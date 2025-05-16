“Deported influencers” are two words that perfectly summarize the current state of doomscrolling-era media and our American political shitstorm. It’s a disorienting term that dreamer-turned-law student Anni Garcia identifies with and has built a whole brand around on her Instagram and TikTok accounts as an influencer documenting her life in Mexico after being deported after being charged with a felony in Utah seven years ago. She moved to Mexico with her five children and documented her battle for custody. She now lives in Puerto Vallarta.

However, in a video posted earlier this month, she finds solace and strength in a growing community of influencers—some forced, like Anni herself, and others, voluntarily—who share their stories of struggle and triumph.

L.A. TACO contacted Garcia for an interview about this recent viral meetup at the dreamy beachside bar Barracuda by El Malecón. She reflected on her deportation, the challenges of adjusting to Mexico’s slower rhythm, and her unexpected liberation from the trap of the American dream. Their journey underscores a powerful movement of connection and renewal among Mexico’s deported creatives.

The joys of a slower, more fulfilling pace of life are closer than you think—if you’re willing to embrace the journey.

L.A. TACO: Hi Anni, how has living in Mexico shaped your feelings about the U.S. and about being deported?

Anni Garcia: Rebuilding my life in Mexico allowed me to see life from a different lens, particulary the idea I grew up with that the U.S. held the best opportunities for me, and in general for us as immigrants. Deportation set me free, and presently, I view the U.S. as a golden cage with many of our immigrant brothers and sisters trapped inside a system out of fear of the unknown in their home countries.

What were some common themes when you met with other deported influencers?

We discussed our different experiences returning to Mexico, some of us by choice, others by deportation. We all shared a similar opinion that life in Mexico was lighter and freer. We discussed the political climate currently with the Trump administration and the oppression of minorities. Many of us found freedom and family reunification in Mexico.

Why did you choose Puerto Vallarta to live in?

I chose Puerto Vallarta for several reasons, but one of the primary reasons was that I found other deportees and English speakers who comforted me in the early stages of my journey to adapting in Mexico. I quickly found employment and opportunities.

How would you describe your transition to living in Mexico? What have been the most significant challenges and benefits?

The biggest challenge was the separation from my children and immediate family. The most significant positive change to life in Mexico is the slower pace. I feel like you can live a fulfilling life in Mexico, even with very little. An example: Simple things like walking to the tiendita for tortillas or spending a day at the beach. The biggest challenge has been adapting to the judicial system and experiencing its corruption and bureaucracy.

Would you move back to the U.S.?

No. After 7 years in Mexico, I have obtained a higher quality of life and freedom that I don't believe are possible in the United States, particularly with the current administration.