TACO MADNESS, Presented by Bud Light, is L.A.'s first and biggest taco festival. All of L.A.'s heaviest hitting taquerías will be in one place for one day only! The 21 + event is happening from 6 to 11:59 PM on Saturday, May 6, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. Ticket sales proceeds will support L.A. TACO's award-winning street-level journalism.

Get your ticket here.

Fact: If L.A.'s Taco Life were a mosh pit, Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, the duo behind Evil Cooks, would be the taqueros playing the music in the background you would be slamming to. Since selling their first taco in 2018, the couple has quickly become an indispensable taquería in the city's competitive taco scene, whether it's with their taco de chorizo verde featuring the hard-to-find Toluca, Mexico-based variation of the green, herb-based sausage (vegan available) or with their highly original and delicious octopus al pastor negro taco. No taco crawl is complete without stopping to try their taco offerings, all made on handmade corn tortillas ancestrales stamped with their logo.

We are proud to announce that these rocker taqueros will be slanging their tacos at our live TACO MADNESS event! Check out @YumYumFeast as she tastes and learns more about Evil Cooks and hears their story, ambitions, and excitement to compete in TACO MADNESS 2023! We’re excited to see them and the other taqueros competing live for the Judge's Choice trophy.