Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Tacos

These Two L.A. Taqueras Were Just Nominated For James Beard Awards, Here’s How They Feel About It

Taqueras in the male-dominated taco community are few and far between, but both a Latina and Black taquera in L.A. were nominated for a major award in “the Oscars of Food.” That counts as a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence in our book.

9:32 AM PST on January 26, 2024

    Taqueras in the taco community are few and far between.

    In Mexico and among the more taco-obsessed cities in the U.S., men take up most of the space when it comes to the art of perfecting tortillas, salsa, and meat.

    This year's James Beard Foundation Awards are shifting the axis, nominating both a Latina and a Black taquera in the same region and category. This historic moment in the "Oscars of Food" feels like a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence in our book. 

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. food and restaurant community woke up to the announcing of the 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists. The list, full of women and people of color, is a radical change from the foundation's controversial 2020 list, when there were straight-up no Black winners, amid a greater and persistent snubbing of L.A.’s food community.

    This year, the list of finalists in the "Best Chef: California" category spanned as far as the San Gabriel Valley and included an Indigenous chef based in Historic South Central. 

    “Being nominated for a Beard is something I would have never thought possible,” Alisa Reynolds, the chef/taquera behind Tacos Negros at My Two Cents in Mid-Wilshire and host of “Searching for Soul Food” on Hulu, tells L.A. TACO.

    “As a woman of color and chef, we always struggle to keep our doors open," Reynolds says. "People don’t understand how it’s much harder for us to get investors—but our love language will always be food.” 

    Her restaurant’s slogan is “where soul and the tortilla meet,” and she backs that up with plates of cornmeal-fried catfish tacos and oxtail tacos, among other beautiful fusions of Los Angeles flavors on a tortilla.  

    “I’m flabbergasted for the accolade and the acknowledgment,” she says. “I want to expand on this diaspora of Latinos and Black people in America getting together and eating tacos because I could eat 100,000 of them. I love them. My dad was obsessed with Mexico and Mexican food. Tacos are born in me. I mean, we ARE in Mexico, really.”

    Also nominated in the same category is Elvia Huerta, the powerful woman behind El Sereno’s Evil Cooks team. Huerta says the nomination feels unreal.

    “This is so surreal, and I’m still in disbelief," she says. "Never in a million years did I think I would be nominated for something so amazing like this, but I’m glad I was nominated alongside my husband.”

    In a story Huerta posted on her Instagram account, the idea of actually winning alone is exhilarating.

    “Being a semifinalist is already a win, but imagine if we actually win?!” she wrote.

    Whether they win or not, Huerta and Reynolds are grateful for having this national recognition. Such an accolade can be a major boost for business and open opportunities that weren't previously presented.

    “To bring more eyeballs to try our food?" Reynolds asks rhetorically. "I’m ecstatic just about that.”

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Music

    Dark Wave Atmospheric Acid Cumbia Arrives: ‘El Keamo’ Comes Straight From L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

    Just when you thought you'd heard all cumbia subgenres, here comes El Keamo and his atmospheric instrumental "Cumbia Dark Wave Gaze." It's a uniquely utilitarian variation that is both perfect for micro dosing LSD and zen-ing out, but not spooky enough to scare off your family from dancing to it at a backyard family party.

    January 26, 2024
    Tacos

    With Armenian Barbecue In Mexican Forms, ‘Mideast Tacos’ Opens in Silver Lake On Monday

    Chef Armen Martirosyan has officially brought his Armenian-Mexican fusion taco concept back from the dead. His tacos and burritos feature both corn and flour Mejorado tortillas and options like crispy, exceptionally seasoned falafel and kebabs grilled over an open fire—only in L.A.!

    January 25, 2024
    Tacos

    The Five Best Tacos in Echo Park

    Flor de calabaza quesadillas, tacos gringos, and Warren Zevon's favorite burritos can all be found in this historic, ever-shifting neighborhood that is too often and mistakenly referred to as 'the Eastside' or 'East Los Angeles' by transplants.

    January 23, 2024
    Weed

    The Nug Report: THC Design’s ‘Crescendo’ Strain

    Welcome back to The Nug Report, which awakens from the ghost of L.A. TACO’s vaults to bring you a detailed look at the latest and greatest in the world of cannabis and other mind-altering substances.

    January 20, 2024
    See all posts