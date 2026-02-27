Skip to Content
Daily Memo: Another Kavanaugh Stop, Woman Detained and Released Outside Courthouse

7:49 PM PST on February 26, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

ICE again targeted the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse, profiling a woman, taking her, and then dropping her off back at the court about forty-five minutes later. ICE is continuing to make Kavanaugh stops. 

Today, ICE was observed stopping a vehicle in Colton, hanging around Riverside, San Bernardino, at the Santa Maria Jail again, and in Escondido. In Paramount, ICE was seen taking a man off the street. Community members were also able to pressure agents back to their field office in Oxnard. In San Diego, community members confronted ICE in a parked vehicle outside of Lincoln High School. The agent pepper-sprayed the community watcher before driving off. 

In other news, ICE apparently lied their way through security to arrest a graduate student in her dorm room with a fake missing child poster. The student, Ellie Aghayeva, alleges that they lacked the proper warrant. DHS alleges her student visa was revoked back in 2016 for failing to attend class. 

In an interesting turn of events, Mayor Mamdani spoke with President Trump and secured her immediate release, something we haven’t seen anyone else accomplish.

ICE is also attacking New Jersey, causing accidents as well, and in Minnesota, they’re still under heavy siege. In St. Paul, Minnesota, families are sheltering in places, hiding from ICE, some real Anne Frank stuff. 

Lastly, the federal government asked the courts to dismiss Perdomo-Vasquez v. Noem, the federal case in Southern California against DHS seeking to stop the raids. The court denied the Fed's request, and the case will be heard.

RAIDS

Thursday, the 26th. Day 265

  • Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave, around 8:50 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen roaming the parking lot. Community watchers confirmed that at least one person was taken. She was later released. Community observers allege that agents are profiling people based on facial recognition apps. 
  • Riverside: On Jefferson and Los Arboles, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
  • Colton: On Rancho Ave and Mill St, around 9:33 a.m. ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle. We are unsure if the person was taken.
  • San Bernardino: On Meridian Ave and Rialto Ave, around 10:58 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
  • Santa Maria: At the Santa Maria Jail, 10:09 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted at the local jail by community watchers.
  • Oxnard: In Cuesta Del Mar, around 5:23 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen in the area. According to rapid responders, they pressured the agents to return back to their field office on 321 Cortez Cir.
  • Los Angeles: On 109th St and Normandie Ave, between 8:50 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Community watchers verified local ICE vehicles and were seen alerting the community.
  • Paramount: On Illinois Ave and Jefferson St, around 11:00 a.m. Federal agents were seen kidnapping a man in a parking lot. 
  • San Diego: Outside of Lincoln High School on 4777 Imperial Ave. Several ICE agents were seen outside of the school with their vehicles. According to community watchers, someone who was legally observing was pepper sprayed. No arrests of watchers were made, and no one was confirmed to be taken.
  • Escondido: On 11th Ave and Tulip St, around 9:59 a.m. A local ICE agent was seen in his vehicle on his computer. 

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • New Jersey: Newark, time a.m. Video of an accident scene that involved multiple cars with adults, children and federal agents. Community watchers recording video asks for badge numbers; none would comply. Via realdlhughley
  • Minnesota: St. Paul families are sheltering in places hiding from ICE and need help with paying rent and other services. Via  momma_wears_dad_jeans
  • Baldwin Park - Three women “Baldwin Park 3“ on trial for recording ICE activity and are being hit with felony charges and held at 1st Street U.S. Courthouse in downtown L.A. via kuali.indigenous
  • 02/26/26 - DHS admits to wrongful arrests of DACA recipients via judiciarydems
  • 02/26/26 - Columbia graduate student was detained by federal agent on campus via columbiaspectator

02/21/26 - Child finds out her mother has passed away and is crying in a hall with someone consulting her | via unidospodemos

Memo Torres
Memo Torres

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

