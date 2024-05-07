Skip to Content
Which Car Brand Has L.A.’s Worst Drivers? Let Us Know Your Thoughts And Win Our New Bota Mug

Is it that Tesla driver that just cut you off? An Altima with bald tires? That privileged 18-year-old new driver who barely knows how to maneuver his Land Rover Defender? Or that overwhelmed Van Lifer circling the same block 69 times trying to find parking? Comment on our post to win your free bota mug! Note: Comments on social media will not be entered in contest. Only members can comment on our website. Join now!

1:48 PM PDT on May 7, 2024

5Comments

We have an important L.A. question on our minds for members of L.A. TACO, who actually have the ability to comment freely on our platform (lovingly called "the trompo" among our staff) on L.A. TACO's posts.

Better yet, We're giving our newest piece of merchandise to the member whose answer we like best, as voted on by our newsroom at the end of the week. It's the L.A. TACO Coffee Mug (Bota Edition), featuring one big old bota picuda to greet each new day.

We want to know your thoughts, members! Which car brand do you see the worst drivers in every day on these L.A. streets?

Could it be a bright turquoise Gallardo, with its particular brand of sociopath behind the wheel? A squealing particular public transit bus with a mind of its own? An eight-seat Astro Van full of screaming kids and a frazzled parent? Or maybe those entitled Westside Tesla tech geeks?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Good luck!

