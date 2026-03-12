We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
Two of our community's fiercest patrollers found themselves in trouble yesterday and today. Leo Martinez of VC Defensa was attacked for a third time yesterday by ICE, who, on each occasion, rammed their vehicle into his. We have that full story on lataco.com.
Today, Arturo, down in the San Diego area, was arrested when he confused undercover police officers from the National City Police Department for ICE. They would not identify themselves, and Arturo then alarmed the community. He was pulled over and booked for a suspended license from a court date he missed. That story is on our Lataconews Instagram page.
ICE activity still continues at a slower pace, but it has not disappeared. This past weekend was a rare, quiet one. What we’re seeing is that ICE is laying low, sticking to courthouses, jails, and check-ins, especially from their special ISAP unit, which Izzy discussed in a previous Daily Memo.
And to my point of ICE’s movements, they were even seen at the Culver City police department waiting for an individual being released. Culver City released a statement saying they had no part in this, were not notified, and did not notify ICE. ICE just showed up.
Tuesday and today ICE was more active again, with about seven reported incidents each day. Besides jails and courthouses, they targeted a day laborer at an Escondido Home Depot, pulled over a vehicle in Anaheim on East st as it was getting on to the 91 freeway. ICE did take that individual.
In San Bernardino, ICE followed a man from his home to a nearby bakery where he was surrounded and taken. We also know that at least 3 people have been taken from their ISAP check-in in Downtown L.A., and we learned there’s a new warehouse in Chatsworth where people are being told to report in for their ISAP check-ins and being detained there as well.
Now don’t be fooled by this slowdown. ICE is definitely gearing up for a bigger enforcement action. There are 30-40 new vehicles at their new field office in Van Nuys. We know there’s about the same amount in their Santa Ana field office. We’ve seen new vehicles at California City Detention and at Adelanto. Minneapolis is also seeing a surge in new vehicles being delivered to its field office.
But they are trying to keep quiet, and that’s been my whole theory based on current evidence. They sent the border patrol back to the border. ICE is trying to avoid a big scene, which is why after the buffoonery in Simi Valley where they rammed Leo Martinez’s vehicle a third time, ICE showed up to the hospital and said, " Let him go. Even the White House is telling its folks to avoid talking about mass deportations ahead of midterms.
The fact is, migrants dying in concentration camps is ok for most Americans. They’re dying at a pace now which could double last year's numbers, which broke the previous year’s record.
The fact of the matter is, when ICE murdered a white woman and a white man, that’s when Trump’s immigration policy crossed a line. That’s when Gregory Bovino was demoted, and Kristi Noem replaced. But they were never punished.
Meanwhile, our children are being punished for things they had zero control over, hundreds of new vehicles and warehouses are being purchased, and ghost camps are being discovered hidden in military bases. So remember, folks. Stay safe, and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres
RAIDS
[Saturday. March 7th. Day 275.]
- L.A. TACO reviewed online footage and submissions and found no confirmed incidents. This does not mean that no action occurred.
[Sunday. March 8. Day 276.]
- L.A. TACO reviewed online footage and submissions and found no confirmed incidents. This does not mean that no action occurred.
[Monday. March 9. Day 277.]
- Thousand Oaks: Warwick Avenue, 7:30 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers. .
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara North County Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 10:08 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the jail waiting for releases.
- National City: In a residential neighborhood on 2531 Norfolk St, around 8:45 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen scouting in the neighborhood. A community watcher arrived on scene and the ICE vehicle drove off onto the freeway.
- Culver City: Culver City Police Department, 9:17 a.m. ICE was seen in a white Dodge Ram, waiting to pick up one person being released by CCPD.
[Tuesday. March 10. Day 278.]
- Simi Valley: ICE Rams Vehicle and Hospitalizes the Same U.S. Citizen Again in Ventura County
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 12:40 p.m. ICE agents were seen detaining a man who was on the ground.
- Escondido: At the Home Depot on 1475 E Valley Pkwy, around 9:52 a.m. ICE agents came into the parking lot and kidnapped a day laborer. There were at least two agents present, utilizing a white transit vehicle and a black Dodge Caravan.
- Escondido: On Grand Ave and Juniper St, around 10:15 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot of a strip mall.
- Anaheim: Near the 91 FWY ramp on East St, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle and detaining an individual.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave. ICE agents were at the courthouse throughout the morning and kidnapped at least one person around 11:51 a.m.
- Los Angeles: At the ISAP Office on Hill St and 2nd St. Video footage shown to L.A. TACO confirms at least one man was taken after their check-in.
[Wednesday. March 11. Day 279.]
- San Bernardino: Outside of Lupe’s Bakery on 1460 W 5th St, around 8:18 a.m. Local community watch teams confirmed that at least one person was taken. According to the rapid responders, ICE agents had surveilled and followed a man from his home on L St and Spruce St until he made his way to the bakery where they surrounded and took him.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Jail, around 9:50 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the parking lot waiting for releases.
- Oceanside: Ocean Boulevard and College Boulevard, 9:45 am Albertsons parking lot, federal agent was confronted by community watchers. Video Post near Soapbox Coin Laundry.
- Oceanside: Mission Avenue and Rancho Del Oro, 8:30 am ICE vehicles stopped in the area spotted by community watchers.
- Long Beach: 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway, 8:49 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted near the Trader Joes heading north of 2nd street.
- San Bernardino: Rialto Avenue and Macy Street, photo from driver seat of federal agents stopping the vehicle.
- Los Angeles: At the ISAP Office on Hill St and 2nd St. Video footage shown to L.A. TACO confirms at least one man and one woman were taken after their check-in.
AT L.A. TACO
- Trump’s ‘Deportation Judges’ Take Over Has Begun: Half of L.A. Immigrants Now Miss Court and Get Deported Sight Unseen
- The Trump administration fired a quarter of the nation's immigration judges and the Pentagon authorized 600 military lawyers to replace them. They’re recruiting for "deportation judges" on social media. Fewer than 3 in 100 of the people asking for asylum get to stay.
- Iranian National Dies in Mississippi, Marking 17th ICE-Related Death Since December 31
- Fifty-nine-year-old Pejman Karshenas Najafabadi is currently the 11th person to have died while in ICE custody this year that we know of, and the 17th ICE-related death since the killing of Keith Porter on December 31, 2025.
- ICE Rams Vehicle and Hospitalizes the Same U.S. Citizen Again in Ventura County
- "I expect this kind of lawlessness from ICE, I don’t expect the hospitals to be complicit in that lawlessness and detain people," says Thomas Harvey, one of Leonardo Martinez's lawyers, after the hospital refused to remove his handcuffs.
- San Diego Community Patroller Arturo Gonzalez was arrested in Logan Heights earlier today.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 03/05/26 - How State and Local Leaders are responding to ICE activity in their cities via boltsmag.
- 03/06/26 - Criminal illegal alien in ICE custody passes away in Scottsdale, Arizona via ice.gov.
- 03/07/26 -Video of fatal shooting of American Citizen Ruben Ray Martinez back in March of 2025. Video by CBS via iceoutsa
- 03/07/26 - Colorado Times Recorder confirms thousands detained at nice secretive ICE facilities in Colorado. Via acluofcolorado.
- 03/08/26 -Republicans in Tennessee are pushing a bill to force undocumented children out of public education. Via theintercept.
- 03/08/26 - Staff largest ICE detention facility placed bets on detainees next to die by suicide via motherjonesmag.
- 03/09/26 - American citizen, Sundas “Sunny” Naqvi 28 born in Evanston, IL was taken in to ICE custody after a work trip. Via veronicadelacruztv.
- 03/09/26 - ICE arrests of children in the San Diego region skyrocketed in 2025 via kpbs
- 03/09/26 - Attorney Daniel Suitor uses Habeas petitions to get his clients out of ICE detention in Minnesota via danielsuitor.com
- 03/10/26 - Social media post of someone calling ICE on the staff of AUM Beer House in Garden Grove and or Orosco Cleaning Service. Via verifiedenforcementmigra
- 03/11/26 - Deadliest year for those in immigration detention in over two decades via npr.
- 03/11/26 - DHS terminates contract with management of Camp East Montana in El Paso via elpasotimes.
- 03/08/26 - How Federal Agencies got caught up in Trump’s Anti-Immigration Crusade via wired
- 03/10/26 - ICE turning warehouses into Immigrant Detention “Mega Centers” via nytimes.