Preparation for the 15th annual Taco Madness is well underway, and taco enthusiasts from all over Los Angeles ecstatically anticipate the exciting cook-off competition that will take place at TACO MADNESS on Saturday, June 15.

Five local DJs will grace the stage at Taco Madness. The DJ lineup for the evening was announced on June 11, and includes: DJ Diego Fuego, MARVELOUZ, Coleman, Benny Jets, and CURATOR. In an exciting celebration of arts, culture, and food intertwining, there will also be a live art exhibit led by Cache, a local L.A.-based artist.

We spoke to Chris Gutierrez, a.k.a. DJ CURATOR, about his excitement for the upcoming event, which was postponed due to weather concerns, citing feelings of disappointment and sadness from L.A. Taco fans all around the city. Now that the event is back on. DJ Curator can’t hold in his “ecstatic” feelings. His passion for the L.A. Taco’s mission is actually what fueled him to stay home from a trip to Puerto Rico in order to be able to perform at the annual event.

To Gutierrez, Taco Madness presents the city with opportunities “on the grills, and on the turntables,” and he looks forward to sharing his reggaeton-rap mix with the crowds that are set to take form at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes this Saturday.

“Diego Fuego” will be gracing the stage Saturday with his “very LA” blend of Latin music with Cumbia and Hip-Hop meshed with lots of “old parties classics’ and “old 90s throwbacks.” He would coin his DJ style as “LA backyard party vibes.” Right now, he’s listening to a lot of Kendrick Lamar along with a lot of Latin music. He will be playing “Not Like Us” during his set. For Diego Fuego, this event is a “celebration of LA culture.”

“Even just the name “L.A. TACO” is such an iconic name,” he describes. He immigrated from Mexico City at a young age, and for him, tacos are a huge childhood staple that brings all the nostalgia. To Diego, this weekend’s event is going to be full of “tacos con todo with a side of dope music.”

You can purchase tickets here or on-site at TACO MADNESS and there will be tickets also sold at the door (subject to selling out). The event will take place at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 North Main Street, Los Angeles, CA. It begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will go through midnight. L.A. Taco subscribing members will be able to enter the event for free, and you can sign up for membership here.

DJ Marvelouz will be in attendance, bringing her own personal style that coins as a blend of “family backyard party vibes” with a little bit of “bad girl reggaeton” sprinkled in. She grew up in South Central LA with two Mexican parents. Just really wanting people to “have a good time,” is her intention whenever she heads into her set. She envisions a lot of dancing, and is looking forward to the “sick DJ lineup” paired with all of the incredible taqueros “altogether, in one place.”

Growing up in South Central LA, the city’s vibrant food culture played a major role in her upbringing and illuminates her great excitement looking forward to this weekend. To DJ Marvelouz, this weekend represents “everything that she loves about LA.”

Attendees of this weekend have much to look forward to—from behind the turntables to behind the grills, TACO MADNESS promises to bring something for everybody, and the L.A. TACO looks forward to bringing all of the energy, excitement, and culture to La Plaza De Culturas y Artes this Saturday.