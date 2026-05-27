L.A. TACO doesn't endorse candidates.

Instead, we've compiled the endorsements of 14 different organizations, including advocacy groups, local media outlets, progressive groups, and unions. Most of these are progressive-leaning organizations, or others we think align with the average readership of L.A. TACO.

We also built a consensus analysis for all of their endorsement picks when possible. Please use this interactive guide-- you can select or deselect various organizations to better match your preferences, and you can create your own printable cheat sheet by clicking on the tabs below.