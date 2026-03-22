Art
Sunday Taquitos #20: War Is Peace
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
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Daily Memo: ICE Targets a Street Vendor in Santee Alley and More
Over the weekend, ICE was mostly up the coast and down towards San Diego. Today, we saw two more people get taken from their ISAP check-in in Downtown L.A., and in Santee Alley, we saw at least four agents target a food vendor and take him away. ICE also took a young woman in Indio today and was again scouting in Chula Vista and National City.
Who Is and Who Is Not ICE at U.S. Airports
Travelers in the U.S. have been flooding us with messages concerned about ICE at airports, questioning or mistaking other agencies for ICE. Here is a quick visual guide.
TACO MADNESS 2026 Launches This Saturday
Here are this year’s contenders.
Four Past and Future L.A. Olympic Champions on How the Games Have Changed For 2028
These Olympians have dominated their sports worldwide. This is what they have learned after winning gold.
Trump Moves to Leverage ICE Deployment at Airports Amid DHS Funding Dispute
Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told reporters that the threat to “use ICE agents as a general kind of militia or state police is contrary to the Constitution, the law of the United States, and common sense.”
Exploring Historic Palestine’s Buried Landmarks
How Raja Shehadeh’s and Penny Johnson’s travels through Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories revealed many forgotten histories of the region.