May 14. Day 343.]

[Friday. May 15. Day 344.]

Palm Springs: At the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park on 1500 East San Rafael Drive, around 6:49 a.m. ICE agents were seen driving around the park. Video footage shows residents screaming at the agents while filming.

Palm Springs: In an undisclosed neighborhood. ICE agents were seen detaining a man on his way to work. Video footage shows the agents tackling a man to the ground while his hands were already handcuffed behind his back.

City of Industry: Community watch groups with the Inland Empire Community Self-Defense Coalition Community watch groups with the Inland Empire Community Self-Defense Coalition confirmed several people were taken during their USCIS Biometrics appointment.

[Sunday. May 17. Day 346.]

[Monday. May 18. Day 347.]

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