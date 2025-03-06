Skip to Content
Sports

Tokyo Art Legend Takashi Murakami Is Making Dodgers Gear Now

He did covers for Kanye and Kid Cudi, now he's slapping his happy flowers all over a collection of Dodgers (and Cubs) baseball bats, hats, Yamamoto and Ohtani jerseys, tote bags, baseballs, hoodies, bobbleheads, slides, and other stuff.

10:57 AM PST on March 6, 2025

A blue Dodgers hat with pink flowers with smiley faces by Takashi Murakami.

A Takashi Murakami Dodger hat. Photo via Complex.

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, known for the happy, colorful canvases, sculptures, and toys that collectively comprise his "Superflat" movement, is now adorning a limited collection of Dodgers gear with the anime, cartoon, and manga-inspired flowers common in his pieces.

We're willing to bet you've seen Murakami's work before; likely on the cover of Kanye's Graduation album or on his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids Sees Ghosts, smiling from a Vuitton handbag, or hanging on the walls of The Broad museum.

You'll find the artist's work, which typically melds Western and Japanese styles in a smorgasbord of cartoons, manga, anime, and the kind of anthropomorphic plant-life you hope to see when shrooming, slapped all over a collection of Dodgers (and Cubs) baseball bats, hats, Yamamoto and Ohtani jerseys, tote bags, baseballs, hoodies, an Ohtani bobblehead, Japanese slides, and other shit.

Photo via Complex.

The new drop will be available starting tomorrow on Complex's online shop. Murakami made the items to commemorate the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series that will take place later this month with a game between the Dodgers (yay!) and the Cubs (boo!).

And no doubt to bolster and monetize off the strengthening relationship and raging popularity of baseball in Japan and Japanese Major League Baseball players like Shohei Ohtani and new Dodger Roki Sasaki.

More to the point, The Giants suck. And The Astros are cheaters.

Here are a few of the designs coming tomorrow in Takashi Murakami's MLB collection, on Complex's shop. Let the shameless brand synergy begin!

Photo via Complex.
Photo via Complex.
Photo via Complex.
Ohtani bobblehead. Photo via Complex.
Photo via Complex.
Photo via Complex.

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

