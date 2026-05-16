Fifty years ago, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors recognized the need for a department dedicated to protecting consumers across Los Angeles County, an effort championed by Supervisor Ed Edelman.

On April 15, 1976, the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer Affairs officially opened its doors with a simple but ambitious mission: to protect and advocate for the people of Los Angeles County.

Half a century later, that mission has expanded while the department’s commitment to serving Angelenos has remained the same. Today, the agency—now known as the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA)—has evolved into a broader platform focused on fairness, accountability, and economic justice, particularly for communities disproportionately impacted by financial instability and exploitation.

“I am proud of the legacy of service DCBA has built over the last 50 years,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal. “What makes this department special is our staff, past and present, and the commitment they bring to serving Los Angeles County residents daily. As Angelenos, many of us know firsthand what it means to suffer inequities—displacements, foreclosures, scams, and financial hardship. That lived experience is what drives our work.”

DCBA is marking its 50th anniversary with a yearlong celebration honoring the accomplishments that helped earn its reputation as “The People’s Department,” while also reflecting on the agency’s ongoing impact and future role in serving Los Angeles County residents.

As part of the celebration, DCBA released a new video highlighting the department’s history and impact. The seven-minute short, “50 Years of The People’s Department,” features community partners discussing their work with DCBA and the effects of those collaborations over the years. The video is available on DCBA’s YouTube channel and will also be featured through community and hyperlocal media outlets as part of a broader 50th anniversary awareness campaign.

The campaign will also include several community events across the county, including an Open House welcoming the public back to the Altadena Community Center, now operated by DCBA, on Saturday, June 6.

Over the last five decades, DCBA has worked to protect consumers, tenants, homeowners, workers, and immigrants throughout Los Angeles County.

Its consumer protection work includes investigating thousands of complaints each year, helping residents avoid scams, fraud, and identity theft. In one notable case, department investigators helped secure a $37.5 million lawsuit in 2005 against a major rent-to-own company accused of failing to disclose the true costs of its program to California consumers. The settlement included $5 million for DCBA to expand its services.

The department has also long focused on housing protection efforts, operating under the belief that housing is a human right. DCBA helps families remain housed through rent stabilization enforcement, tenant and landlord support, and foreclosure prevention programs.

One of its earliest landmark investigations came in 1994, when it helped to expose a large-scale real estate scam that targeted nearly 2,500 Spanish-speaking home-buyers, leaving families stranded in unsafe Antelope Valley homes without water or electricity.

As DCBA celebrates 50 years of service, it remains California’s only standalone county consumer protection agency, continuing its mission to support a fairer and more transparent marketplace for everyone who lives and works in Los Angeles County.

More information is available at DCBA’s official website.