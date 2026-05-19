Welcome back to the Daily Memo, where we break down immigration raids in Southern California and share relevant news from around the nation. Below, you'll find links and references to topics discussed in our Instagram video and more, allowing you to take a closer look at each one. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
Today is Monday, May 18th, Day 347, and these are your updates on the ICE siege, which, yes, is still ongoing.
Less than a week after ICE raided the homes of people associated with VCDefensa, the community watch group that’s been legally observing and warning their communities of ICE’s presence in the 805 areas, ICE is now heavily targeting those areas, beginning with Oxnard, and taking people from their vehicles.
The attack on VCDefensa comes days after the White House published Trump’s “Counterterrorism Strategy,” in which he includes “violent left-wing extremists, including anarchists and anti-fascists” as a threat to the U.S.
Trump declares that Americans who oppose his fascist administration will face a very fascist response, writing, “We Will Find You, and We Will Kill You.”
To do that, Trump is using Palantir’s advanced AI surveillance firm to gather data on all Americans, including the IRS, Health and Human Services, DHS, and other agencies, to centralize, compile, and create a mass database that can easily track people in the U.S., including its citizens.
Palantir, if I need to remind you, is currently powering ICE’s immigration raids, having already compiled 20 million targets for the agency. At first, they came for the immigrants; now, it appears they’re getting ready to go after everyone else.
Of course, they’ll need an insane amount of data centers to achieve this AI surveillance state, like the 62 square mile data center that Utah approved last week, a data center twice the size of Manhattan.
Kash Patel’s FBI also has a team of agents called the “payback squad,” tasked with going after Trump’s political opponents, both past and present, like they just did to James Comey, the previous director of the FBI.
The GOP, in the meantime, has been busy re-segregating the South’s voting powers, setting the country back 60 years, making "America great again" for white supremacy and, more importantly, the billionaire class.
Trump is settling his $10 billion lawsuit against his own Department of Justice and is including $1.8 billion in compensation for January Sixthers. Meanwhile, we’re all paying seven dollars a gallon at the gas pump, and can barely afford rent, let alone groceries, or find a healthy meal for less than $20.
The corruption continues, as a former senior vice president for GEO, one of the private prisons that runs many of ICE's detention centers, is now the head of ICE. One of his duties? Opening more detention centers.
As fascism, corruption, and AI surveillance grow unchecked in our formerly free nation, immigrants in ICE custody are facing worsening conditions. There is currently a hunger strike at the Adelanto ICE processing center, and we have word that another hunger strike at the Desert View Annex will begin tomorrow, Tuesday morning, to protest the deteriorating conditions.
As for the raids in Southern California, they’re back to hitting the Oxnard area hard, and we’re seeing an increase in the Coachella Valley, which has been raided every day now.
ICE has also been targeting the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices, going after people who are checking in for biometrics appointments. If you have a similar appointment, check with a lawyer to make sure you’re safe. Anyone with any prior history or violations will likely be a target.
We do have sightings in the L.A. and O.C. areas, but so far it's mostly scouting right now. Still, they are around.
In a bit of good news for accountability, an ICE agent who fired a gun into a home through the front door, injuring an immigrant, and nearly striking children inside, is being charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s office after they were caught lying about the incident. The DHS, of course, is calling this a “political stunt.”
Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres
RAIDS
[Tuesday. May 12. Day 341.]
- Indio: On Monroe Street and Requa Avenue, around 5:50 a.m. At least six unmarked vehicles were seen stopping a white truck in the intersection.
- Coachella: On Shady Lane and Bagdad Avenue, around 6:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen detaining at least one individual, taking them from their car.
- Indio: On Monroe Street and Avenue 44, 7:30 a.m. The Coachella and Indio area. Numerous ICE vehicles in the area stopped traffic. According to the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, which took the video to social media, “Confirmed immigration activity was reported in Indio this morning. Agents were observed violating basic traffic laws and posing a threat to our public safety.”
- Thousand Palms: On Bob Hope Drive, around 1:50 p.m. Four marked Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving in the area.
- Canoga Park: Saticoy Street and De Soto Avenue, 8:10 a.m. Ice agent activities in the area. Someone was kidnapped.
[Wednesday. May 13. Day 342.]
- San Marcos: On Hollencrest Road, 6:40 a.m. ICE vehicles seen in the area by community watchers.
- Cathedral City: At Cathedral City High School on 69250 Dinah Shore Drive, around 8:00 a.m. A man in the van was questioned as ICE agents and vehicles surrounded them. According to a video posted to social media, the man was documented; however, ICE agents initially made it difficult for him to provide his documents until his wife arrived.
- Desert Hot Springs: On Little Morongo and Dillon Road, around 8:07 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area questioning an individual in their work truck.
- Cathedral City: On Canyon Vista Road, around 9:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen conducting a traffic stop. Earlier, they were seen in an undisclosed parking lot, seemingly staging.
- Aliso Viejo: On Wood Canyon Drive and Brisbane Lane, around 7:15 a.m. Report of one person taken, and multiple ICE agents and vehicles seen in the area.
- Costa Mesa: On 19th Street and Pomona Avenue, around 6:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen detaining a man and forcing him out of his work truck. A masked ICE agent was seen locking the car of the man’s truck before driving away.
- San Bernardino: On Highland Avenue and Macy Street, around 6:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
- Los Angeles: At the Metropolitan Detention Center on 535 N. Alameda Street, around 6:48 a.m. A large convoy of ICE agents was seen entering the facility.
- Rosemead: On 9368 Rosemead Boulevard, around 2:10 p.m. Several masked ICE agents were seen forcing a man out of a red vehicle into one of their unmarked vehicles.
[Thursday. May 14. Day 343.]
- Santa Maria: On Black Road, 8:27 a.m. ICE agents are seen in the fields near Black Road.
- Ventura: At the detention facility at the County of Ventura Government Center, around 7:18 a.m. ICE vehicles seen in the area by community watchers.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan on Oceanview Street and Sampson Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. Confirmed ICE activity in the area by community watchers.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County, North Jail on 2301 Black Road, around 10:04 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen entering the facility.
- Santa Ana: On Halladay Street and Occidental Street, around 6:36 a.m. Two people were kidnapped by ICE agents as posted by community watchers.
- Thermal: Outside of a trailer park. An ICE agent was seen asking for a man's green card while in his car.
- San Diego: In an undisclosed address in Balboa Park. Masked ICE agents were seen taking a man. They were recorded forcing him into an unmarked red truck.
- Pomona: Community watch groups with the Inland Empire Community Self-Defense Coalition confirmed one person was taken during their USCIS Biometrics appointment.
[Friday. May 15. Day 344.]
- Palm Springs: At the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park on 1500 East San Rafael Drive, around 6:49 a.m. ICE agents were seen driving around the park. Video footage shows residents screaming at the agents while filming.
- Palm Springs: In an undisclosed neighborhood. ICE agents were seen detaining a man on his way to work. Video footage shows the agents tackling a man to the ground while his hands were already handcuffed behind his back.
- City of Industry: Community watch groups with the Inland Empire Community Self-Defense Coalition confirmed several people were taken during their USCIS Biometrics appointment.
[Sunday. May 17. Day 346.]
- Corona: On Main Street and Olive Street, around 7:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting around the neighborhood. One person was confirmed taken.
- Corona: On Magnolia Avenue and Fullerton Avenue, around 7:16 a.m. Community watchers reported a man being stopped and questioned by agents.
- Jurupa Valley: On Limonite Avenue and Wineville Avenue, around 6:50 a.m., Community watchers reported a man being stopped and questioned by federal agents.
- Oxnard: On Cuesta Del Mar and Clara Street, around 5:30 a.m. Masked ICE agents were seen in the area. VC Defensa confirmed that at least one person was taken.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County, North Jail on 2301 Black Road, around 9:52 a.m. ICE was spotted in the parking lot.
[Monday. May 18. Day 347.]
- Escondido: On 1700 La Honda Drive, around 12:13 p.m. Masked federal agents were seen boxing in a car in a parking lot.
- Montclair: On Bandera Street and Helena Avenue, around 5:25 a.m. Community watchers reported that agents followed a person, but eventually let them go after questioning and verifying their target was a resident.
- Montclair: On Kingsley Street and Pradera Avenue, around 5:50 a.m. Community watchers spotted a black Jeep Cherokee and a Dark Nissan Truck with four agents in the neighborhood.
- Montclair: On Ramona Avenue and Kinsley Street/Bandera Street, around 6:00 a.m. Agents spotted circling the area.
- Pomona: On East End and Roswell, around 6:30 a.m. Local community watch teams
- Oxnard: On Geronimo Drive and Napoleon Avenue, 6:15 a.m. Community watchers observed two people taken by ICE after a vehicle stop in a residential area. ICE agents were recorded as they photographed the witness’s face and vehicle license plate.
- Oxnard: On Pine Street and Commercial Avenue, around 6:20 a.m. Two more people were taken from a vehicle stop. Video shows four agents holding a man down on the ground as they handcuff him.
- Sherman Oaks: On Matilija Avenue, 9:21 a.m. A community witness reported seeing ICE in two SUVs take two workers from a white truck.
- Indio: At the Superior Court on Oasis Street, around 12:49 p.m., Community watchers confirmed the presence of three ICE vehicles and three agents. The masked agents in two SUVs were filmed forcing someone into their vehicle and driving away.
- San Marcos: At the Mashburn Waste & Recycling Services, 8:30 a.m. Community watcher reported ICE attempting to take someone.
- Pomona: On Ninth Street and Roswell Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. One person was taken by federal agents.
AT L.A. TACO
- Legal Coalition Prepares Restraining Orders Against Feds Who Targeted VC Defensa
- A Guide to Every Congressional Candidate Being Funded by AIPAC
- 7 Tattoo Artists in L.A. Resisting ICE Through Flash Sheets
- How Three Young Adults In L.A. Are Protecting Their Undocumented Parents During Trump’s Presidency
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- ICE agent charged in shooting of immigrant during Operation Metro Surge
- Inland Coalition for Immigrant is following immigration enforcement in Coachella on 05/12/26 ~ IC4IJ
- ICE officers have 20 million Targets on their iPhones thanks to Palantir ~ 404 Media Co.
- Long Island father being detained by ICE as family is in the car with him ~ News Day
- Ex-Private Prison CEO is now in charge of running ICE facilities ~ The Washington Post
- Rep Maxwell Frost post on “Alligator Alcatraz is closing ~ Rep Maxwell Frost
GENERAL NEWS
- Leaked audio of former Honduran president Hernandez, Milie and Trump creating a platform of fake news ~ El Paíz
- Hidden in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a new mandate of surveillance to drivers ~ MSN
- California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton mocked for misidentifying a ‘street taco’ ~The Guardian
- Turning Point USA postpones UW event following death of transgender woman ~ The Seattle Times