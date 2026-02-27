We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

ICE again targeted the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse, profiling a woman, taking her, and then dropping her off back at the court about forty-five minutes later. ICE is continuing to make Kavanaugh stops.

Today, ICE was observed stopping a vehicle in Colton, hanging around Riverside, San Bernardino, at the Santa Maria Jail again, and in Escondido. In Paramount, ICE was seen taking a man off the street. Community members were also able to pressure agents back to their field office in Oxnard. In San Diego, community members confronted ICE in a parked vehicle outside of Lincoln High School. The agent pepper-sprayed the community watcher before driving off.

In other news, ICE apparently lied their way through security to arrest a graduate student in her dorm room with a fake missing child poster. The student, Ellie Aghayeva, alleges that they lacked the proper warrant. DHS alleges her student visa was revoked back in 2016 for failing to attend class.

In an interesting turn of events, Mayor Mamdani spoke with President Trump and secured her immediate release, something we haven’t seen anyone else accomplish.

ICE is also attacking New Jersey, causing accidents as well, and in Minnesota, they’re still under heavy siege. In St. Paul, Minnesota, families are sheltering in places, hiding from ICE, some real Anne Frank stuff.

Lastly, the federal government asked the courts to dismiss Perdomo-Vasquez v. Noem, the federal case in Southern California against DHS seeking to stop the raids. The court denied the Fed's request, and the case will be heard.

RAIDS

Thursday, the 26th. Day 265

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

New Jersey: Newark, time a.m. Video of an accident scene that involved multiple cars with adults, children and federal agents. Community watchers recording video asks for badge numbers; none would comply. Via Newark, time a.m. Video of an accident scene that involved multiple cars with adults, children and federal agents. Community watchers recording video asks for badge numbers; none would comply. Via realdlhughley

Minnesota: St. Paul families are sheltering in places hiding from ICE and need help with paying rent and other services. Via St. Paul families are sheltering in places hiding from ICE and need help with paying rent and other services. Via momma_wears_dad_jeans

Baldwin Park - Three women “Baldwin Park 3“ on trial for recording ICE activity and are being hit with felony charges and held at 1st Street U.S. Courthouse in downtown L.A. via - Three women “Baldwin Park 3“ on trial for recording ICE activity and are being hit with felony charges and held at 1st Street U.S. Courthouse in downtown L.A. via kuali.indigenous

02/26/26 - DHS admits to wrongful arrests of DACA recipients via judiciarydems

02/26/26 - Columbia graduate student was detained by federal agent on campus via columbiaspectator

02/21/26 - Child finds out her mother has passed away and is crying in a hall with someone consulting her | via unidospodemos