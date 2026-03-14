We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
RAIDS
Thursday, March 12. Day 280.
- San Diego: Yesterday, March 11, in the Mission Beach area. ICE agents were seen taking a man.
- Ontario: On Mission Blvd and Benson Ave, 7:00 a.m. Four ICE vehicles stopped a car in the intersection. 7:06 a.m.
- Oceanside: On Division St and Brooks St, around 7:15 a.m. ICE agents detained a man behind Oceanside High School.
- Santa Ana: On Bristol St and 17th Street, around 7:50 a.m. Community watchers report ICE activity in the area.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave, around 8:40 a.m. Community watchers stationed at the courthouse parking lot and noted that ICE vehicles were around. At least one person was taken around 12:00 p.m.
- Sage: On Sage Rd and Wilson Valley Road, around 10:30 a.m. Marked Border Patrol vehicles conducted a checkpoint at the intersection leading into the city of Hemet.
- Anaheim: On 1207 W Malboro Ave. Early in the morning before sunrise, ICE agents were seen ramming their vehicle into a man’s work truck and kidnapping him afterwards.
Today is Friday, March 13th, Day 281.
- Anaheim: On Romneya Dr and Lombard Dr, around 6:30 a.m. ICE agents returned to the area to kidnap a man. According to a witness, the ICE agents approached the area and began following a man who had just stepped out of his home to wait for his ride to work. ICE was in the same area yesterday morning.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave, around 9:00 a.m. ICE agents returned to the courthouse waiting for people to leave their hearings. At least one person was taken around 9:52 a.m. All the ICE vehicles present were gone by 10:30 a.m.
- Escondido: On Midway Dr and Valley Pkwy, around 6:29 a.m. Community watchers noted an ICE vehicle in the area.
- Los Angeles: At the ISAP Office on Hill and 2nd. ICE agents took at least one man who was at his check-in.
- San Diego: Near the California Western School of Law on 225 Cedar St. ICE agents were seen taking one man.
Arrests:
Anaheim: 3
Culver City: 1
Santa Maria: 1
Escondido: 1
Rancho Cucamonga: 2
Los Angeles: 4
San Bernardino: 1
Oceanside: 1
San Diego: 1
AT L.A. TACO
- Haitian Asylum Seeker Found Dead Days After Being Stranded at ICE-ISAP Office
- Daphy Michel, 31, was surveilled by ICE via ankle monitor as part of their "Alternatives to Detention Program." She was found dead at a Pittsburgh bus shelter on March 2.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 03/11/26 - Alejandro Barranco testified Tuesday before the Senate’s Judiciary Committee on Birthright Citizenship via thesantanero.
- 03/11/26 - Judge grants temp restraining order halting progress on Williamsport, Maryland Detention warehouse via immigrationcoalition. 2nd post.
- 03/11/26 - Juanita Avila wins major victory for immigrants rights via guardian_us.
- 03/12/26 - Nathan Cavanaugh, DOGE staffer interviewed in six-part video deposition via 404mediaco.
- 03/13/26 - Trump admin finalises new rule allowing ICE to target transgender people Via pinknews