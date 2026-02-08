Comix
Sunday Taquitos #14: Great Americans
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
DAILY MEMO: A New CA State Bill is Introduced To Hold Private Detention Centers Accountable, Border Patrol Spends The Week in Meetings, and ICE Continued Targeted Arrests
Senator Perez today introduced SB 995, the Masuma Khan Justice Act, designed to strengthen state oversight of detention centers by allowing state agencies to inspect facilities, instituting fines of $25k per day, and revoking licenses of private detention facilities when they fail to meet health and safety standards.
LAPD Charges at Hundreds of High School Students in Peaceful Walkout Protest at MDC
LAPD arrested at least two teenagers protesting ICE raids in Los Angeles yesterday. They were also seen corresponding with ICE agents on Alameda Street during the demonstrations.
Weekend Eats: Mushu Pork Tacos, Komal Expands, and A Oaxacan ‘Tacobijado’
Plus a Mexico City butcher shop lands in Culver City right on time for the Bad Bunny Bowl.
Exclusive: Detention Center Captives Are Throwing Lotion Bottles Wrapped With Notes to Organizers Outside Otay Mesa Facility
“For 280 days we haven’t eaten a single piece of fruit, banana, apple, orange, or anything fresh," an Otay Mesa captive communicated through handwritten note. "We are all in one big room with no doors or windows. We can’t see any grass or trees. We are all constantly sick."
The Rigorous Path to Becoming a Lion Dancer In One of Chinatown’s Oldest Dance Groups
A day in the life of Immortals Lion Dance in L.A.’s Chinatown, where generations of dancers—some in their 70s—perform at parades, weddings, and on-screen in films.
DAILY MEMO: Democrats Help Approve Temporary DHS Funding, Demand ICE ‘Behaves’
LAPD Chief McDonnell is laughed at by attendees at the L.A. Police Commission while L.A. City council member, Hugo Martinez, leads a rebuke in the L.A. city council meeting against McDonnell's refusal to enforce the new state laws against agents and law enforcement wearing masks. Meanwhile, ICE continues to operate while CBP is missing.