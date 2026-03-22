Daily Memo: ICE Targets a Street Vendor in Santee Alley and More

Over the weekend, ICE was mostly up the coast and down towards San Diego. Today, we saw two more people get taken from their ISAP check-in in Downtown L.A., and in Santee Alley, we saw at least four agents target a food vendor and take him away. ICE also took a young woman in Indio today and was again scouting in Chula Vista and National City.