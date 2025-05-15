Skip to Content
The People of Los Angeles Can Finally Go Back to Therapy

If you are one of the 4.9 million Kaiser Permanente members in Southern California who have been unable to see your regular therapist since mental health workers began striking in October 2024, the good news is that the strike is finally over.

11:31 AM PDT on May 15, 2025

Photo via Flickr/Ted Eytan.

Rejoice, Angelenos, can finally go back to therapy!

If you are one of the 4.9 million Kaiser Permanente members in Southern California who have been unable to see your regular therapist since mental health workers began striking in October 2024, the good news is that the strike is finally over. The open-ended strike that stretched on for a brutal six-and-a-half months became the longest strike by mental health workers in U.S. history. The 196-day work stoppage included thousands of therapists, psychologists, psychiatric nurses, and social workers in the Southern California region. With nearly 10 million members across the state, Kaiser Permanente is the largest healthcare provider in California.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) voted Thursday, May 8, to ratify a new four-year contract, which ensures that workers will receive increased wages and benefits, as well as dedicated work hours outside of patient care. According to NUHW’s press release, Kaiser only guaranteed full-time therapists two hours per week to perform “critical patient duties” prior to the contract’s ratification. Those critical duties include making appointment notes, responding to patient calls and messages, and designing treatment plans. Therapists will now have a guaranteed five hours per week, which is a significant improvement, but still considerably lower than the seven guaranteed hours given to Kaiser therapists’ Northern California counterparts.

In addition to added benefit pensions, Kaiser mental health workers will also receive a 20 percent raise over the next four years. Despite the improved working conditions, the union notes that mental health therapists will still make up to fifty percent less than other Kaiser healthcare workers in comparable positions, such as physical therapists. In NUHW’s statement, the union emphasized that the new contract “does not establish equity for behavioral health within a Kaiser system that has been cited numerous times for mental health violations over the past two decades.”

But a hard-fought win is still a win, and union members will continue the fight to end inequities for mental health care workers and patients alike. Plus, after a long six-and-a-half months without access to their trusted therapists, Kaiser members in Los Angeles can finally go back to their regularly scheduled therapy sessions. And after surviving the last six months of horrors, including historic wildfires, skyrocketing costs of living, and Governor Gavin Newsom starting a podcast, I can’t think of a group of people who could benefit from therapy more than the people of Los Angeles.

