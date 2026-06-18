L.A. TACO is throwing a big watch party at Homage Brewery for Mexico vs South Korea. What we are calling: The Battle for Los Angeles. And it’s also the official kick-off for the pre-sale of some exciting new merch we have been working on for months now.

We’re raising funds for independent journalism with these fire limited jerseys, and this is your first chance to order one in person. Come through, watch the game with the crew, and support local, independent storytelling that matters and makes a difference in our fine city.

Special guests: TACO MADNESS 2026 "Best in Show" champions, Los Dorados L.A., will be bringing the taco dorado energy all night long! L.A. TACO members get a free flauta! Just show your membership.

Indie journalism, some of the best cold beers in L.A., free crispy taquitos, and Mexico (or South Korea!) kicking the ball around for 90 minutes. Winner gets first place!

Come out and say what's up!

Homage Brewing

Today at 5 PM

1219 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012