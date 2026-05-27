If you haven’t been besieged by “Tom Steyer For Governor” ads on YouTube and beamed directly into your dreams, woken up to find your apartment building plastered with AI slop promoting “Spencer Pratt For Mayor,” or been jump-scared by Chad Bianco’s mustache while scrolling on Instagram, you might not know that it’s primary season.

The season where the best, the brightest, the richest, and the most narcissistic of Californians spend more money than God trying to convince you to vote for them now, so that you have an opportunity to vote for them again in the general election in November.

Great. So the most diverse, most populous state in the country—the same one that the fascist federal government points to as their antithesis and went to war with—must have had some great candidates that people are excited to support. Right?

Candidates who are ready to fight for working-class Californians? Candidates that envision governance that works for and helps people, not just billionaires and corporate power. Right!?

Okay, there are some truly interesting and inspiring candidates in a few races for positions that aren’t for the governorship or office of L.A. Mayor.

But in the more high profile races, your options are an embarrassing mix of right-wing grifters, billionaires cosplaying as the next Bernie, stick-in-the-mud bureaucrats, and dozens of other weirdos running for a dizzying array of positions.

But don’t get discouraged by the madness! L.A. TACO is here to break the candidates down for you.

Remember that this is a primary election. So if one candidate in one race wins more than 50% of the vote, they win the election. But if nobody wins more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates who received the most votes will have to face each other again in the general election in November.

Before we get to the big ticket races, like California Governor and L.A. Mayor, let’s talk about a few smaller, but just as important, races.

CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

The California Attorney General is essentially the state’s biggest cop, but in the last decade the office has turned into a factory that hands out lawsuits and L's to the Trump administration and their fanboys in local governments in California.

During the first Trump administration, the AG’s office, then headed by Xavier Becerra, filed somewhere north of 100 lawsuits against the federal government, including saving the administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, and stopping the 2020 Census from including a question about immigration status.

In the second Trump administration, current AG Rob Bonta has been carrying Becerra’s torch for the last year. So far, he has already filed somewhere close to 70 lawsuits against the federal government, including one that forced National Guard troops to leave L.A. after Trump deployed them during last summer’s anti-ICE rebellion.

Bonta, the son of a United Farm Workers organizer that organized Filipino workers in the fields, hasn’t really communicated what exactly he wants to do if re-elected other than offer platitudes to “fight back against abuses of power, and build a future where justice and opportunity are available to each and every person in this great state.”

But Bonta is charging ahead with anti-trust legislation, including lawsuits against Amazon, while also joining lawsuits against Ticketmaster and threatening to go after the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros merger that the Ellison family and the Trump administration have worked so hard to midwife. He’s also asking Newsom to give the state’s Department of Justice an extra $14 million to pursue these antitrust lawsuits.

Bonta’s main rival is former Trump appointee to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and current Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates. Gates has been the main antagonist to Bonta and Governor Newsom for years.

Gates has led Huntington Beach’s now all-MAGA-aligned City Council on flights of boomer fantasy and money-wasting lawsuits against California’s sanctuary law, a quest to establish city voter IDs, and a multiyear lawsuit challenging the state’s mandate that cities build more affordable housing, especially along the coast, all of which the city has lost.

But who cares as long as it rilles up the boomer MAGA base of the city and keeps city council members reelected?

Anyways, Gates promises to “reject policies that force police to act as social workers instead of crime fighters,” kick trans kids out of school sports, and give cities more control over zoning laws.

L.A. CITY ATTORNEY

Like the state Attorney General, L.A.’s City Attorney has a lot of power to shape what aspects of the law the city heavily enforces, how laws are enforced—including tenants’ rights—to advise city politicians on policy and legislation, and uphold consumer protection laws.

Hydee Feldstein Soto, the current City Attorney, has spent a good portion of her time in office trying to thwart even slightly common sense and somewhat decent government initiatives, like trying to block a contract for people to get free legal eviction protection services, and lobbying City Council to file a motion in a lawsuit that defends the LAPD’s right to use excessive force against journalists.

A lawsuit also accuses Feldstein Soto of obstructing the building of an affordable housing complex in Venice. Feldstein Soto has also spent years trying to prosecute 31 members of the left-wing, Jewish, anti-Israeli apartheid group IfNotNow for walking onto the 110 freeway and blocking traffic, to protest American financial and military support of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza in 2023. [Disclosure: The author of this article is a member of IfNotNow].

Despite hundreds of arrests and referrals by the University of California’s Police Department, following an attempted violent storming of anti-genocide Gaza solidarity encampments at UCLA by a mob of masked counter-protesters in 2024, Feldstein Soto choose to only pursue charges against one pro-Israel, and one pro-Palestinian, protester.

Nevertheless, Feldstein Soto promises to “fight to protect our residents and our tax dollars from interference by the Trump Administration,” continue to build up the City Attorney’s workers rights unit, which she created, and continue to crack down on sex trafficking.

Feldstein Soto’s main challenger is Democratic Socialist Marissa Roy, a deputy state attorney general. Roy wants to sue tech companies and private prison groups for helping implement Trump and ICE’s immigration policies. She’s also promised to use the City Attorney’s office to prosecute ICE agents that break the law, as well as use the office to pursue stronger rights for workers and tenants. One piece of interesting information about Roy, as an undergrad at USC she went to Rwanda to study Gacaca Courts, community trials of perpetrators of the Rwandan Genocide.

Aida Ashouri, a former Deputy City Attorney, and an attorney representing tenants and small business owners, is also running. Ashouri wants the city to end its contracts with surveillance companies that share info with federal immigration agents. She also wants to open an investigation into LAPD's cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agencies.

Another Deputy District Attorney, John McKinney, wants to enforce what he calls “compassionate accountability,” by enforcing laws against unhoused people in public right-of-ways and encampments, while connecting them to services. For this position, and due to Feldstein Soto’s alleged permitting of and attempts to cover up a data breach of officers’ personal information, the LAPD union is endorsing McKinney.

LA COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 1

Five people on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors represent 10 million L.A. County residents (after a ballot measure in 2024, the board will finally expand a little bit to nine members). Each member has an immense amount of power to direct how the county’s budget and services are used. It’s a pretty sweet gig, and unfortunately, a lot of veteran politicians treat it as almost an easy seat to run for when they run out of term limits on the L.A. City Council, or the state legislature.

The most prominent person running for District 1, which runs from Downtown L.A. to Eagle Rock and east to the San Bernardino County border, is State Senator María Elena Durazo, a longtime political heavyweight in California.

Elena Durazo has a storied history in L.A. labor and social justice organizing, first with the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, then UNITE HERE and the L.A. Federation of Labor. As a State Senator, she fought for increasing healthcare workers’ wages, expanding Medi-Cal to all Californians—regardless of their immigration status—and a bill that clears people’s arrest records if they weren’t convicted of a crime, as well as allowing people to petition to have their records sealed if they were convicted for a non-violent crime.

She does have a little bit of a shady history with housing legislation, as the only Democrat in the state legislature to vote against a bill to allow apartment buildings near public transportation. Unfortunately, there’s also zero offered on her campaign’s website about what she actually wants to do as a supervisor, other than a short nod to believing “the government should waste less and help people earn more,” and a desire “to make L.A. County a place where poverty and economic injustice end.” Cool. Me too. But how exactly?

Elena Durazo faces a gaggle of, let’s face it, “eccentrics,” to put it nicely. Like Elaine Alaniz, a disaster-recovery specialist and Republican, who’s big on expanding workforce training programs and small business support programs. And Noel Almario, a women’s health advocate who “prioritizes the mental wellness of families, especially for children,” and wants to fight for affordable housing and strengthen “the bonds of trust between our communities and law enforcement.” Still, she seems to have no policies to do any of that.

Lastly, La Puente City Council member David Argudo is also running. He has an interesting mix of wanting to hire more sheriffs and opposing lithium ion battery storage sites and AI data centers. Argudo ran for Supervisor in 2022 and only got 7% of the vote.

LA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3

Speaking of eccentric candidates, allow me to introduce the candidates for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors District 3, which runs from the Ventura County border into the San Fernando Valley and West Hollywood.

The current Supervisor, Lindsey Horvath, is undoubtedly the front runner. Formerly the mayor of West Hollywood, Horvath has done some interesting things as Supervisor, like helping pass legislation that makes county-owned facilities “ICE Free Zones.” She also tried to extend rent debt to three months county wide because of the ICE assault on L.A. But her colleagues on the Board of Supervisors voted the proposal down, instead voting on a more moderate proposal that extended rent debt to two months, and only for renters in unincorporated parts of L.A. County. She also helped usher in an ethics and corruption commission to monitor the Board of Supervisors. On her campaign’s website, Horvath says that she’s also committed to shutting down Men's Central Jail.

Running against Horvath is a plethora of oddballs. Like Tonia Arey, who’s big on supporting law enforcement, and likes to call Horvath, Marissa Roy, Zohran Mamdani, and all of the Democratic Socialists of America “Hamas-supporting antisemites” (Horvath is, in fact, Jewish herself).

Next we have Carmenlina Minasyan, who believes in “speaking the truth and following the values God teaches us,” as well as making mental-health services and detox and recovery programs for people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction free. She also wants to create a county construction department to rebuild Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, and “Eaton.” That would be Altadena, but it’s the thought that counts. I guess.

Finally, there’s Tomás Sidenfaden, a software engineer who developed an AI-assisted social news platform called Nuprizm. He wants to ban encampments in the county, increase penalties for shoplifting, put more surveillance tech in “high crime areas,” and start heavily enforcing noise ordinance laws while cracking down on illegal fireworks.

L.A. COUNTY CONTROLLER

The city’s Controller job is basically managing and reviewing how the city spends its money. It also writes reports on how other city departments are spending their money, how they can be improved to save taxpayer money, and makes sure that money is going to what it’s supposed to be used for.

Incumbent City Controller Kenneth Mejia has turned the office from a relatively quiet bureaucratic office, tucked away in the depths of City Hall, to one of the city’s most prominent, thanks to Mejia’s extensive use of social media to broadcast his office’s reports and audits. The Green Party member (Mejia was elected as a Democrat, but left recently, as the party has continued to refuse to block funding to the Israeli military) has created easy to find and accessible reports on everything from homelessness to the city’s liability payouts, especially the huge liability that the city and its taxpayers carry when LAPD officers get sued for violating people's rights.

Those liabilities are a huge part of why the city has such massive budget shortfalls, even as the LAPD continually demands we continue to increase their budget. Mejia has actually investigated how the city has spent (and not spent) money that was allocated by taxpayers to house people. His investigation led to the arrest of a CEO of a homelessness nonprofit who allegedly defrauded the city’s Inside Safe program to the tune of millions of dollars.

Mejia’s only opponent is Zach Sokoloff, a higher-up at a real estate investment company and the manager of Television City in the Fairfax District, and Radford Studio Center in Studio City He lobbied the City Council to allow for a $1 billion redevelopment of both TV studio lots. He’s also received a lot of money from capital investment firms, real estate tycoons, his mom—who’s donated millions—and racked up endorsements from local politicians.

Still, he’s a little light on ideas for what he wants to do if elected, other than to better manage the city’s budget to pay for city services, and auditing the city, and vendors that do business with the city . . . but that’s like answering a question by just restating the question. That’s the job. Any other ideas, bro?

L.A. COUNTY SHERIFF

Voting for the person to run one of the most corrupt and vicious departments in county government is a real pick-your-lesser-of-all-evils situation. But there are some real evil SOBs running, so picking the best of the worst is, in the end, quite important.

First up, we have incumbent Sheriff Robert Luna. Luna ran against and won against former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, as sort of a liberal reformer that was going to route out the corruption and sheriffs gangs that Villanueva tried his best to wish away and hide from public scrutiny.

In 2023, Luna created the Office of Constitutional Policing to route out and investigate deputy gangs. Whether that’s been successful or not is in the eye of the beholder. He also required officers to wear body cameras in county jails, and increased law enforcement presence on the Metro system.

Luna’s opponents fall into two categories:

First we have the long-shot, vague LASD vets, like Mike Bornman, who includes a picture of himself standing in front of a sign advertising the right-wing-cult-owned MAGA propaganda website, Epoch Times.

Oscar Martinez, a LASD lieutenant in Palmdale, is also running on a platform that states that deputy gangs don’t exist.

Then there’s LASD Assistant Sheriff Brendan Corbett, who wants to create a better pipeline from jails to county-provided mental health services.

Lastly, we have LASD Detective Andre White, who is running on a vague platform centered around a community-oriented approach to law enforcement.

Next we have Luna’s old rivals from the previous election for Sheriff election, Eric Strong and Villanueva.

Eric Strong, a LASD lieutenant, is continuing to market himself as a progressive candidate. His platform includes ending corruption and going after deputy gangs, as well as enacting a “care, not cuffs” program that would ensure deputies work with clinicians and crisis teams to change the way the department deals with people experiencing behavioral and mental health crises. He also pledges to make sure the department does not participate in ICE raids. Strong is definitely an interesting candidate, but word to the wise, our former Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, certainly one of the most corrupt, hyper-violent, and out-of-control to have the job in recent history, also pitched himself as a reformer.

Lastly, we have Alex Villanueva. As I said last time I did one of these voter guides for the Sheriff’s race, listing his many scandals while he was in office as the Sheriff, between 2018 and 2022, would take pages and pages of space to list in full, but here it goes:

Villanueva refused to acknowledge the existence of deputy gangs, much less do anything about them, to the point where he repeatedly refused to cooperate with the LASD inspector general investigating them.

He also repeatedly lied about covering up allegations of abuse against jail inmates, and he viciously went after journalists who reported on those abuses. Not to mention the high profile deputy killings of Angelenos like Dijon Kizzee, David Order Jr., Andres Guardado, and many others, with some family members alleging that deputies stalked and harassed the families of victims of police violence.

Then there’s the very likely unconstitutional and racist stop-and-frisk campaigns targeting Black and Latinx bicyclists that Villanueva’s administration pioneered. Villanueva’s administration was so bad that the state’s Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, launched a civil rights investigation against the department to determine if the LASD “engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional policing.”

This time, Villanueva is running on a platform to "Rescue, Rebuild, Restore” by returning to a culture of law and order that he did so much to destroy. For the love of God, give it a rest already, Villanueva.

LA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT RACES

We’re not going to list all of the local judicial races. Our only recommendation is to not vote for anyone that lists their occupation as "prosecutor." Should be easy enough.

MAYOR

And finally we’ll get down to talking about the two most prominent races, the race for L.A. Mayor and the California Governor’s race.

L.A.’s mayor is the single most powerful political figure in the city. They help shape budgets, create and staff committees, choose to declare emergencies, and basically use the stature of their position to try to push the City Council to enact their preferred policies. For all the money, attention, and general pomp and circumstance that the office attracts, the true power in the city resides with the City Council.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has largely used the statute of the Mayor’s office to champion the Inside Safe initiative, a program where unhoused people are moved from encampments into hotel and motel rooms, and connected with government services, and hopefully, permanent housing.

Since the program began in 2022, more than 1,500 people have reportedly found permanent housing, while more than 2,800 people have left the program without finding housing. According to the last count, there are more than 43,000 unhoused people living in the city. The L.A. Times found that 40% of people who went into the program returned to living on the streets.

Like all politics, whether Bass’ signature program is not effective enough, or just the beginning of a necessarily slow process of trying to get people housed and off the street, is in the eye of the beholder. But add to that criticism of Bass on her handling of the Eaton and Palisades Fires. She was in Ghana attending the inauguration of the country’s new president after the National Weather Service issued warnings that Santa Ana winds were creating fire conditions, then tried to blame her staff for not telling her about the danger of the winds.

Then there were the curt and blithe interviews with Bass over her absence, and finally the firing of former L.A. Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley, after Crowley accused Bass of underfunding firefighters. The L.A. Times later reported that Crowley didn’t station fire trucks in neighborhoods in danger of being consumed by the fire. Add in Bass’ budgets, which increased LAPD hiring, and you get the perfect storm of anger, mistrust, and apathy that has become our mayor’s race this year.

Bass’ main challenger on her right is former reality show star Spencer Pratt. He’s trying to pitch himself to the people of L.A. as an aggrieved Angeleno who’s been put upon by an out-of-touch, bureaucratic mayor, and now wants to rally other angry Angelenos to get a no-nonsense type of regular schlub like him elected.

In the same vein as Trump, he’s using a similar “rich guy ex-celebrity utilizing nostalgia and social media” to position himself as an angry populist that appeals to apolitical voters and Republicans. But the guy has none of the juice of Trump.

In terms of policy, Pratt wants to focus on improving sidewalks and other basic infrastructure in the city, enforce a “Treatment and Recovery First framework” to deal with the unhoused—which he promises with include mental health care and drug treatment services—while long-term housing will be only for people “demonstrating a stability and sobriety.”

He also wants to stop “extreme defund-style politics,” which at first glance seems like maybe he wants to stop giving all of our city’s money to the LAPD and cutting back on every other service. But he actually implies that he thinks the LAPD itself is being defunded. To which I say, in what world?

Bass also has two DSA challengers to the left of her, Nithya Raman and Rae Huang.

Raman, a City Councilmember, made history as the first successfully elected Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Councilmember in L.A. when she won her election in 2020. Raman led the city’s Housing and Homelessness Committee to expand tenants rights, and rewrote the city’s rent stabilization laws to reduce rent increases. She’s also been a forceful advocate against sweeps of homeless encampments, and against illegal short term rentals on AirBnB.

Although she broke the door open for other DSA members to get on the City Council, she’s also riled some of those members and leftists by not going against Bass’ budget to hire more LAPD officers, and, seemingly, by her last-minute decision to run for mayor. Interestingly, those other DSA Councilmembers, Eunisses Hernandez, Ysabel Jurado, and Hugo Soto-Martinez, all endorsed Bass.

Raman wants to enact a detailed plan to, as she promises, reduce homeless encampments by 50% by the 2028 Olympics, by expanding street medicine teams, basically increasing the capacity to house people in motels temporarily, then provide up to 24 months of rental subsidies and intensive case management to help connect people with permanent housing.

She also wants to build more affordable housing, launch an Office of Tenant Protections and generally reorient the city government to meet the needs of renters, while appointing an LAPD Chief who is “committed to protecting immigrants and upholding our sanctuary city protections.” She promises to ensure the LAPD does not share data with federal immigration enforcement.

Huang, a Presbyterian minister and deputy director for Housing NOW! California, presents herself in slick social media videos as L.A.’s answer to NYC’s mayoral wunderkind, Zohran Mamdani.

Huang wants to build more permanent supportive housing to house the unhoused, strengthen tenant protections, expand the right to counsel in eviction cases, “make it easier to rent an apartment,” enact an eviction moratorium around Olympic venues to prevent low income renters from being evicted, enact commercial rent stabilization for small businesses, mandate a $30 minimum wage for businesses with more than 50 employees, and invest in job training, paid internships, and apprenticeship programs in neighborhoods impacted by gang violence.

All of this sounds pretty sweet. But unlike Mamdani, Huang has never been elected to any public office before. As we’ll see in the governor’s race, there’s something of a trend of people who’ve never held elected office before trying to get elected for big positions (It’s not that uncommon, I guess. Remember Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor? And of course, Trump is still president.). At least it’s nice to see a non-billionaire shoot her shot.

GOVERNOR

Last, and certainly not least, let’s talk about the race to take Gavin Newsom’s seat as Governor of California.

There are ten trillion people running for governor, so we’re only going to talk about the top three contenders: Xavier Becerra, Tom Steyer, and Steve Hilton.

According to the most recent polling data at the time this article was written in late May, Steve Hilton, a Trump-aligned Republican, British-born former Fox News commentator and Del Taco fan is leading (by 1%) in the polls.

Hilton has promised to suspend state taxes for people making under $100K, while imposing a 7.5% flat tax on “earnings” over $100k. He also promises to improve California public schools by giving teachers grades based on their performances, all while protecting the notorious Prop 13 (which decimated public school budgets).

He promises to fight against the “Democrat ruling elite” that “have been fighting a war on single family homes,” noting that “they want everyone to live in apartments and take public transit everywhere, as if we were living in some European city.” How Hilton plans to do this is vague. Which isn’t that surprising, since most of his platitudes sound like glib soundbites on Fox News.

There’s been a lot of fear that Democratic candidates could be shut out of the general election by the two Republicans, Hilton and the conspiracy theory-pilled Riverside Sheriff, Chad Bianco, should they garner more votes.

While it’s still certainly a possibility this could happen, one piece of info might soothe your worried souls: 25.2% of registered voters in California are registered as Republicans. Hilton is currently sitting at 22% in the polls. While it’s possible he can pick up some apolitical and disaffected voters like Trump did, if you’ve ever seen Hilton, he does not have the celebrity aura that Trump wields. Much like Pratt.

Just behind Hilton in the polls is ex-California Attorney General and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Becerra has been a politician for most of his life. He’s basically been in and around political office since the late 1980s. Whether you think that kind of experience is great, and an asset for him to lead the state and a mark of his commitment to civil service, or a mark of his inauthenticity, is again, in the eye of the beholder.

Still, he is undoubtedly the most experienced and well-connected of all the candidates for Governor. When former leading Democrat Eric Swalwell disgracefully exited the race after being accused by multiple women of sexual assault and rape, Becerra, who had been lagging in the polls, shot up as the liberal and moderate wing of the state’s Democratic Party, and labor unions have coalecessed around him.

As that has happened, his platform has begun to change. Becerra used to promise he’d move the state towards universal healthcare. He still thinks it's the right thing to do, but not possible under the Trump administration. Apparently the change of heart came as Becerra courted the endorsement of the California Medical Association, a trade group of doctors opposed to single payer healthcare, at the beginning of the month.

He’s also been dogged by his acceptance of the maximum allowable donation from Chevron. He’s often presented as a milquetoast corporate Democrat who doesn’t have much of a vision of how to help the average Californian survive and thrive in this expensive state. Fair enough.

But Becerra does tout some ideas, that, yes, are a little weaksauce, like passing legislation “to make it harder for large institutional investors to compete with California families for homes” and funding a “stable targeted homelessness prevention funding stream” that would keep people at risk of losing their homes from being evicted. That’s about it though.

His energy and utilities policies, and especially his AI policies, are depressingly vague and seemingly written by a committee of staffers trying to sound as conciliatory to the AI industry as possible.

Take this gem from his website, for example: “I will work with the Legislature, the California public education system and industry partners to build accessible, stackable workforce programs that prepare Californians for the AI economy and support workers navigating role changes. The goal is a skilled workforce that benefits employers and workers alike, with real, reachable transition support, not plans that exist only on paper.” Oy.

But his policy isn’t really where he shines. Becerra’s two best pitches for becoming governor, or at least getting to the general election, are that he has experience in state politics, and that he’s not a Republican.

Third in the polls is billionaire investor, California ballot bankroller, Democratic Party fundraiser, and climate change activist Tom Steyer. Steyer, who made a lot of money initially investing in private prisons and coal mines, is now pouring an obscene amount of money into his own campaign (and seemingly a good amount of it into paying social media influencers to talk about his campaign) and positioning himself as the progressive in the governors race (although, I’d argue Katie Porter is maybe even more of a principled progressive than Steyer, but she’s tanking in the polls, partially because she was caught on tape yelling at a staffer, and partially because she’s a woman and a lot of people are sexist pigs.

Anyway . . . Steyer wants to build out the state’s electricity infrastructure and increase solar power to make energy more affordable, provide universal health coverage, offer free pre-k to college education, close tax loopholes, and create a special investigative unit to monitor and investigate ICE's activities in California and migrant detention facilities.

It also all sounds great. But Steyer is pretty vague on actual policy as to how he’d like to get those things done. He’s also walked back support of a moratorium on building new data centers for AI.

Like Pratt, Hilton, and Huang, Steyer hasn’t held any political office before. That’s not a requirement to be the governor, and even billionaires who haven’t held office before being elected as governors of their state have done decent jobs, like JB Pritzker of Illinois.

It is still a little disheartening that in the second Trump administration, where the wealthy and powerful justify corruption, grift, or outright violence and sadism against working people as the fruits of their success, that Californians have answered that with these candidates for governor.

The primary election is June 2, giving you less than a week to decide.