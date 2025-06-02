Trump’s reaction to being called a T.A.C.O. (Trump Always Chickens Out) is not only about a jab at his masculinity or ego. It is also about the word itself—a Spanish word. A Mexican word, even. An association with a people and culture he clearly does not hold in high regard.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

For a very long time now, Trump’s anti-immigrant stance has been laced with a not-so-subtle, anti-southern border flavor. Do not get us wrong, he is clearly an equal opportunity xenophobe, but for Mexicans, he holds a special place.

The MAGA movement seems to agree.

Trump’s most devoted followers seem obsessed with Mexicans, so much so that they act as if they are ready to go to war just to set them straight. Whether immigration is rising or falling, it does not matter. The principle remains the same: Mexicans–American born or not–are the internal enemy. Indeed, the frenzy is so deep and enduring, you would think it was inscribed in scripture—an eleventh commandment: Thou shalt hate all things Mexican—especially the Mexicans.

Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric is often a nesting doll of racial resentment: the outer layers may scream “border crisis,” but at the core is a deep loathing of anything not white and European. “Mexican” becomes the stand-in enemy—a culturally safe, racially loaded target. His base gets the message. It is not about policy—it is about identity and who does not belong.

When Trump looks south, he does not see a neighbor—he considers a brown-skinned nation speaking Spanish and Indigenous languages, practicing unfamiliar traditions. It terrifies him. He sees not just immigration but invasion, a Trojan Horse packed with threats to whiteness. And that fear—raw, unfiltered, and historically rooted—fuels his followers. It animates their conversations, their voting behavior, and their paranoia.

For Trump, this primal fear is political gold. He has mined it before, and he is betting it will win him power again – and again.

What makes Trump different is not the racism—it is the pageantry. He parades it proudly, without apology. When he calls a U.S. federal judge “just a Mexican” or claims Haitian immigrants are “eating pets,” he is tapping into Manifest Destiny-era racism repackaged for Fox News. His latest rebrand—calling U.S. citizens, Latino critics or otherwise, “the homegrowns”—is a sinister twist, painting us not just as outsiders, but internal threats. And when given a chance to support refugees, he chooses white South Africans. His nod to white nationalist groups notwithstanding, the message could not be clearer: In Trump’s America, whiteness is sacred. Everyone else? Not so much.

Yet, the latest political drama involving Trump does not even start with Mexicans. It starts with Wall Street. A Financial Times columnist coined the term T.A.C.O. (standing for "Trump Always Chickens Out") to describe Trump’s tendency to make big, blustering trade threats, and then backpedal. The acronym has gone viral. And because it sounds “Mexican,” Trump seems to have lost his mind about it.

That is the game. Say “taco” and Trump’s blood pressure rises—not because of the economic critique, but because it sounds too Brown for his taste. The alleged insult was not from a Latino, Chicano, or immigrant activist—it was from a British financial analyst. But for Trump, anything that’s Mexican-adjacent is unacceptable.

His reaction also fits a long American tradition: using Latin America when convenient, then discarding it once the cameras are off. It does not matter if you are Cuban, Colombian, or Venezuelan. If you speak Spanish or an Indigenous language, Trump hears “Mexican.” And in his political calculus, that means, useful until you’re not.

Trump’s playbook is not about ideology—it’s about exploitation. He courted Cuban elites in Miami, promised protection to Venezuelan refugees, and spoke to Colombian conservatives about socialism. But once their value dropped, he turned on them.

Recently, Trump ended protections for over 500,000 Latin American immigrants—many of them from the very communities that helped elect him. He did the same to Haitians, and would do it again in a heartbeat.

This is not new. The U.S. has long cozied up to the criollo elite—the light-skinned heirs of Spanish colonial rule. Not the Indigenous. Not the Afro-descendants. Not the working poor. American foreign policy has repeatedly prioritized power over people, whiteness over justice. Trump has simply reinvigorated that logic at home.

He loves Latino elites, though—so long as they support conservative policies, own businesses, or go on Fox News speaking perfect English. He will praise their work ethic, pose for photos, and even drop a Spanish word or two. But the moment they question his agenda, his world view, they’re back to being “Mexicans.” And when this happens, proximity to whiteness offers no more protection.

It’s the same magic formula he used in 2015 when he launched his campaign by calling Mexicans “rapists,” drug traffickers, and criminals. He was not being sloppy—he was being strategic. Trump knows his base does not differentiate between Salvadorans, Dominicans, or Puerto Ricans. Neither does he.

What is tragic is how many in our own communities buy into it. Not just the wealthy, but working-class Latinos too—seduced by his talk of law and order, turned off by broken Democratic promises, or drawn to his macho, made-for-TV bravado. But Trump is a political Ponzi scheme. He sells identity and loyalty, and then crashes the system once the checks clear.

History tells the same story. After the Spanish-American War, the United States took Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines under the guise of liberation. Today’s version is slicker—digital, strategic. Trump hosts a town hall in Florida, yells “socialism” five times, and then cashes in votes like poker chips. He then follows up by slashing benefits, militarizing neighborhoods, and leaving Latino families behind.

So what do we get in return? Nada. Just more cages, more raids, and more reminders that to the system, we are all “Mexican.”

To Latino elites who think they have earned a seat at the table: Beware. When the votes are tallied, you are still “other.” Your kids still get followed in stores. Your name still triggers TSA. You do not get to whiten your way out of this.

Trump is not a fluke—he’s a mirror. From Manifest Destiny to Operation Wetback, the U.S. has consistently expanded by marginalizing Brown and Black communities. The tools change—railroads then, executive orders now—but the result is the same: silence the undesirables, while elevating the white-adjacent. So long as you are grateful, of course. Si señor!

To Latino elites who think they have earned a seat at the table: Beware. When the votes are tallied, you are still “other.” Your kids still get followed in stores. Your name still triggers TSA. You do not get to whiten your way out of this.

Donnie Taco is not sleepwalking through history—he embodies it. He is a vestige of a long, dark legacy that continues to see Latinos as outsiders and expendable.

The irony of the T.A.C.O. acronym is that it appears to have caught Trump and his MAGA supporters off guard. Like a magic trick—presto—the tables have turned. And now they’re stuck. The mere idea of Trump being linked to a Mexican-adjacent term is infuriating to them.

But that’s how magic works: Now you see me, now you don’t. Only this time, the trick was turned on the magician himself