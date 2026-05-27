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Politics

A Completely Interactive Guide To L.A. Voter Guides

We've compiled the endorsements of 14 different progressive organizations, including advocacy groups, local media outlets, progressive politicians, and unions, in one interactive page, to help you decide who to vote for.

11:51 AM PDT on May 27, 2026

L.A. TACO doesn't endorse candidates.

Instead, we've compiled the endorsements of 14 different organizations, including advocacy groups, local media outlets, progressive groups, and unions. Most of these are progressive-leaning organizations, or others we think align with the average readership of L.A. TACO.

We also built a consensus analysis for all of their endorsement picks when possible. Please use this interactive guide-- you can select or deselect various organizations to better match your preferences, and you can create your own printable cheat sheet by clicking on the tabs below.

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