Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
This Authentic Local Journalism is Member Powered: Join us!
Featured

L.A.’s Next Big Fine Dining Taquero Is Cooking Out of a West Adams Backyard

Through dishes like crispy pig ear chilaquiles, a grilled fish taco with a koji-enriched guacamole salsa, and duck confit draped with a hauntingly smokey, spicy date mole that creeps up on you, the former Chef de Cuisine at Bestia is finally "finding his own cooking voice” over an open fire on his days off.

4:46 PM PDT on April 4, 2024

    Date Mole with duck confit

    Date Mole with duck confit. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

    Who is the next tortilla trailblazer in Los Angeles who is not afraid to get crazy with tacos? 

    Someone who is not scared of getting technical with the classics while carrying the texolotl along the nixtamal-paved road started by Southern California’s masa stalwarts, Wes Avila of Guerrilla Tacos and Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria? 

    After an incredible dinner cooked over an open fire in a dark passageway randomly located behind a popular pasta restaurant in West Adams, I would place my odds on Andrew Ponce

    For two years, Ponce and his partner, Anna Kawanishi, have flown low, growing a loyal following for their A Tí Los Angeles dinner series. It’s not a cheap taco pop-up trying to be a street vendor; it’s a sit-down modern Mexican concept that operates once or twice a month around Los Angeles, but recently in West Adams. 

    Vibe at A Tí Pop-Up dinner series in West Adams. Photo by Javier Cabral at L.A. TACO.
    Vibe at A Tí Pop-Up dinner series in West Adams. Photo by Javier Cabral at L.A. TACO.
    Akami (lean bluefin tuna) tostada with salsa macha. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
    Akami (lean bluefin tuna) tostada with salsa macha. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
    Scallop aguachile.
    Scallop aguachile. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

    After working alongside chef Ori Menashe as the chef de cuisine at Bestia, as well as later cooking stints at Taco Maria and Santa Monica’s short-lived Onda, Ponce has finally been “finding his own cooking voice” through A Tí.  Meanwhile, Kawanishi handles everything from front-of-house duties to making the tortillas, menus, and designing each pop-up's makeshift dining area.

    “Being a Mexican-American raised in L.A. (specifically in Culver City and Covina), finally cooking Mexican, I know this has been done many times before, so how can I make it a little different?” Ponce tells L.A. TACO. 

    His parents are from Michoacán and Zacatecas, respectively. He’s only gone to Mexico a few times, mostly to visit his family in CDMX, and he’s never dined at Pujol or any restaurants like that, which makes his modern Mexican cooking even more of an unadulteratedly Los Ángeles-style. 

    Pig ear chilaquiles with a jammy egg.
    Pig ear chilaquiles with a jammy egg. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
    Taco de al pastor on a handmade Kernel of Truth Organics corn tortilla. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
    Taco de al pastor on a handmade Kernel of Truth Organics corn tortilla. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

    In Ponce’s case, his curiosity in answering this question materializes through dishes like crispy pig ear chilaquiles, a grilled fish taco with a koji-enriched guacamole salsa, and duck confit draped with a hauntingly smokey, spicy date mole that creeps up on you, a testament to the painstaking layering of flavors he achieves through the mole’s two-day cooking process. 

    Ponce has classical French culinary training and picked up a few habits at Bestia glimpsed in the richness in his sauces and loyalty to cooking over a roaring fire. If Bestia dared to do a Mexican restaurant, Ponce's A Tí is very likely what it would taste and feel like. 

    He initially started A Tí while cooking on his precious days off, trying to lure in an investor or partner to one day open a brick-and-mortar here in his hometown, but so far, he’s had no luck.

    “Sushi used to be street food, but now it’s one of the most expensive meal experiences you can have,” Ponce says. “I think Mexican food can be the same.” 

    “It’s expensive out there, bro,” he tells L.A. TACO over the phone before going on to prep for tonight’s dinner at Cento Pasta Bar, his current day job. 

    But he’s hopeful that a door will open for him sooner or later. Like any other chef doing fancy Mexican food in the country, he’s up against at least a hundred years-worth of double standards and expectations that tacos need to be cheap. 

    This food writer qualifies Ponce’s tacos as “date night-level” because there is nothing worse than being cheap on date night, right? Remember, there is a taco for every moment in life. They are totally worth their prices when you look at the labor and ingredients, including Kernel of Truth Organics blue corn masa handmade tortillas, Rocker Bros. pork collar, and Baja bass from Four Star Seafood, that go into them.

    When asked about the haters who will undoubtedly “talk masa” about his $10-a-pop tacos, Ponce cites the trajectory and massive success of sushi in becoming a luxury food. 

    “Sushi used to be street food, but now it’s one of the most expensive meal experiences you can have,” Ponce says. “I think Mexican food can be the same.” 

    Duck confit mole.
    Duck confit in a date mole. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

    He has ambitions of adopting a model like Taco Maria, where the lunch menu is a la carte, with nothing more than ceviches and tacos on the menu, and it’s meant to be accessible to everyone. 

    “The last thing I want to do is make my abuelitas feel like they are not welcome or can’t afford my food, so I would love to keep it casual during the day and use dinner as a creative outlet to push the envelope a bit,” he says. 

    Based on the full turnout of this past Tuesday’s dinner, plus the wait time to get in and the 86ing of the menu’s fish taco before service was over, he's on his way there since el sol sale para todos (the sun shines for everybody), as the saying in Spanish goes. 

    Follow A Tí Los Angeles on Instagram to see when they are popping up next. Cash or Venmo only. 

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Events

    Our LIVE Taco Madness Event On April 13th In Downtown L.A. Will Be Our Biggest One Yet

    You're invited! Come out and eat all the tacos, drink all the micheladas, dance to the best DJs in L.A., and support our independent journalism! Of course, L.A. TACO members get in for free.

    April 3, 2024
    Taco Madness

    The Third Round of TACO MADNESS 2024 Is Now Open for Voting! Meet ‘The Sabrocho’ Taquerías That Advanced

    Save the date! Our 15th annual taco tournament is taking place on April 13th at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes near Olvera Street. Pre-sale tickets are now available. Our online tournament starts on Monday. Check out this year's contenders!

    April 2, 2024
    Weed

    Here’s How You Can Win Weed For a Year in California

    Starting today, five people have a chance to win a “year's cannabis supply,” courtesy of West Coast Cure, the Orange County-based “hardcore OGs” of California cannabis.

    March 29, 2024
    Boyle Heights

    This Crispy Aguachile-Inspired Fish Sandwich In Boyle Heights Is Worth Eating Even Beyond Lent Season

    Why have a blandish fish sandwich when you can have one inspired by one of the greatest mariscos dishes ever? Chef Jonathan Perez's crispy fish sandwich is a contender for the best fish sandwich in Los Angeles.

    March 29, 2024
    See all posts