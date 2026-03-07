Irvin Cruz Nape, a father and husband to four children, died days after being released from the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California. Cruz Nape reported having heart attack-like symptoms while in custody, but according to the Inland Coalition for Immigration Justice, they allege he was never given proper medical treatment.

ICE agents took Cruz Nape last Fall after being confused for another target. Despite not being their initial suspect, they took him anyway. He was soon transferred to Adelanto.

In late February, Cruz Nape was granted bond and released. Tragically, Irvin suffered a health crisis and died on March 4.

There are at least four deaths associated with the Adelanto ICE facility since the Trump administration took office. The most recent death occurred on January 27. Alberto Gutierrez died in ICE custody after his family says staff at the detention center denied his repeated requests for medical attention, according to reporting by L.A. TACO. Ismael Ayala-Uribe died in September. According to the family, he was also not given proper medical care.

There have been allegations of medical negligence at other detention facilities across the state.

A lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union against the California City Detention Facility in November for inhumane conditions, including inadequate medical care.

This is a developing story.