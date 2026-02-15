DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Has Left Los Angeles, ICE Carries On Taking Around 25 People This Week

The Harbor Area Peace Patrollers, who for 8 months stood watch every single morning outside of Terminal Island, today confirmed that ICE and CBP have demobilized from the Coast Guard base. While we’ve seen a decrease in activity with Border Patrol gone, around 25 people were still taken between Monday and Friday from Home Depots, cars, courthouses, and mostly targeted attacks.