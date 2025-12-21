DAILY MEMO: The Escalation Continues Before Christmas as ICE, HSI, and Border Patrol Set Record Raids Again

In another record setting week, not only have the raids and kidnappings escalated, but so has the recklessness. The week saw more car chases, accidents, children placed in danger and separated from parents, more people detained and released, and new areas of Southern California targeted heavier than before like Antelope and Coachella Valleys.