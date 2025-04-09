Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Tacos

Angel’s Tijuana Tacos, L.A.’s Street Taco Kings, Open First Brick and Mortar Taquería

Seven years after opening his first stand in North Hollywood, 31-year-old Angel, born and raised in Glassell Park with Guerrero roots, has a whopping 16 stands across the I.E. and L.A.. And now this new home for guacamole-slicked al pastor fresh off the spit on handmade corn tortillas.

1:26 PM PDT on April 9, 2025

A plate of Angel's Tijuana Tacos.

A plate of Angel’s Tijuana Tacos. Photo via @angelstijuanatacos/Instagram.

If you like feasting from a flimsy paper plate of tacos in the streets of Los Angeles, chances are you’ve had Angel’s Tijuana Tacos at least once.

Masterminded by Angel, a 31-year-old, born-and-raised in Glassell Park with roots from Guerrero, this eponymous taqueria is arguably the street-level king of L.A.’s taco life, with a whopping 16 stands slanging guacamole-slicked al pastor, fresh off the spit on handmade corn tortillas, on a nightly basis.

Whether you’re in the Inland Empire visiting your primo, hungry after a Dodger’s game, hanging out in Long Beach on a day trip, or starving and craving a taco in the San Fernando Valley, an Angel’s taco stand is likely less than 15 minutes away from you. 

The prolific taquero and entrepreneur celebrates a different milestone this week: opening his first-ever brick-and-mortar taquería. It's based in Anaheim, just a ten-minute drive from the happiest place on earth, a long way from his original stand in North Hollywood, which debuted in 2018.  

“I’m happy, bro," Angel tells L.A. TACO. "It will be something new and different for us."

A cashier standing at Angel's Tijuana Tacos ready to serve.
A cashier standing at Angel's Tijuana Tacos, ready to serve. Photo via @angelstijuanatacos/Instagram.
Inside Angel's Tijuana Tacos new brick and mortar location in Anaheim.
Inside Angel's Tijuana Tacos new brick and mortar location in Anaheim. Photo via @angelstijuanatacos/Instagram.

The first brick-and-mortar location will feature Angel’s classic menu, including all-day al pastor freshly-shaved from a trompo, and mesquite-grilled carne asada. Angel will also offer a few brick-and-mortar-only items like carne asada fries, gringas, and alambres (a fajitas-like dish with melted cheese), with bottled beer and micheladas to go with them.

The restaurant seats 35 people and has a parking lot with space for up to 100 cars, one of the more significant factors that led Angel to open his first shop in Orange County.

He will also eventually offer “Taco Tuesday” specials where guests can feast on $2 tacos. The red-and-white design for the taquería is inspired by the classic Tijuana taco shop look currently being mimicked across taquerías in the U.S., particularly in New York and L.A., and pioneered by taquerías like Tacos El Franc and Taquería Tijuanazo.

The red menu on the white wall at Angel's Tijuana Taqueria, featuring a list of meats, tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, and more.
The menu at Angel's Tijuana Tacos' new shop in Anaheim.
Angel's Tijuana Tacos' new shop, receiving plenty of natural light.
Angel's Tijuana Tacos' new shop gets plenty of natural light.

The evolution of Angel’s Tijuana Tacos from a stand in the street to a legit brick-and-mortar shop is also a win for the street vending community, proving anti-street food naysayers wrong when they accuse vendors of stealing their customers without the same overhead costs. Those street food haters are oftentimes fellow Latino brick-and-mortar restaurant owners, too.   

“It’s been seven long years of hard work, persistence, good times, tough times, blood, sweat, and tears, and now the dream of opening our very first brick-and-mortar restaurant has finally become a reality," the prolific taquería chain posted on Instagram about this win. 

3436 Lincoln Ave. Anaheim, CA, 92801

Angel’s Tijuana Tacos will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday and will be open from 1 PM to 12 AM. To celebrate, they will feature $1.50 tacos all day. He is now soft opened. Hours: Sunday to Thursday 10 AM to 12 AM. Friday and Saturday: 10 AM to 2 AM. 

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Food

L.A. Restaurants and Food Trucks, Here’s How to Apply for $10,000 in Recovery Grants After L.A. Fires

The grants will be given in $10,000 denominations to 242 eateries, coming at a time when local restaurants and food businesses remain embattled.

April 9, 2025
Taco Madness

Meet the Spicy 16 Taquerías That Advanced to Round 3. Voting Is Now Open!

Did your favorite spot make it to the Spicy 16? It's a royal rumble of L.A.'s best 64 taquerías.

April 9, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Politics

San Fernando City Council Rejects ‘Sanctuary City’ Motion, Fearing Repercussions

In the first part of the discussion, council member Joel Fajardo voiced his opposition to adopting the designation “Sanctuary City,” or any version of that, for the City of San Fernando, saying that the term is too problematic and politically charged.

April 8, 2025
Neighborhoods

After 46 Years, Guido’s Is Closing On L.A.’s Westside

The atmospheric red booths, framed celebrity photos, and vintage neon prized by so many locals will be gone after May.

April 8, 2025
See all posts