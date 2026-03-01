Daily Memo: Another Kavanaugh Stop, Woman Detained and Released Outside Courthouse

Today, ICE was observed stopping a vehicle in Colton, hanging around Riverside, San Bernardino, at the Santa Maria Jail again, and in Escondido. In Paramount, ICE was seen taking a man off the street. Community members were also able to pressure agents back to their field office in Oxnard. In San Diego, community members confronted ICE in a parked vehicle outside of Lincoln High School. The agent pepper-sprayed the community watcher before driving off.