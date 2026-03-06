We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
Earlier this morning, Aisha, Memo, and I [Izzy] made our way to the outdoor area of an ISAP office on Hill and 2nd. L.A. TACO has been receiving tips of ICE agents kidnapping people in the lower level of a building near a parking lot.
No agents were spotted this morning, but we did get footage of them yesterday morning, when they took at least one man. By what we’ve seen, ICE agents are regularly called to grab individuals who are there for their ISAP check-Ins.
ISAP is the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, an ICE program designed as an alternative to detention. It relies heavily on monitoring, utilizing GPS ankle monitors, smartphone apps, and in-person check-ins. It’s managed by BI-Incorporate under a private contract with ICE.
We’re not seeing much ICE activity in the L.A. area, but we can confirm that people are being taken from their check-ins. Not everybody who checks in gets taken, but some people do.
We recently spoke with lawyers and responders who visit the detention centers frequently, and what we’ve been told is that one Adelanto detention center is at capacity, two detention centers in general are understaffed, and this may be why the raids in the Los Angeles area have slowed down. It could also be due to the shutdown as well. It’s unclear, but these are things we know are going on and can have an effect, along with the continued restructuring we’re seeing, like the replacement of Kristi Noem.
~ Izzy Ramirez
RAIDS
[Tuesday, March 3. Day 271.]
- Escondido: On Grand Ave and Beech St, around 6:40 a.m. Community watchers spotted known ICE vehicles in the alley of surrounding apartments.
- Oceanside: On Old Grove Rd before Mission Ave, around 8:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents in marked vehicles surrounded a vehicle near a shopping center. They pinned the individual to the ground before forcing them into their vehicle.
- Santa Maria: At the San Luis Obispo on 1585 Kansas Ave, around 8:20 a.m. According to community watchers, six agents and sheriffs were seen taking one man who was released from custody.
- Escondido: At the Home Depot on 1475 E Valley Pkwy, around 10:37 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen scouting the Home Depot parking lot. According to a community watcher, they approached the ICE vehicle and said good morning. The agent inside lowered the window a few inches and responded that he’s fine, the community watcher then noticed their green vest, but no identifiable markers of their agency. Roughly 10 minutes later they drove over to an Albertson’s parking lot, and then left the area.
[Wednesday. March 4. Day 272.]
- Laguna Niguel: On 25302 Rancho Niguel Rd, around 7:50 a.m. Four federal immigration agents wearing green vests and masks stopped a vehicle near a school drop-off line and kidnapped one individual.
- Escondido: Grape St. between Washington Ave and Mission Ave, 9:15 a.m. Community patrollers observed an ICE agent parked in the community who drove off as soon as they were being recorded.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 10:20 a.m. ICE agents were present at the jail waiting for releases.
- San Luis Obispo: At the county jail on 1585 Kansas Ave around 10:00 a.m. At ICE agents were present at the jail waiting for releases.
- Santa Barbara: At the county jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 7:10 a.m. ICE agents were in the parking lot waiting for releases.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on 8303 Haven Ave, around 9:53 a.m. ICE agents took a person who exited the court, but later released them. According to community watchers they made a mistake and grabbed the wrong target. They then took a man around 11:55 a.m in front of his children.
- San Diego: At the King-Chavez Community High School, around 9:09 a.m. Community members armed with whistles and phones came out to alert people of an ICE agent parked in front of the school. The agent eventually drove away.
- San Diego: Cesar Chavez High School in Logan, 10:00 a.m. Agents chased a community patroller into the school, who was alerting the community of their presence.
- Idyllwild: Near the Paradise Valley Cafe on 61721 CA-74. Border Patrol agents were seen conducting a checkpoint at the highway intersection.
- Santa Paula: At the Ventura County Jail on 600 Todd Rd, around 9:30 p.m. Several ICE agents were seen in the lobby of the county jail. A small crowd of community watchers were inside near the entrance legally documenting and observing the agents.
[Thursday. March 5. Day 273.]
- Anaheim: On Orangewood Ave and Lewis St, around 6:50 a.m. ICE agents stopped a vehicle and kidnapped the driver. Community watchers arrived just as the man was being forced into ICE’s vehicle.
- Escondido: Near 1330 Kent Ave, around 7:04 a.m. HSI and ICE agents were seen in a residential area stopping a vehicle. An HSI agent broke the vehicle’s window and took at least one man.
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave, around 9:24 a.m. ICE agents were seen parked in the county jail’s lot.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents were present at the county jail waiting for releases.
- Oceanside: At the Oceanside Harbor around 9:30 a.m.
- Sawtelle: Olympic Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, 9:15 am. ICE activity in the are community watchers state 2-3 agents with masks and vest in the area.
- Anaheim: Orangewood and Lewis, 6:50 am. One person taken as reported by community watchers.
AT L.A. TACO
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 2 women found guilty of stalking ICE officer's home in L.A., livestreaming pursuit
- Two women have been found guilty of stalking after they followed a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer home in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, documenting their pursuit in a livestream on social media. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 8. Raygoza and Brown are facing up to five years in federal prison.
- 03/05/26 - Federal immigration inflated the number of dangerous criminals claimedoff the streets during Operation Metro Surge. a Minnesota Star Tribune analysis. Via startribune
- 03/04/26 - A large immigration detention camp in Texas was closed to visitors and attorneys because of a measles outbreak, a lawmaker said. Via cnnee.
- 03/05/26 - Rumors of extramarital affair of Kristi Noem and chief of staff Corey Lewandowski. Via nymag.
- 03/05/26 - Trump replacing Noem as Homeland Security secretary via PBS.
- 03/04/26 - ICE detainee died in custody and the private prison lied about it via nowthisimpact