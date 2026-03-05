Skip to Content
News

Donald Trump Reassigns Kristi Noem As Special Envoy—Markwayne Mullin To Take Over As U.S. Secretary of DHS

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been reassigned to the role of "Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas," which will have its first meeting with like-minded right-wing leaders from 12 Latin American countries.

3:23 PM PST on March 5, 2026

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been reassigned to the role of “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,” according to a post on Truth Social by Donald J. Trump. 

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” President Trump wrote in the post. 

“The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Noem wrote in a post on X.

The first summit for the new Shield of the Americas will be held this Saturday in Miami, reports Vox, and will host the leaders of twelve like-minded nations (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Tobago). 

The countries are expected to sign what the White House is calling the “Doral Charter,” according to a Voz article posted by the White House. The summit will be guided by the “Donroe Doctrine,” the Trump administration's 21st century version of the Monroe Doctrine

On December 2, 2025, the White House made its first reference to the new Donroe Doctrine in their proclamation, America 250: Presidential Message on the Anniversary of the Monroe Doctrine, in which President Trump wrote, “Today, my Administration proudly reaffirms this promise under a new “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine: That the American people—not foreign nations nor globalist institutions—will always control their own destiny in our hemisphere.” 

The 1823 Monroe Doctrine is the foundation for not only keeping European and other foreign countries from continuing to colonize the Americas, but also the impetus for U.S. intervention and expansion into the Americas. It has been used to support Benito Juarez against France’s incursion into Mexico, but has also been used to justify U.S. military occupation of Nicaragua from 1912-1933, Haiti from 1915-1934, and the coups of Guatemala in 1954, Chile in 1973, and many other interventions throughout the Americas throughout history.

Currently, the U.S. strikes on fishing boats in the Caribbean, efforts to combat drug trafficking (including the removal of “El Mencho” in Mexico), the seizure of oil tankers, and the capture of President Maduro in Venezuela are all manifestations of the new Donroe Doctrine

The coalition of included countries will discuss cooperation in the region and attempt to combat the influence of China, Russia, and Iran, according to Voz.

During a conference in Nashville, Noem said she will be attending the summit, where they will be drafting an agreement on combating cartels and combating drug trafficking in the “entire region,” according to WMUR.

Markwayne Mullin, the junior United States senator from Oklahoma, recently made headlines after he attempted to grab a sign from U.S. Rep. Al Green that read "BLACK PEOPLE AREN'T APES!" The sign was a response to Trump’s Truth Social post that featured a racist caricature of Barack and Michella Obama.

Also on Mullin’s rapsheet, he attempted to initiate a fistfight with the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters during a 2023 senate hearing before being asked to sit down by former Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Mullin, who is currently a House Representative for Oklahoma’s 2nd district, will take on the role of Secretary of DHS at the end of the month, where he’ll likely be ready to take on all of the U.S. in a fistfight.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.
Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

