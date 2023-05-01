Taco Madness
Meet L.A.’s ‘Taqueros Rockeros’ Competing at Our Live TACO MADNESS Event
Since selling their first taco in 2018, the couple has quickly become an indispensable taquería in the city's competitive taco scene, whether it's with their taco de chorizo verde featuring the hard-to-find Toluca, Mexico-based variation of the green, herb-based sausage (vegan available) or with their highly original and delicious octopus al pastor negro taco.
Los Angeles
Meet L.A.’s O.G. Birria King Competing At Our Live Event This Saturday
From driving Uber with a trunk full of birria de res. To his humble beginnings at the “inoperable rails on Slauson off Central.” To now, more than a half dozen trucks and brick and mortars with his name. Teddy Vasquez of Teddy’s Red Tacos has built a birria empire.
News