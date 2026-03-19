Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
ICE

Indigenous Mayan Teen From Chiapas Is Youngest to Die in ICE Custody

19-year-old Royer Perez-Jimenez appears to be the youngest person to die in ICE custody since the Trump Administration took office. Compared to the same period last year, the death rate in ICE custody has tripled.

4:04 PM PDT on March 19, 2026

Family members speaking to a camera

The family of Royer Perez-Jimenez seeks help via Tav Lopezz on Facebook.

Royer Perez-Jimenez, a 19-year-old Mexican national, died of a “presumed suicide” on March 16 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida.

According to reporting by Chiapas360, Royer Perez-Jimenez was from San Juan Chamula, an autonomous Tzotzil Maya community in Chiapas, Mexico. L.A. TACO confirmed with Odilia Romero of Cielo that Perez-Jimenez is, in fact, Mayan Tzotzil. He is a native of the Rancho Narvaez community. In Chiapas360’s reporting, they state that the family is requesting support to repatriate the body of Perez-Jimenez. 

According to the ICE press release, Perez-Jimenez was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at approximately 2:34 a.m. that day by a detention officer, who called medical personnel. After medical personnel determined Perez-Jimenez had no pulse, they requested EMS, who arrived at roughly 2:42 a.m. The young man was declared deceased by 2:51 a.m. The cause of death is still under investigation. 

According to Union-Bulletin, the Glades County Detention Facility has faced allegations of medical neglect in recent years. Congressional representatives called for the closure of the facility in a 2022 letter to the Department of Homeland Security. In response, the Biden Administration limited usage of the facility and raised concerns about its lack of medical care. 

In 2025, the Trump administration announced that the facility would again hold detainees.

ICE alleges that Perez-Jimenez was screened by medical staff when he was initially taken into custody and stated “no” to all suicide screening questions. 

There were initially five alleged suicides in ICE custody before Perez-Jimenez: Chaofend Ge, Jesus Molina-Veya, Brayan Rayo-Garzon, Victor Manuel Díaz, and Geraldo Lunas-Campos. However, the death of Lunas-Campos in Camp East Montana was later ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Medical Examiner.  

According to ICE, Perez-Jimenez had first attempted to come into the United States in 2022, where he was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol and was given a “voluntary return” back to Mexico that same day. He later entered the United States on an unknown date.

The Volusia County Police Department arrested Perez-Jimenez on January 22, for what ICE alleges was “felony fraud for impersonation and resisting an officer.” However, court records show that he was adjudicated on two misdemeanor counts. He was transferred to ICE custody on February 22 and processed into the Glades County Detention Center on February 26. 

an overhead view of a detention facility
The Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida. Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Volusia County Court and reporting by Miami New Times, Perez-Jimenez was initially detained by the Edgewater Police Department on January 21 at approximately 9:41 p.m. for driving a scooter across multiple lanes of traffic without using a crosswalk and riding the scooter on a sidewalk.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Edgewater Police Department Sergeant Castellano attempted a traffic stop by activating the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights at the intersection of Sunset View Drive and Roberts Road. Castellano then exited the vehicle with one Officer Lockhart and gave verbal commands to Perez-Jimenez to stop. According to the report, the teen “intentionally avoided the patrol vehicle by crossing over the grass and back across the street in an attempt to evade law enforcement.” 

Perez-Jimenez reportedly continued to ride off for approximately a quarter of a mile before coming to a full stop on the sidewalk. Police allege he refused verbal commands to step off the scooter and sit on the ground. Officer Lockhart then made an attempt to escort Perez-Jimenez to the ground, but he reportedly tensed up and attempted to pull away. Officer Lockhart was able to take Perez-Jimenez to the ground, but reported that Perez-Jimenez continued to resist by pulling away and trying to tuck his hands under his body.

At this point, after gaining control of the teen’s body, Perez-Jimenez identified himself as “Daniel Jimense” and provided a different birthdate than his own. Sgt. Castellano would then walk the path that Perez-Jimenez took to locate any possible discarded items, during which Castellano witnessed another male who was dressed “exactly the same as the first male, coming from the same location, riding on the exact same make/model scooter.”

Castello stopped the male to question him as well, and the male provided the name of “Daniel Gonzales.” The male did not speak English and could not provide identification, so Castellano contacted a translator over the phone. They spoke with “Gonzales,” who had also provided false names and birthdates.

Both men were arrested, taken into custody, and transported to the Edgewater Police Department for processing. Both men spoke with Deputy Garcia, at which point Perez-Jimenez gave the name “Rogelio Perez” and reportedly admitted that he had overstayed his visa and was currently in the United States illegally. He also allegedly advised them that he had no documentation to prove his name or date of birth.

At this point, Deputy Garcia spoke with Deportation Officer Batista (ID# 11168) from ICE, who stated that both men were undocumented and were providing the police officers with false names. Batista asked that both men be booked under the aliases they provided, and said that “ICE would follow up with further action after they were booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail.” Perez-Jimenez’s court records and police affidavit would then be under “Rogelio Perez.” Perez-Jimenez was processed on January 22 by 1:10 a.m.

Perez-Jimenez was given an ICE detainer on January 22, which aligns with when ICE placed an immigration detainer on him, according to its press release.

The last place Jimenez-Perez was located at before being transferred to the Glades County Detention Center was the Indian Lake Jail. Jimenez-Perez was adjudicated and found guilty on February 19 of two misdemeanor counts: giving a false name upon being arrested/detained and resisting an officer without violence. 

His release date is listed as February 19 and he served 30 days, according to Volusia County Circuit Court records. He was taken into ICE custody on February 21, according to today’s ICE press release

Perez-Jimenez is at least the thirteenth person to die in ICE custody this year. 

The pace of ICE custody deaths this year has outpaced last year’s over the same time period. In the same period last year, from January 2025 through March 2025, there were four deaths in ICE custody: Genry Donaldo Ruiz-Guillen, Serawit Gezahegn Dejene, Juan Alexis Tineo Martinez, and Maksym Chernyak. In the same period this year, there have been 12 so far, and March still hasn’t ended.

We reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and for comment and will update this story if we hear back. 

This is a developing story.

Share the taco:

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.
Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

Taco Madness 2026

March 19, 2026
News

Daily Memo: ICE Surge In Southern California With Nearly 20 Reported Incidents in One Day

ICE came out in full force today with almost 20 incidents, a number we haven’t seen since Border Patrol was still around, but ICE just did that on their own today, taking at least 12 people that we could confirm. ICE was everywhere, including Carpinteria, Ventura, San Gabriel, Glendale, Long Beach, L.A., Cathedral City, Rancho Cucamonga, Vista, Santa Ana, and especially heavy in Fontana and San Diego.

March 18, 2026
News

Border Patrol Intercepts Vessel Holding 23 Migrants West of San Clemente Island

"Our civil liberties do not go away just because the federal government is doing their job in a way that some of us might not like," Mayor Steve Knoblock said.

March 18, 2026
L.A. Taco Guides

13 Anti-ICE Anthems and Music Videos, Ranked

Major artists and newcomers alike are putting their stamp on the political moment. Plus nine honorable mentions to songs that get everybody amped for the fight against fascism.

March 18, 2026
News

Daily Memo: ICE Kidnapped Several Fathers In Front of Their Children

ICE is still active. We’re seeing a couple of incidents on average on the weekends and an average of around seven incidents each day during the week right now, and while the quantity may be lower, the quality of these kidnappings remains brutal, inhuman, and unjust.

March 17, 2026
Personal Essay

Opinion: Is Canceling Noma L.A. Louder Than Reforming the Systems That Made It?

Reflections from an editor caught In the crossfire.

March 17, 2026
See all posts