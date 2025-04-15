It's been a long five years for Brandon Conaway and Carolina Pedroza-Conaway, the couple behind Wallflour (the pizza artists formerly known as Quarantine Pizza Co.). Starting at the peak of the pandemic in 2020, out of their patio in Highland Park's Hermon neighborhood, the Conaways have grown to have a cult following for their naturally-leavened chewy bite, crispy blistered crusts, and gonzo toppings by popping up multiple times every week at their home, breweries, private catering events, and Smorgasburg L.A.

But the wait for a place to sit down, and have a fresh local beer, dry cider, or glass of natural wine with the Conaways' pizza is finally over. They officially have an opening date for their first brick-and-mortar: April 27th.

“After all the years of abuse, it’s exciting knowing that instead of being at the mercy of the elements, we finally get to do things on our terms,” Brandon tells L.A. TACO, recalling years of hauling dough and portable ovens across the city.

A spread at Wallflour in Eagle Rock. Photo by Arturo Oliva Pedroza.

Wallflour's mural inside their dining area painted by Mermaid Hex. The capacity is for 50 people. Photo by Arturo Oliva Pedroza.

Wallflour began as a DM-only operation, but word spread fast about their affordable pizzas with unique toppings. From a banh mi-inspired pizza to another one with fresh figs and salsa macha to even a broccoli-cheddar pizza named "Broccaway Beach" inspired by the Ramones, in a time when pizza has gotten so serious, the Conaways are going the other direction—always remembering to have fun with every single pie they bake. Brandon's experience working at celebrated Italian-rooted places like Osteria Mozza, Sotto, Ronan, Rosseblu, and Quarter Sheets guides his pizza compass. Both Brandon and Carolina were raised in Orange County but have worked and lived in L.A. for the last 13 years. Carolina’s art department background working in L.A.'s film industry also came in handy for the aesthetic and interior design of their dream pizzeria.

Their years of work take shape at 2128 Colorado Blvd. It is a cozy, 100% bootstrapped, investor-free operation that the Conaways designed and painted themselves. The menu expands beyond the pop-up’s greatest hits but in a longer-baked 14-inch pie that can easily feed two people with a side or two. It's different than the pizzas they've sold while popping up, but "it's still familiar," says Conaway. "We want to remind you of that classic neighborhood pizza shop, but with a funky sourdough vibe," he says.

Their "Spicearoni," made with the type of pepperoni that transforms into cups when baked and drizzled with a hot honey the infuse in-house, is staying. But other brick-and-mortar-only pizzas will be on the menu, in addition to having a rotating seasonal Caesar salad, grass-fed beef meatballs, and desserts like a pandan olive oil cake and café de olla tiramisu.

Seasonal Caesar salad from Wallflour. Photo by Arturo Oliva Pedroza.

Pandan olive oil cake. Photo by Arturo Oliva Pedroza.

When asked why they chose Eagle Rock as their home base, which is also home to pizza OGs Casa Bianca and Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria located just a few blocks away, Brandon is confident that their pizza will attract a different type of customer who prefers easier-to-digest sourdough made with regenerative wheat and is also conscious about supporting local farms and beverages. Their pizza is also in a category that doesn't fit within New York-style or Neapolitan boundaries.

For their long-established regulars who follow them wherever they go, it’s a place to find their unique style of pizza regularly and not have to wait until a specific day for it. For their neighbors, who have been popping by curious about what was going to open there, it’s an invitation. But for the Conaways, it’s proof that patience—like a good sourdough starter—pays off.

For now, they will only have their square Sicilian pies available by the slice, but they will eventually offer slices of their other pies as well.

Below is their opening menu.

A slice of pepperoni at Wallflour. Photo by Arturo Oliva Pedroza.

Wallflour will soft open to the public on April 27th from 1 to 7 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Follow @WallflourPizza on Instagram for updates.