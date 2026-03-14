We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

RAIDS

Thursday, March 12. Day 280.

Today is Friday, March 13th, Day 281.

Arrests:

Anaheim: 3

Culver City: 1

Santa Maria: 1

Escondido: 1

Rancho Cucamonga: 2

Los Angeles: 4

San Bernardino: 1

Oceanside: 1

San Diego: 1

AT L.A. TACO

Haitian Asylum Seeker Found Dead Days After Being Stranded at ICE-ISAP Office Daphy Michel, 31, was surveilled by ICE via ankle monitor as part of their "Alternatives to Detention Program." She was found dead at a Pittsburgh bus shelter on March 2.



IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS