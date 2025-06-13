Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Featured

13 Arrested As Protest Against Palantir Occupies Sunset Boulevard Lobby of Thiel Capital

"Palantir represents how billionaires make a profit by hurting families," said one protester at the demonstration. "We have to remember: this is just the first step."

4:17 PM PDT on June 13, 2025

Protestors in front of 9200 Sunset Blvd, holding up signs

Demonstrators at 9200 Sunset Boulevard. photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

This morning at 10 AM, a group of roughly 100-150 non-violent demonstrators rallied in and around 9200 Sunset Boulevard, the high-rise building in West Hollywood where tech billionaire and Trump mega-donor Peter Thiels' Thiel Capital is located.

Using various entry points, different divisions of the demonstrators entered the building in a coordinated movement, occupying two lobby areas, one around a security desk, the other in the lobby's entrance way.

A smaller group attempted to visit Thiel's personal office to deliver a letter calling on him "to end the use of Palantir Technologies to track down immigrants."

The demonstration was held to highlight and protest Palantir Technologies, the Thiel-backed intelligence and defense company which sells an AI-based data platform that allows its users, notably military and law enforcement agencies, to analyze personal data, including social media profiles, personal information, and physical characteristics, to build information that can lead to the identification, surveillance, arrest, and prosecution of public individuals.

Protestors circling the walkway to a high-rise building holding up signs against ICE and mass surveillance
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
A protest sign being held up by two people that says "The billionaires 1st agenda the attack on immigrants"
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Demonstrators are targeting Palantir for what they say is the technologies use by ICE in identifying and tracking undocumented people. Concerns are building that this technology will be used increasingly to target anyone the government deems as an enemy, from undocumented community members to political foes and protestors.

Today's action was intended in part to "call out [Palantir's] $30 million ICE contract and role in mass deportations," according to a flyer L.A. TACO received from someone involved in the demonstrations. This morning, it was reported that executives from Palantir, Open AI, and Meta have enlisted in the Army Reserves as lieutenant colonels in the newly announced Detachment 201, a unit dedicated to “Executive Innovation."

"We're here in the city of West Hollywood, at Thiel Capital," Jenny Colón, who identified herself as a concerned community member, told L.A. TACO. "Peter Thiel is a venture capitalist, a billionaire, that is running Palantir, a mass-surveillance company, and they are fueling the ICE raids right now in Los Angeles. And they are directly profiting from coming into our communities, kidnapping our citizens, taking the most vulnerable people from our communities, going into schools. And Palantir and Peter Thiel is behind all of this. So we're here at his office to let him know, we stand against him."

Protestors outside of a high-rise building holding up signs against ICE, the war on the poor, and mass surveillance
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Protestors circling inside a building's lobby building while others hold up a large sign
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

A group of about 35 protesters stayed outside 9200 Sunset, including a diverse range of races, ages, and abilities. In an email after the event, a press release from an email address from "palantirtakedown" said the crowd contained people who had had family "kidnapped" by ICE this week.

Together, they yelled out chants like "Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!" and lifting signs towards Sunset Boulevard traffic with slogans such as "Frodo has failed, Peter Thiel has the ring," "Peter Thiel is a vampire," and "Mass movement not mass surveillance," as passing cars frequently honked in support.

Another group remained in the front of the lobby of the building, famously identifiable by its large guitars and oversized basketball sculptures, and as a home to upscale places like Soho House and Boa Steakhouse.

This group held signs aloft while some gave speeches and the massive collectively chanted phrases like "hey hey, ho ho Peter Thiel has got to go!" "ICE get outta L.A.," and "Si se puede!," filling the sterile corporate building with impassioned cheers and shouts. Paper signs were also applied to the glass windows.

Signs taped to glass windows saying Palantir tracks ICE attacks and STOP Palantir's surveillance
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

"What brought me here today is: Palantir is one of the organizations led by Peter Thiel that collaborates with ICE," said a demonstrator named Fernanda, with Climate Defenders. "He's also part of the billionaire clique that got Trump in power. We're also here to send a message that ICE is not welcome here in L.A. and to stop the raids."

"It affects all of the immigrant community and beautiful social fabric of Los Angeles," Fernanda continued. "Which is really built by immigrants, right? Palantir represents how billionaires make a profit by hurting families. By hurting the most vulnerable. We have to remember: this is just the first step. They're going after immigrants, they're going after the people most vulnerable but they're not going to stop there."

Protestors on the stairs of a high-rise building holding up black-and-white photographs of loved ones
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Sheriffs deputies standing in a circle talking to an older woman on the stairs of an office building
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

A small group of sheriffs deputies began gathering outside of the building around 11 AM, eventually forming into a group of nine. After discussions with what appeared to be building staff, the deputies stood outside the doors into the building, just outside from where the inside demonstrators continued chanting and marching with signs.

As of noon, the sheriffs deputies had made no attempt to enter the building or engage with protestors directly, as they continued to stand by the doorway, four or five police trucks with flashing lights parked nearby on the eastern corner of the block.

Protestors continued to stand their ground. In total, 13 demonstrators were eventually arrested, according to the release received by L.A. TACO after we'd left the scene, including Colón.

Another person told us a letter to Thiel's office was delivered that called on Palantir to end its aid of ICE and the raids on undocumented people, among other demands. L.A. TACO reached out to Palantir for comment before publishing this story and will update it if we hear back.

A man with a microphone directs chants to protestors on the stairs to a building
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
A black-and-white photograph of a quincenera party with a large cake on the table
A woman holds a photo from a quinceañera against the glass windows of 9200 Sunset. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

It was evident that this morning's protest, while peaceful by design, was nonetheless impassioned.

"It's disgusting how billionaires are here, giving ICE information that is personal information to our people," said Yesenia Miranda-Meza, a self-described community member at the demonstration. "There's no accountability for it. It is infuriating that they have this much power."

"My grandfather came as a bracero," she continued, emphasizing that as an Indigenous woman born in Mexico, she didn't cross the border, the border crossed her. "To create what is here now. They seem to forget that. They seem to forget the United States was built on our backs, on our native peoples' backs."

"Native people have gushed their blood over this country," she said. "And they tell us to get out of our country, our own country, our native land. And that is infuriating."

A metal statue of a photographer faces a crowd of people protesting on a sidewalk
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Share the taco:

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

These L.A. Taquerías Are Temporarily Closing Doors As ICE Raids Continue

Many have taken this move to protect their employees and customers.

June 13, 2025
Taco Members Only

Can Anti-Surveillance Makeup Protect Protesters from Facial Recognition Software?

Known as Computer Vision Dazzle, or CV Dazzle, this abstract style of makeup was created by artist and researcher Adam Harvey for his 2010 master's thesis at NYU. While traditional camo is designed as a disruptive pattern meant to hide the wearer from the human eye, CV Dazzle was created to break machine vision systems.  The name comes from “Dazzle,” a type of camouflage on battleships in WWI and WWII that used complex patterns of contrasting geometric shapes to make it difficult for enemies to determine their speed and distance.

June 13, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Taco Members Only

BREAKING: ICE Confirmed Abductions at Taco Truck in East L.A.

"They snatch you like a dog. The streets ain't safe, that's all I gotta say," says the Jason Devora after witnessing it all and still in shock about it.

June 12, 2025
Site News

A Letter From the Editor About Our Recent Street-Level Coverage of Protests Against ICE In Los Angeles

Journalists are not machines. 

June 11, 2025
Featured

A Breakdown on How Tensions Rose Between Protestors and Law Enforcement at Santa Ana’s Monday Demonstration

It’s estimated that eleven demonstrators were arrested following Monday’s protest in Downtown Santa Ana.

June 10, 2025
Protests

17 Non-Profit Organizations Supporting Immigrants Right Now

Working hard to defend the rights, dignity, and well-being of immigrants, refugees, and the undocumented, they need our help more than ever right now.

June 10, 2025
See all posts