What To Eat This Weekend: A Booze-Filled Piñata, Ethiopian Lamb Tibs, Mole Poblano in East L.A., and Tito’s Tacos’ Rare New Menu Item

Plus, one classic Mexican restaurant that promises its "last cinco de mayo on Skid Row."

12:37 PM PDT on May 3, 2024

EAST LOS ANGELES

Two cemita poblanas in front of three glass jugs of agua fresca
Cemitas poblanas de milanesa at Mi Casita Poblano. Photo via Mi Casita Poblana.

Mi Casita Poblana is now open in East L.A., touting handmade blue corn tortillas and family recipes from the Mexican state of Puebla. These include mole poblano, huaraches, eleven types of cemitas poblanas, plus memelas banderas, quesadillas de flores de calabaza and huitlacoche, sopes, and chalupas, rarely seen huazontle patties, and costillas (ribs) en salsa. Meats for your tacos and burritos include pastor, asada, cueritos, barbacoa, and cecina.

4300 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90022. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 70 - "Cesar E. Chavez/Eastern", Bus Line 106 - "1st/Eastern", or Bus Line 258 - "Floral/Eastern." 

HOLLYWOOD

Ethiopian Awaze beef tibs in a cast-iron bowl
Awaze beef tibs at Cantaloop. Photo via Cantaloop.

Cantaloop is now open in Hollywood from Ethiopian-born owner Tigi. Her menu offers a wide selection of traditional dishes, such as doro wat, kifto, lamb and beef tibs, whole white trout, and sabusa dumplings, with takeout and delivery available from UberEats and 

7095 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 212 and 217 - "Hollywood/La Brea", Bus Line 2 - "Sunset/La Brea", or Metro B Line - "Hollywood/Highland Station." 

PASADENA

A platter of lamb chops and luleh kebab at Lavshash Kebab, with saffron rice and vegetables.
A platter of lamb chops and luleh kebab at Lavshash Kebab. Photo via Lavshash Kebab Restaurant.

LavShash Kebab pairs Armenian-grilled meats with steaks, wine, and cocktails in an upscale sit-down experience. There are eight kebabs on the menu, including beef and chicken luleh, lamb chop, pork loin, salmon, and white fish, as well as appetizers like grilled halloumi cheese, khachapuri, puri bread, refried beans, and baba ganoush, while steaks include filet mignon and ribeye. 

115 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena CA 91105. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A Line - "Memorial Park Station", Bus Lines 180, 662, 686 - "Colorado/Arroyo Parkway," Bus Lines 177, 256, 501 - "Raymond/Union."

CULVER CITY

A chicken burrito on a box of chips
Tito's new chicken burrito. Photo by Jared Cowan.

In earth-shifting Westside burrito news, Tito's Tacos has added a seasoned chicken burrito with refried beans and freshly grated cheddar to its menu, only the second new dish they've added since 1959. 

11222 Washington Pl. Culver City, CA 90230. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 33 - "Venice/Sepulveda."

CITYWIDE

A fire roasted corn on the cob drizzsled in mayo and sprinkled with spices
Fire roasted elote at Encanto. Photo via Encanto.

If you're absolutely set on doing something for Cinco de Mayo this Sunday, we have the following ideas:

*Smorgasburg is holding its Cinco de Miche x Smorgasburg Taco Crawl on Sunday with a special appearance by Mexico's famous Tacos de Canasta Lady and a cameo by L.A. TACO, as we'll be there with our merch tent. 

*YXTA is holding what it calls its "Last Cinco de Mayo in Skid Row," following 15 years of service in the neighborhood. The restaurant will have food and drink specials and a DJ, which extends to locations of its sister restaurant Mercado. 

*Encanto in Los Feliz is offering live mariachi in the evening, $20 pitchers of Skyduster beer, three types of creative margaritas, and elevated dishes like Iberico pork fajitas, fire roasted elote, and micheladas from the chef's own recipe.

*Chica's Tacos is popping up at All Season Brewing on May 5, promising a chance to win a trip to el Valle de Guadalupe, a booze-filled piñata, a taco eating contest, Mexican wine, and more. 12-8 PM at 800 S. La Brea Ave. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 212 - "La Brea/8th" or Bus Lines 20 and 720 - "Wilshire/Cloverdale."

ONLINE

An upright bottle of Not a Celebrity Tequila on a white background
Not a Celebrity Tequila. Photo via Not a Celebrity Tequila.

As a crew that generally despises celebrity-owned tequila, we were intrigued to see Not a Celebrity Tequila is hitting the market this Sunday. The spirit comes from Pure Brands, founded by New Yorkers Andrew Bushby and Patty Baer, and is additive-free, produced solely with water and agave at the Galindo Distillery in Los Altos, Mexico, and available at a $40 price point. In other words, suck it, Clooney!

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

