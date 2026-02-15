Sunday Taquitos #15: Less Lethal Than What?
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
Thousands March on City Hall in Support of Iranian Crown Prince’s Global Day of Action
Reza Pahlavi, son of the former Shah, has publicly supported and called for protests in Iran and abroad to support regime change against the Islamic Republic.
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Has Left Los Angeles, ICE Carries On Taking Around 25 People This Week
The Harbor Area Peace Patrollers, who for 8 months stood watch every single morning outside of Terminal Island, today confirmed that ICE and CBP have demobilized from the Coast Guard base. While we’ve seen a decrease in activity with Border Patrol gone, around 25 people were still taken between Monday and Friday from Home Depots, cars, courthouses, and mostly targeted attacks.
History Teacher Fired After Opening Gate for Students During Anti-ICE Walkout
“Me being the closest adult and trying to prevent other students from jumping the gate, I opened the gate for them,” said Ricardo Lopez. “Within an hour, I was let go.”
Weekend Eats: Ice Cream Against ICE and a New Street Branzino From Brooklyn
Plus new a Korean restaurant, a taqueria where the taquero may go shirtless, and a New York pop-up dealing in nothing but grilled whole branzino.
The Secrets That Kept These L.A. Couples Together For Half a Century
How does love endure after two people spend 50 years together? We asked three eternal lovebirds. Here is their love-filled wisdom.