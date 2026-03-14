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Daily Memo: 10 ICE Vehicles Used To Take One Person At Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse

At least 15 total were taken via targeted arrests by ICE agents this week in Southern California.

6:31 PM PDT on March 13, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

RAIDS

Thursday, March 12. Day 280.

Today is Friday, March 13th, Day 281.

Arrests:

Anaheim: 3

Culver City: 1

Santa Maria: 1

Escondido: 1

Rancho Cucamonga: 2

Los Angeles: 4

San Bernardino: 1

Oceanside: 1

San Diego: 1

AT L.A. TACO

  • Haitian Asylum Seeker Found Dead Days After Being Stranded at ICE-ISAP Office
    • Daphy Michel, 31, was surveilled by ICE via ankle monitor as part of their "Alternatives to Detention Program." She was found dead at a Pittsburgh bus shelter on March 2.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • 03/11/26 - Alejandro Barranco testified Tuesday before the Senate’s Judiciary Committee on Birthright Citizenship via thesantanero.
  • 03/11/26 - Judge grants temp restraining order halting progress on Williamsport, Maryland Detention warehouse via immigrationcoalition. 2nd post
  • 03/11/26 - Juanita Avila wins major victory for immigrants rights via guardian_us.
  • 03/12/26 - Nathan Cavanaugh, DOGE staffer interviewed in six-part video deposition via 404mediaco.
  • 03/13/26 - Trump admin finalises new rule allowing ICE to target transgender people Via pinknews

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