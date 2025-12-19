Metro’s A Line really packs a wallop.

Serving as the longest line in the world, you have to put its food and drink destinations up there with any other line in L.A. Along its massive course, you’ll find Michelin-recognized restaurants, historical landmarks, local favorites, independent upstarts, and regional specialties in abundance.

Los Angeles is an amazing city: Within stretches of its tracks and stops, you can get out and access foods from so many countries, regions, and cultures.

Take the stretch of the A Line from Firestone to Vernon alone, which bestows edible greatness from Honduras to Jalisco, Central Texas back to Mexico, and over to Vietnam, a mere microcosm of the many communities that make up Los Angeles.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, as Metro’s A Line is packed with culinary highlights. We picked one favorite restaurant from every stop of this 57.6 mile-long rail line to guide you on an epic eating tour of Los Angeles. Happy trails!

A scoop of banana bread chai from Long Beach Creamery. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Downtown Long Beach Station ~ Long Beach Creamery

A local institution since 2014, when its first store opened in Bixby Knolls, Long Beach Creamery’s Downtown shop opened in 2018, located less than half a mile from Downtown Long Beach Station. Using organic and local ingredients, all flavors are made in house, including flavors like "Black Ring Coffee" (coffee ice cream using beans from local roaster Black Ring Coffee) and "Saltine Dream" (vanilla ice cream packed with bits of caramelized saltine crackers dipped in chocolate). It also offers rotating flavors such as "Banana Bread Chai," which tastes as comforting as it does saying it.

222 E. Broadway Ave. Long Beach, CA 90802

Sonoratown's taco de tripa. Photo by Jakob Layman for L.A. TACO.

1st Street Station ~ Sonoratown

This is a no-brainer. Sonoratown’s 3rd Street location in Long Beach sits roughly smack dab in the middle between the 1st and 5th Street Metro Stations. After 11 a.m., riders have access to these famous flour tortillas, which use flour that's been milled and imported from San Luiz Rio Colorado in Sonora. The hardest part is picking between mesquite-grilled carne asada; the crispy tripas; and of course, the practical, perfect carry-on dish known as the "chivichanga." Lucky Long Beach.

244 E 3rd St. Long Beach, CA 90802

Bibimbap and banchan from Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

5th Street Station ~ Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House (0.3 miles from station)

With a wide ranging menu that includes hearty budae-jjigae (army base stew), bibimbap served piping-hot in a stone bowl, and luscious tofu soup, it’s no wonder that Sura is a local favorite. Vegan and non-vegan options are available as well, as music videos from Thrice, Black Pink, Jamie, and other K-pop groups play on the TV near you. As an ideal lunch option, order either one of their lunch boxes or bibimbap bowls.

621 Atlantic Ave. Long Beach, CA 90802

The Grasshopper Bar exterior. Photo by Chad Keller.

Anaheim Station ~ The Grasshopper (900 feet from station)

A local favorite with plenty of outdoor seating, this is a great spot to relax at. A dark but welcoming interior that turns to dancing at night with various types of music coming through the speakers. Try one of the many cocktails on the menu such as the "No Quema," a mezcal-based drink with notes of lime, orange, and guava.

136 E Anaheim St. Long Beach, CA 90813

Confidential Coffee interior. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Pacific Avenue Station ~ Confidential Coffee

Think Tierra Mia but smaller and a whole lot better. Whether it’s a horchata cold brew, rompope latte, or cajeta latte, owner Denise Maldonado has crafted a welcoming, Latinx-owned, gloriously themed spot placed a mere 300 feet from the Pacific Avenue Station. Not feeling coffee? Try the "Confidential Iced Tea" with pomegranate, cucumber, blueberry, and green tea, with chamoy and Tajin rimmed around the glass. This is the perfect spot to grab a morning pick-me-up before getting on the train.

137 W. 6th St. Ste. 101 Long Beach, CA 90802

Sesame bánh mì from Sesame Dinette. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

PCH Station ~ Sesame Dinette (0.3 miles from station)

In the most unassuming location, next to a laundromat off of Pacific Avenue, you’ll find one of Long Beach’s little gems, a cozy spot offering Vietnamese comfort items: pho, spring rolls, banh mi—on barbari bread instead of a baguette—and turmeric fish. When the barbari bread is dipped into the pho broth, it's the perfect vehicle to soak up the broth, giving you a juicy, creamy bite. They even offer a take on a French dip banh mi, stripping out the veggies, leaving just the brisket, onion, some herbs, and creamy mayo. Top it off with an iced pandan latte or Vietnamese iced coffee and it’s just about perfect.

1750 Pacific Ave. Unit B, Long Beach, CA 90813

Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Willow Street Station ~ Ten Mile Brewing Co.

Initially, I planned to highlight Gemmae Bake Shop here, but after doing some more research I found that my beloved Filipino ensaymadas and pandesals fell just beyond the required distance from each station. Which brings us to Ten Mile. Walking from the station, it’ll get you there in under a mile. Located in an industrial portion of Signal Hill, this popular, family-owned brewery offers award-winning brews and delicious pizzas. Keep a lookout for annual events such as their Cajun Food Festival that features local Long Beach food vendors.

1136 E Willow St. Signal Hill, CA 90755

Chicken soup from La Chiva Colombian Restaurant. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Wardlow Station ~ La Chiva Colombian Restaurant (300 feet from station)

Directly across from Wardlow Station, you’ll find a treasure trove of Colombian home-style eats. Whether it be the cazuela de mariscos, a golden pool of broth, veggies, rice, and shrimp; or just keeping it “simple” with the chicken soup, you’re guaranteed to leave satisfied. Orders take time, so be patient because they’re made to order. Just order some arepas while you wait.

3431 Pacific Pl. Long Beach, CA 90806

The Hells Kitchen sandwich from Rocco's Deli Italiano. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Del Amo Station ~ Rocco’s Deli Italiano Carson (0.5 miles from station)

No disrespect to Happy Boy Grill, but Rocco’s Deli is the standout option here on the Carson side of the 710 Freeway. Signs (literally) direct motorists to eat at Rocco’s if they’re driving down Del Amo. Just as they should. Hefty Italian sandwiches filled with Boar's Head meats vie for your attention with pastas and soups. A standout is the "Hell's Kitchen:" a spicy piece of work that would make the Devil himself smile with soppressata, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, and spicy cherry pepper pesto. Take a sandwich for the train and be on your way.

20411 S. Susana Rd. Suite A Long Beach, CA 90810

A pork bowl from ON+ON Kitchen. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Artesia Station ~ ON+ON Fresh Korean Kitchen (0.8 miles from station)

The Artesia Station is sort of a doozy. Tucked behind the Crystal Casino and the Gateway Towne Center, it takes awhile to exit. Fortunately, On + On Fresh Korean Kitchen is close by, a local fast casual chain that focuses on Korean rice bowls. Choose from a "build your own" option or for those that don’t want to overthink things, there are four preset options: beef, chicken, salmon, and kimchi pork. Pretty decent spice on the pork and at under $15 you can do far worse.

1795 S. Alameda St. Compton, CA 90220

Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Compton Station ~ Patria Coffee Roasters (0.4 miles from station)

Patria Coffee, which was founded in the owner's garage, is a welcome refuge we wished we had more time to idle in. Nonetheless, stopping for a latte with housemade cafe de olla syrup is worth whatever time you have to devote to it. All coffees are organic and roasted on-site, the oatchata slushies are to die-for, and the art surrounding you, from the Kendrick portrait to the vintage shots of the neighborhood, root you firmly in this Compton hub of creativity and light.

108 N. Alameda St. E. Compton, CA 90221

Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station ~ Tamales Elena y Antojitos (0.4 miles from station)

Tamales Elena has been a staple at this location for 30 years. It started with Elena selling her Netflix-famous, AfroMexican-style tamales from a shopping cart, a church parking lot, and then this family-owned-and-run food truck. From the moment this cash-only business opens, folks make their way to eat Elena’s tamales from a cart decorated with Mexican iconography and a picture of Elena on the side.

There are three menus to pick from: a "unique" menu, a "red menu" (which is all birria items), and the "original" menu. We ordered from the special menu, enjoying tamales verdes de pollo topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Every bite was memorable.

While we started eating our order of tamales especiales, we could hear the clientele ordering half a dozen to a dozen tamales, sending us signals that Elena’s Tamales y Antojitos are here to stay.

Wilmington Ave. & 110th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059

A carnitas taco from Carnitas El Barrio. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for L.A. TACO.

103rd St./Watts Towers ~ Carnitas El Barrio (0.2 miles from station)

This truck is situated in front of a public library and only carries one thing on the menu: carnitas. Carnitas are still the unsung hero of L.A.’s Taco Life, often relegated to a second or third-string position at any given taquería, after asada, al pastor, and birria. Most spots that don’t specifically specialize in carnitas just roast a piece of pork butt, shred the meat, sear it on the plancha, and call it a day.

But when you run into a true carnitas specialist, like Carnitas El Barrio in Watts, and taste what only pork, salt, and four hours of low-and-slow cooking in a cazo (a specialized copper cooking vessel designed just for carnitas) can accomplish, it’s an unforgettably precious porcine moment.

30-year-old owner Jorge Cruz feels confident in his craft. Working his way up to the launch of his own carnitas truck ten years ago, he sells out daily while parked in his own front yard. Loyal customers have been returning ever since. If you want to eat carnitas like a pro, opt for “surtido” when ordering your tacos, yielding you a mixture of both lean meat and the confit, caramel-like pork skin.

10205 Compton Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90002

Pollo asado from Reina's Restaurant. Photo by Sean Vukan from L.A. TACO.

Firestone Station ~ Reina’s Restaurant (0.4 miles from station)

Inhabiting a shuddered birria joint on Compton Avenue, the bright red building across from Charles Drew Middle School adorned with paintings of Honduran flags definitely stands out. A quiet, family-run operation, there are breakfasts, pollo, and bistec plates aplenty. The pollo guisado plate is made to order and (fair warning, but fine?) looks nothing like the picture depicted. Instead of shredded chicken and pinto beans, you'll get a marinated and stewed chicken leg, and frijoles negro. The tortillas are serviceable and thick enough to handle the rice, chicken, beans, and any vegetables you want to add to make a Honduran taco.

8328 Compton Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90001

Birria de Chivo from Birrieria Tlaquepaque #2. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for L.A. TACO.

Florence Station ~ Birrieria Tlaquepaque (0.3 miles from station)

Don’t let the onslaught of beef birria that has overtaken the entire city let you forget about birria’s O.G. goat origins. While this recent generation may have grown to fear the grassy flavor of chivo, the bold spices in birria, developed in Jalisco—cloves, cinnamon, ginger—were originally meant for full-flavored goat meat. Beef became the substitute in Tijuana because it was both more affordable and palatable at the same time.

However, never underestimate the foodways between Jalisco and Los Ángeles. The family that opened Birria Tlaquepaque over two decades ago is the same family that opened the celebrated Birriería El Chololo in the outskirts of Guadalajara. This explains the Mexican folk art rife with grassy hills and livestock adorning the white tiles around the dining room, and why the goat is a little crispy (“tatemado,” in Spanish). When the juicy, goat-induced euphoria hits, and you take that first sip of your consomé, you may actually trick yourself into thinking you are in Guadalajara.

1734 Florence Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90001

A Ray's BBQ plate with brisket and jalapeno cheddar sausage. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Slauson Station ~ Ray’s BBQ (0.8 miles from station)

It’s a walk of nearly a mile from the station, but you can do it. Because in many ways, the family of the late Rene Ramirez, founder of Ray’s BBQ who passed away in 2022, embodies a resilience to carry on and honor his legacy every day by continuing to serve delicious Texas-style barbecue to the community of Huntington Park. There's perfectly peppery, crusted beef brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausages, and mac and cheese—all simple, delicious, and irrefutably idealized barbecue. Or get that brisket in one of their brisket sandwiches or even the occasional pupusa before making the walk back.

6038 Santa Fe Ave. Huntington Park, CA 90255

La Carreta's taco plate. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Vernon Station ~ La Carreta (0.3 miles from station)

A perfectly fine serviceable brick and mortar taqueria that takes up a huge corner of Vernon Ave and Compton Ave in the city of Vernon that just gets the job done Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, mulitas, and all with a pretty good salsa bar. The asada was well marinated and was my favorite out of my favorite out of the meats I tried on this day, in addition to the cabeza and the al pastor, although the cabeza was rendered down quite nicely.

1471 E. Vernon Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90011

Oxtail pho from Pho BYOB. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Washington Station ~ Pho BYOB (0.6 miles from station)

At Pho BYOB you’re building your own beef bowl (but if broth is just your thing, you can just do that, too). Starting with a rich, bone broth that simmers for two days, the meats range from more expensive cuts like wagyu or tender oxtail to less expensive cuts such as brisket or tendon. What you get is a rich, hearty bowl of pho that makes you look out the window to make sure you weren’t sitting somewhere in Little Saigon. Nope, still in Vernon. And somehow, you’re totally okay with that.

2528 S. Alameda St. Unit E Vernon, CA 90058

Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

San Pedro Station ~ El Torta Movil (0.6 miles from station)

Located off of San Pedro Street, the orange trailer, painted to resemble a D.F metro car, churns out delicious tortas in true workmanlike fashion. "The Chilanga," a nickname for a gal from D.F, is a sandwich with sweet slices of pineapple wedged between three different cuts of pork and milanesa. Add that to the beans, avocado, pickled jalapeños, and queso blanco found in all of their tortas and you have an incredible bite.

Go during the lunch time hours and expect a 25-30 minute wait, because these sandwiches feed entire crews of workers and families. Bags of four or five were seen going out multiple times in the 20 minutes or so that I was there, so calling ahead is recommended. Though if you have time, sit and enjoy the patio. Cash-only.

2623 San Pedro St. Los Angeles, CA 90011

The "Pudgie Elvis" pancakes from Jacks N Joe. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Grand/LATTC Station ~ Jacks N Joe (0.6 miles from station)

Look, sometimes you just want breakfast. And within this radius, the options are kind of slim. At Jacks N Joe, you’re there for the pancakes, of which it has a ton of options, ranging from cakes topped with peanut butter and blueberry puree, or maybe even those made with buckwheat (which costs extra). Not feeling quite pancake-y? Get the "Dakine Combo:" three thick slides of French toast, Portuguese sausage, and eggs. But if we’re being completely honest, there’s a one-star Michelin restaurant a little over a mile from the station: Holbox over at Mercado La Paloma. That, plus the squash blossom quesadillas over at Komal next to it? Or the cochinita pibil Chichen Itza in back? No brainer, even if there's an extra walk.

2498 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90007

Sonoritas. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for L.A. TACO.

Pico Station ~ Sonoritas Prime Tacos (0.2 miles from station)

Sonoritas Prime is that rare taquería that first opened on the Westside before demand drove it east. It’s not hard to see why a reliably solid, comfortably casual place specializing in Prime-grade beef, with organic salsas made from scratch and handmade flour and corn tortillas would catch on like smoldering mesquite in Downtown.

Although there’s plenty on the menu for everyone, vegan or pastor-allegiant friends included, stick to the steaks on your plates and in your tacos to taste this Sonoran-style taquería at its best. Your carnivorous options are nearly as lavish and specific as a Korean barbecue combo menu, with luscious, richly marinated, charcoal-grilled cuts like ribeye, filet mignon, lengua, and short rib, as well as in birria de res, all available between tortillas. That is if you can resist the rip current-strength pull of the steak and shrimp surf n’ turf burrito trying to drag you down.

1050 Flower St. Los Angeles, CA 90015

A shrimp po'boy from Joyce Soul and Sea. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

7th/Metro Station ~ Joyce Soul and Sea (900 feet from station)

When first walking into Joyce, you’re immediately be hit with this sense of calm—the light blue walls, the hanging lights, dimmed but not too much. The place embodies Southern hospitality, offering a great shrimp po’ boy over lunch with a mandatory side of cornbread with whipped sorghum butter. While seafood-heavy (other options include a raw oyster bar and Nashville hot fried catfish) you can also opt for non-seafood items such as the whole, fried game hen. With a great cocktail menu to boot, Joyce is a perfect spot to meet up with friends if you’re looking for somewhere in immediate proximity to Metro Center.

770 S. Grand Ave. Ste. A Los Angeles, CA 90017

A molcajete at Pez Cantina. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Grand Ave./Bunker Hill Station ~ Pez Cantina (0.3 miles from station)

Pez Cantina is like your secret, sun-shading, life-affirming palapa stuck right in the thick of Bunker Hill’s steel and glass jungle. After a long day of buying low and selling high, or simply wandering around Jeff Koons sculptures wondering ‘what in the hell?’ Pez Cantina offers an oasis of coastal Mexican seafood, cold cocktails, and semi-tropical good vibes, all at a superior level. Speaking of lil’ secrets, the mole amarillo and queso fresco-showered broccoli-and-potato taquitos are so tasty—aligned into a crunchy, cleaved row of brassica-stuffed blunts on a bed of pepita-flecked guacamole—that you’ll be stealing them from your plant-based companion’s plate. Or skipping the oysters and cocteles completely entirely for their crispy, crunchy, creamy charms.

401 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90071

Chicken in chipotle sauce puffy taco at Bar Áma. Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.

Historic Broadway Station ~ Bar Amá (0.3 miles from station)

At Bar Amá, chef Josef Centeno’s “bizarro take” on the San Antonio Tex-Mex cooking that raised him, the most famous dish you can order isn’t even on the menu. Always available, yet only as an off-menu item by request, Centeno’s signature “puffy taco” is a taco-style that is seen all over Texas and the southwest, but is all but non-existent here in Los Angeles.

Centeno’s version of the iconic puffy taco is built on a flash-souffléd tortilla made with masa from a local, undisclosed tortillería where one of Bar Amá’s staff members’ family works. It puffs up like a pillow and crackles like a burning pile of dry wood when you bite into it. The tortilla is filled with your choice of shrimp, “ranchero chicken,” Kennebec potatoes that are chopped and then formed into Centeno’s version of a hashbrown, or mushroom birria, and then topped with thinly chopped iceberg lettuce, various salsas, and a sprinkle of crumbled cheese.

You can fulfill your South Central Texan cravings with the Michelin-starred and James Beard-nominated chef’s squash blossom quesadillas, hefty bowls of queso, hen of the woods mushroom birria, chile rellenos, and crispy half chicken with sriracha, as well as a certain Texan version of blue cheese.

But the ten commandments of L.A. tacos state that you shall not leave Bar Ama without enjoying a puffy taco. And your life will be better for it, no matter what eternity holds for your soul.

118 W. 4th St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

A variety of mochi from Fugetsu-Do. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Little Tokyo/Arts District ~ Fugetsu-Do (600 feet from station)

The United States’ oldest confectionary store isn’t in some Midwestern town. It’s right here in Los Angeles. Little Tokyo, to be exact. Since 1903, Fugetsu-Do has been churning out delectable mochis and desserts. Upon walking in, you’re immediately struck by just how small the store is, and by the wood shelving–no plastic or steel—evoking the old school, enduring spirit of the store. The peanut butter mochi is one of the popular items and is meant to evoke a peanut and butter jelly sandwich with the strawberry mochi wrapped around the peanut butter. Get a variety. Green tea . . . strawberry anko topped with hazelnut ganache . . . basically, if it looks good, get it.

315 E. 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Taquitos from Cielito Lindo. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Union Station ~ Cielito Lindo (900 feet from station)

Between Fugetsu-Do and Olvera Street back-to-back along the A Line, this really is a chance to take a step back in time and live history. At over 93 years old, Cielito Lindo is a classic at its finest, using home recipes from the family's Zacatecan heritage and adhering to details such as non-GMO corn in its tortillas. The green avocado sauce is the stuff of legend and although it blankets the shredded beef taquitos, the taquitos remain crispy. Do you want the combo with beans and cheese? Yes. Yes you do. Take a seat in one of the seating areas alongside the kitchen and enjoy them hot on the spot.

23 Olvera St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Chinatown Station ~ Howlin’ Rays (0.4 miles from station)

The Pasadena location has helped alleviate some of the long lines that used to make waiting here go on for up to a couple hours on certain days. But the Nashville chicken still hits. Ranging from country (no spice) to howlin’ (uncomfortable for any but the most iron of tongues). The off-menu "Luis-"style sando is their take on a patty melt and a personal favorite: with hot chicken between two slices of cheddar, sandwiched between two slices of toasted white bread.

727 N Broadway Ste. 128, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Taco de al pastor from Taquería Frontera. Photo by Jakob Lyman for L.A. TACO.

Lincoln Park/Cypress Park Station ~ Taqueria Frontera (0.8 miles from station)

L.A.’s newest heavy hitter on the taco scene is located less than a mile from the Lincoln Park Station. With a motto of, “More tacos, less borders,” Frontera is a bright yellow beacon shining through Cypress Park's sky letting the world know, we would all be happier if we would just eat tacos together. Serving up Tijuana-style tacos upon handmade corn tortillas, the star here is the al pastor taco that comes with a slice of pineapple and a lather of cilantro crema that, when combined, gives off this sweet, cool, zingy-spiciness with every bite. Other standouts on the menu include the rare birria de lengua and the asada.

700 Cypress Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90065

Carne en su jugo from Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Heritage Square/Arroyo Station ~ Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez (0.3 miles from station)

Atop a hillside in Montecito Heights, you’ll find probably L.A.’s most unrecognizable restaurant, despite its Michelin recognition. The specialty is a regional Mexican food from Jalisco: carne en su jugo, which translates to meat in its own juices, or as Javier Cabral described it back in 2021, “like combining pho with carne asada tacos.”

A tomatillo-based soup with shaved beef, pintos, and bacon bits, served inside an earthenware clay plate, it comes out piping hot and pretty much stays that way. Roll and dip your corn tortillas into the broth, letting those juices soak up into the tortilla for a hearty meal. If you’re not feeling the soup that day, the torta ahogada is one of the best around while the tacos dorado demand a return visit.

3326 Pasadena Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90031

Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Southwest Museum Station ~ Taco Fiesta/Obet & Dels (0.2 miles from station)

Sometimes you just want a crunchy taco and an oat milk latte. Taco Fiesta, which has been around since the 1950s is perfectly paired to a drinks at Obet and Dels, which got its start in Thai Town serving Filipino iced coffees and Thai tea lattes. Adjacent to each other, there’s a small alcove for seating in between the two spots.

At Taco Fiesta, it’s the crunchy taco stuff of yore: yellow shell, beef, melted cheese, and a handful of lettuce, all topped with a slice of tomato. Cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and chili cheese fries are there for those who need them. Don’t forget a milkshake. If you don’t want the Filipino iced coffee. Or get both.

4501 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90065

Villa's Tacos #3's fish tacos getting sauced. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Highland Park Station ~ Villa’s Tacos (0.3 miles from station)

Cue the Rocky theme for Villa’s Tacos, the two-time winner of our Taco Madness tournament, then get off at the Highland Park Station and walk the three blocks over to try it for yourself. Neighborhood legend Victor Villa has inspired the city by living his superlative taquero dreams right in his own neighborhood, building a proprietary menu of tacos teetering with meat, guacamole, crema, cotija, purple-stained onions, salsas, and crispy cheese skirts, served on A Line-blue, pressed-to-order tortillas.

Having moved on from his backyard business to his own brick-and-mortar, stop in and enjoy the hospitality and many fruits of Villa’s labor with a taco that stars the chef’s family’s own handmade pork chorizo, bursting with juicy flavor under however many toppings you throw on it.

5455 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Spicy tuna onigiri and Spam-egg musubi from Rice & Nori. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

South Pasadena Station ~ Rice & Nori (0.4 miles from station)

It’s hard to stop with one onigiri. It’s practically the perfect snack. Rice encasing a filling–be it spicy tuna, shitake kombu, or Spam and egg–then topped with furikake. Rice & Nori’s are some of the best. Hand rolls are an option, too, as is sashimi. The South Pasadena location now offers alcohol, as well: pulpy grapefruit sake and TaKaRa Chu-Hi.

901 Fair Oaks Ave. Ste. D South Pasadena, CA 91030

Peach cobbler cake from Sweet Red Peach. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Fillmore Station ~ Sweet Red Peach (0.5 miles from station)

How about some sweets? Like all Sweet Red Peach locations, red velvet, blue velvet, and German chocolate layer cakes are on the menu. As is 7-Up Cake. What’s unique to this location is the addition of soft serve, as no other Sweet Red Peach’s offer it. Pro tip: The cinnamon rolls are delicious and sell fast. If they happen to have any, get one. Or two.

319 S Arroyo Pkwy. Ste. 6 Pasadena, CA 91105

(from left) A chile Colorado, papas con chorizo, and mole taco from Guisados. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Del Mar Station ~ Guisados (0.4 miles from station)

Guisados still does the job. Their handmade yellow corn tortillas are extra thick and filling, leaving your hands smelling of fresh corn for the rest of the day. It's also one of the few places in L.A. where you can consistently find steak picado, chile colorado (when they have it), cochinita pibil, mole poblano, and veggie options like rajas under one roof. Their sampler platter is the perfect plate of tacos for indecisive eaters who like to share everything or have a habit of "firing the menu" at restaurants. Just make sure to wash it all down with an horchata cold brew.

577 S. Arroyo Pkwy. Pasadena, CA 91105

Char siu beets at Bone Kettle. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Memorial Park Station ~ Bone Kettle (500 feet from station)

A savory, 36-hour bone broth after it rains just does the body well. Include a poached egg, some fatty brisket, ramen noodles, veggies, and you're looking at pure happiness. Add bone marrow if you want, or a different protein, such as oxtail or sirloin. Not feeling the soup? Opt for the nasi goreng or the oxtail dumplings. Here's where we say you can't go wrong. You can't go wrong.

67 N. Raymond Ave. Pasadena, CA 91103

Assorted tempura from Tendon Tempura Carlos Junior. Photo courtesy of @chicityfoodie/Instagram.

Lake Station ~ Tendon Tempura Carlos Junior (0.6 miles from station)

Like the name suggests, this is a haven for all things tempura. The little shop along Colorado Boulevard, with cartoon drawings of chef Carlos Pinto adorning the walls, is the second location, after an expansion from the original in Torrance. Vegetables, proteins—it all gets the tempura treatment, lightly battered then fried to shattering perfection. Get the "Special Tempura Bowl:" whitefish, kabocha, shrimps, a seafood mix, egg, and rice, all over rice, with a side of miso soup.

694 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101

A BBQ and katsu plate from Top Restaurant. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Allen Station ~ Top Restaurant (0.5 miles from station)

Top Restaurant, the to-go only spot along Colorado Boulevard, serves Indonesian and Hawaiian dishes. The most famous though, is the fried chicken, which caps out at only 45 servings per day. Crunchy and golden brown—perfect for sauce. Can’t get the fried chicken? Don’t fret. Nasi goreng, marinated beef ribs, and good old chicken katsu are solid options, as well. You'll just have to get here earlier next time.

1842 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91107

A pastrami burger from The Original Tops. Photo by Sean Vukan from L.A. TACO.

Sierra Madre Villa Station ~ The Original Tops (0.8 miles from station)

First of all, this station—my goodness. By the time you get out of it and weave your way out down out of the structure, and out to Colorado, you’ve already lost about 0.2 miles or so. Then you’re met with car dealerships and chain after chain after chain—not the most ideal situation for finding a good meal. But then, Original Tops is within reach, barely, welcoming you back to a world of pastrami, customizable breakfast burritos, and delicious burgers—served the same way since 1952.

3838 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91107

Dim sum from Capital Seafood. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Arcadia Station ~ Capital Seafood Restaurant (0.5 miles from station)

Some of the SGV’s best dim sum can be found at the Arcadia satellite location of Capital Seafood. Gather your friends or family on the Metro and enjoy favorites like siu mai, har gow, or roast duck fit for an army. Weekends offer pan-fried, stuffed jalapeños and mini sausage rolls on top of the mouthwatering dim sum.

333 E. Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91066

Empanadas from Lord Empanada. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Monrovia Station ~ Lord Empanada (0.2 miles from station)

Ranked #42 on Yelp’s "Top 100 Restaurants in the United States," Lord Empanada is a great choice for a quick snack while you wait to catch the Metro. Fried to crispy, golden-brown glory, the empanadas range from traditional Argentinian favorites like beef and spinach-and-cheese, to those with Mexican twists such as the chorizo-and-egg or a birria empanada that comes with consomé for dipping. I do wish there were more Argentinian options like my beloved sweet beef with green olives, but they do have a fantastic choripan sandwich with grilled butterflied sausage and chimichurri aioli between a toasted roll.

1540 S. Myrtle Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016

Afriotada and picadillo from Art's Kitchen. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Duarte/City of Hope Station ~ Art’s Kitchen (0.6 miles from station)

Another "this damn station." On one side you have City of Hope; on the other, the 210, and an industrial area for at least half a mile. Finding anything that stood out within this range was no easy task.

Luckily, there was Art’s. Even getting there 45 minutes before closing, and thus “left” with only chicken afritada, pork picadillo, and rice, we were happy. The afritada is simple: chunks of chicken in a tomato-based sauce; picadillo, ground pork, potatoes, carrots, peas, spices ... just delicious. The more well-known Filipino dishes like sisig, pancit, adobo, and kare-kare are the most popular and sell out quicker, so go earlier if you want those. Either way, a great option along Huntington Drive.

1741 E. Huntington Dr. Duarte, CA 91010

A taco plate from Tacos Los Gordos. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Irwindale Station ~ Tacos Los Gordos Estilo Tijuana (0.7 miles from station)

I know this spot isn’t new. I get that. But understand the sheer joy I found that there was something worthwhile around this station. And not just worthwhile, but really damn good. Judging by the line of customers there on a Saturday night, I wasn’t the only one that thought so.

Situated behind a parking lot of Farmer Boys, McDonalds, and an AM/PM, the tortillas are handmade, thick yellow discs strong enough to support either the asada, costilla, suadero, lengua, or any other meat that comes off the grill or trompo.

They don’t just do tacos either. There's tortas, chilaquiles, and a mixed parrillada plate of ribs, chorizo, pollo, asada, tortillas, rice, beans, and guacamole that goes for around $26.

Along this same stretch of Calle Eva Miranda, you may find other loncheras, including a truck offering tacos de camarones and tacos de pescado. But Los Gordos is a true bright spot along Foothill if there ever was one.

6625 N. Calle Eva Miranda, Irwindale, CA 91702

Café Cultura in Azusa. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for L.A. TACO.

Azusa Station ~ Café Cultura (600 feet from station)

Café de olla fiends are always looking for a new place to satisfy their love for deeply aromatic coffee. Next time you are in the deep San Gabriel Valley suburb of Azusa, head directly to Café Cultura.

This Latino-owned café is the kind of neighborhood spot we all wish was within walking distance of our home. It’s there whenever you need a low-key spot to grab a nice cup of Mexican coffee to focus and get some work done on your laptop, but it’s also there for you on a lazy weekend morning to roll out of bed and feel the need to get unabashedly full.

In Mexico City, they do tortas de chilaquiles, but in Azusa (and Santa Ana, where this coffee shop first opened its flagship location), they do chilaquiles burritos. You’ll love Café Cultura’s chubby chilaquiles burrito, stuffed with tender-crispy totopos with either their red or green salsa, and carefully layered with eggs, crema, cotija cheese, and silky beans. The most surprising part, though, is the fact that this loaded and saucy burrito never falls apart.

709 N. Azusa Ave. Azusa, CA 91702

Photo courtesy of @tacoselsuperior/Instagram.

APL/Citrus College Station ~ Tacos El Superior (0.8 miles from station)

Starting off as a food truck in the Antelope Valley, Tacos El Superior put its first location on the south side of the San Gabriel Mountains in Azusa. Simple menu, simple tacos, but very good. Their speciality is birria de res, and specifically the quesabirria—tender, juicy, cheesy, and crispy. Asada nachos, burritos, and sopes are also great options. If the agua de jamaica is on the menu, get it—not too sweet, but a perfect thirst quencher on a hot summer afternoon.

700 E. Alosta Ave. Azusa, CA 91702

A dipped cone at Fosters Freeze. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Glendora Station ~ Fosters Freeze (0.5 miles from station)

To borrow from E-40: Foothill Highway, nope: Arrow Highway, yup. At least along Arrow there’s West Coast Cheesesteaks and the new Freddy’s Steakburgers.

But with the exception of The Donut Man, Glendora along Foothill is kind of sleepy. Walking through Old Town Glendora by myself on a Saturday night, it just gave off a weird vibe. Like the type of town that if John Rambo walked though, the sheriff would run him out of town. Glendora has limited options near the station.

But this is Route 66. And along Route 66, there still stands a Fosters Freeze (in the same lot as an Alta-Dena Drive-In-Dairy, no less). The glass windows practically stretch the length of the building and the smiling Little Fosters sign welcomes you in. So order a Twister. A dipped cone. A burger. Maybe even share a banana split. Pull up a seat at the outdoor tables and just … slow down for a bit on 66.

418 W. Foothill Blvd. Glendora, CA 91740

Korma and naan platter from Himalayan Cafe. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

San Dimas Station ~ Himalayan Cafe (0.2 miles from station)

Himalayan Cafe stands out amongst a collection of diners and gaba Mexican food on this sleepy stretch. Here, it’s all comfort: rich stews of korma, tikka, vindaloo, and curries. Get the momos and the basket of naan to share and you have yourself a hearty meal.

133 E. Bonita Ave. San Dimas, CA 91773

The La Verne Brewing Company interior. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

La Verne/Fairplex Station ~ La Verne Brewing (0.3 miles from station)

Picture this: You get off the Metro, you’re about to head into the Fairplex for either the Winternationals or the L.A. County Fair to shell out $20 a beer. Hell, maybe more. Instead, just head down Fairplex Drive to La Verne Brewing.

Somewhat hidden amongst the office buildings, the beers often pay homage to the local area, such as the "Bonelli Brown," a smooth, brown ale that’s very easy drinking and named after Bonelli Park and Bonelli Lake in nearby San Dimas. Food vendors are usually there during the week but check their socials for updates.

2125 Wright Ave. Ste. C15 La Verne, CA 91750

The Brick Market Deli exterior. Photo by Sean Vukan for L.A. TACO.

Pomona-North Station ~ The Brick Your Neighborhood Deli (0.5 miles from station)

You're at the end of the A Line. Or maybe you're just beginning. Brick Neighborhood Deli is here for you no matter the situation, layering locally sourced ingredients in a wide-breadth of sandwiches, ranging from traditional BLTs to not-so-traditional chicken shawarma, and lentil shawarma sandwiches.

Taking the train in the morning? Brick Deli offers breakfast sandwiches like a sourdough with hot capicola, scrambled eggs, and Pepper Jack cheese.

105 E. Arrow Hwy. Pomona, CA 91767

