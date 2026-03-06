Skip to Content
News

Daily Memo: People Are Being Taken From Downtown L.A.’s Hidden ICE ISAP Check-ins

We’re not seeing much ICE activity in the L.A. area, but we can confirm that people are being taken from their check-ins. Not everybody who checks in gets taken, but some people do.

8:24 PM PST on March 5, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

Earlier this morning, Aisha, Memo, and I [Izzy] made our way to the outdoor area of an ISAP office on Hill and 2nd. L.A. TACO has been receiving tips of ICE agents kidnapping people in the lower level of a building near a parking lot.

No agents were spotted this morning, but we did get footage of them yesterday morning, when they took at least one man. By what we’ve seen, ICE agents are regularly called to grab individuals who are there for their ISAP check-Ins.

ISAP is the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, an ICE program designed as an alternative to detention. It relies heavily on monitoring, utilizing GPS ankle monitors, smartphone apps, and in-person check-ins. It’s managed by BI-Incorporate under a private contract with ICE.

We recently spoke with lawyers and responders who visit the detention centers frequently, and what we’ve been told is that one Adelanto detention center is at capacity, two detention centers in general are understaffed, and this may be why the raids in the Los Angeles area have slowed down. It could also be due to the shutdown as well. It’s unclear, but these are things we know are going on and can have an effect, along with the continued restructuring we’re seeing, like the replacement of Kristi Noem. 

~ Izzy Ramirez

RAIDS

[Tuesday, March 3. Day 271.]

[Wednesday. March 4. Day 272.]

[Thursday. March 5. Day 273.]

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • 2 women found guilty of stalking ICE officer's home in L.A., livestreaming pursuit
    • Two women have been found guilty of stalking after they followed a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer home in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, documenting their pursuit in a livestream on social media. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 8. Raygoza and Brown are facing up to five years in federal prison.
  • 03/05/26 - Federal immigration inflated the number of dangerous criminals claimedoff the streets during Operation Metro Surge. a Minnesota Star Tribune analysis. Via startribune
  • 03/04/26 - A large immigration detention camp in Texas was closed to visitors and attorneys because of a measles outbreak, a lawmaker said. Via cnnee.
  • 03/05/26 - Rumors of extramarital affair of Kristi Noem and chief of staff Corey Lewandowski. Via nymag.
  • 03/05/26 - Trump replacing Noem as Homeland Security secretary  via PBS
  • 03/04/26 - ICE detainee died in custody and the private prison lied about it via nowthisimpact

