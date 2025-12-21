Art
Sunday Taquitos #7: Raid at Santa’s Workshop
Raid at Santa’s workshop! Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
Seven Deaths in December Marks the Deadliest Month and Year in Decades for In-Custody Deaths
Federal immigration agencies were involved in at least 33 deaths this year
DAILY MEMO: The Escalation Continues Before Christmas as ICE, HSI, and Border Patrol Set Record Raids Again
In another record setting week, not only have the raids and kidnappings escalated, but so has the recklessness. The week saw more car chases, accidents, children placed in danger and separated from parents, more people detained and released, and new areas of Southern California targeted heavier than before like Antelope and Coachella Valleys.
Vehicle With Children Inside Crashes in Indio After ICE Attempted to Stop the Vehicle in Salton City
“That seems like a crime to me,” said a woman who witnessed the incident. “Imagine if they had killed those kids.”
Tear Gas, Censorship, and Medical Neglect At The GEO Owned Adelanto ICE Processing Center
These are some of the horror stories detainees risk telling visitors in fear of guard retaliation.
The Longest Metro Food Crawl: 48 Great Spots to Eat Along the Longest Light Rail Line in the World
Metro's 57.6 mile-long A Line offers riders the chance to access foods from so many countries, regions, and cultures. We picked one favorite restaurant from every stop to guide you on an epic eating tour of Los Angeles.
Skaf’s On York Accused of Being ‘Gentrifiers’ After Illegally Cutting Down 50-Year-Old Tree Outside Restaurant
Skaf's general manager denied that they cut down the tree to make their restaurant's sign more visible from the street.