Two of our community's fiercest patrollers found themselves in trouble yesterday and today. Leo Martinez of VC Defensa was attacked for a third time yesterday by ICE, who, on each occasion, rammed their vehicle into his. We have that full story on lataco.com.

Today, Arturo, down in the San Diego area, was arrested when he confused undercover police officers from the National City Police Department for ICE. They would not identify themselves, and Arturo then alarmed the community. He was pulled over and booked for a suspended license from a court date he missed. That story is on our Lataconews Instagram page.

ICE activity still continues at a slower pace, but it has not disappeared. This past weekend was a rare, quiet one. What we’re seeing is that ICE is laying low, sticking to courthouses, jails, and check-ins, especially from their special ISAP unit, which Izzy discussed in a previous Daily Memo.

And to my point of ICE’s movements, they were even seen at the Culver City police department waiting for an individual being released. Culver City released a statement saying they had no part in this, were not notified, and did not notify ICE. ICE just showed up.

Tuesday and today ICE was more active again, with about seven reported incidents each day. Besides jails and courthouses, they targeted a day laborer at an Escondido Home Depot, pulled over a vehicle in Anaheim on East st as it was getting on to the 91 freeway. ICE did take that individual.

In San Bernardino, ICE followed a man from his home to a nearby bakery where he was surrounded and taken. We also know that at least 3 people have been taken from their ISAP check-in in Downtown L.A., and we learned there’s a new warehouse in Chatsworth where people are being told to report in for their ISAP check-ins and being detained there as well.

Now don’t be fooled by this slowdown. ICE is definitely gearing up for a bigger enforcement action. There are 30-40 new vehicles at their new field office in Van Nuys. We know there’s about the same amount in their Santa Ana field office. We’ve seen new vehicles at California City Detention and at Adelanto. Minneapolis is also seeing a surge in new vehicles being delivered to its field office.

But they are trying to keep quiet, and that’s been my whole theory based on current evidence. They sent the border patrol back to the border. ICE is trying to avoid a big scene, which is why after the buffoonery in Simi Valley where they rammed Leo Martinez’s vehicle a third time, ICE showed up to the hospital and said, " Let him go. Even the White House is telling its folks to avoid talking about mass deportations ahead of midterms.

The fact is, migrants dying in concentration camps is ok for most Americans. They’re dying at a pace now which could double last year's numbers, which broke the previous year’s record.

The fact of the matter is, when ICE murdered a white woman and a white man, that’s when Trump’s immigration policy crossed a line. That’s when Gregory Bovino was demoted, and Kristi Noem replaced. But they were never punished.

Meanwhile, our children are being punished for things they had zero control over, hundreds of new vehicles and warehouses are being purchased, and ghost camps are being discovered hidden in military bases. So remember, folks. Stay safe, and stay vigilant. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

[Saturday. March 7th. Day 275.]

L.A. TACO reviewed online footage and submissions and found no confirmed incidents. This does not mean that no action occurred.

[Sunday. March 8. Day 276.]

L.A. TACO reviewed online footage and submissions and found no confirmed incidents. This does not mean that no action occurred.

[Monday. March 9. Day 277.]

Thousand Oaks: Warwick Avenue, 7:30 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers. .

Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara North County Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 10:08 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the jail waiting for releases.

National City: In a residential neighborhood on 2531 Norfolk St, around 8:45 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen scouting in the neighborhood. A community watcher arrived on scene and the ICE vehicle drove off onto the freeway.

Culver City: Culver City Police Department, 9:17 a.m. ICE was seen in a white Dodge Ram, waiting to pick up one person being released by CCPD.

[Tuesday. March 10. Day 278.]

[Wednesday. March 11. Day 279.]

