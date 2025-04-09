If you like feasting from a flimsy paper plate of tacos in the streets of Los Angeles, chances are you’ve had Angel’s Tijuana Tacos at least once.

Masterminded by Angel, a 31-year-old, born-and-raised in Glassell Park with roots from Guerrero, this eponymous taqueria is arguably the street-level king of L.A.’s taco life, with a whopping 16 stands slanging guacamole-slicked al pastor, fresh off the spit on handmade corn tortillas, on a nightly basis.

Whether you’re in the Inland Empire visiting your primo, hungry after a Dodger’s game, hanging out in Long Beach on a day trip, or starving and craving a taco in the San Fernando Valley, an Angel’s taco stand is likely less than 15 minutes away from you.

The prolific taquero and entrepreneur celebrates a different milestone this week: opening his first-ever brick-and-mortar taquería. It's based in Anaheim, just a ten-minute drive from the happiest place on earth, a long way from his original stand in North Hollywood, which debuted in 2018.

“I’m happy, bro," Angel tells L.A. TACO. "It will be something new and different for us."

A cashier standing at Angel's Tijuana Tacos, ready to serve. Photo via @angelstijuanatacos/Instagram.

Inside Angel's Tijuana Tacos new brick and mortar location in Anaheim. Photo via @angelstijuanatacos/Instagram.

The first brick-and-mortar location will feature Angel’s classic menu, including all-day al pastor freshly-shaved from a trompo, and mesquite-grilled carne asada. Angel will also offer a few brick-and-mortar-only items like carne asada fries, gringas, and alambres (a fajitas-like dish with melted cheese), with bottled beer and micheladas to go with them.

The restaurant seats 35 people and has a parking lot with space for up to 100 cars, one of the more significant factors that led Angel to open his first shop in Orange County.

He will also eventually offer “Taco Tuesday” specials where guests can feast on $2 tacos. The red-and-white design for the taquería is inspired by the classic Tijuana taco shop look currently being mimicked across taquerías in the U.S., particularly in New York and L.A., and pioneered by taquerías like Tacos El Franc and Taquería Tijuanazo.

The menu at Angel's Tijuana Tacos' new shop in Anaheim.

Angel's Tijuana Tacos' new shop gets plenty of natural light.

The evolution of Angel’s Tijuana Tacos from a stand in the street to a legit brick-and-mortar shop is also a win for the street vending community, proving anti-street food naysayers wrong when they accuse vendors of stealing their customers without the same overhead costs. Those street food haters are oftentimes fellow Latino brick-and-mortar restaurant owners, too.

“It’s been seven long years of hard work, persistence, good times, tough times, blood, sweat, and tears, and now the dream of opening our very first brick-and-mortar restaurant has finally become a reality," the prolific taquería chain posted on Instagram about this win.

3436 Lincoln Ave. Anaheim, CA, 92801

Angel’s Tijuana Tacos will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday and will be open from 1 PM to 12 AM. To celebrate, they will feature $1.50 tacos all day. He is now soft opened. Hours: Sunday to Thursday 10 AM to 12 AM. Friday and Saturday: 10 AM to 2 AM.