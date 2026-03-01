Art
Sunday Taquitos #17: The Human Touch
This Artist Peyote-Stitched 30,000 Beads on Utility Poles to Say “FUCK ICE”
L.A. artist Kimberly Dawn Robertson created “bead bombs,” fastening Native feminist resistance to the city.
Los Angeles Father Dies Under ICE Custody — 9th Death This Year
This is a developing story.
Who Had a Better Opening Weekend Tailgate: LAFC vs L.A. Galaxy? We Checked Out Both
Whether you root for Team Son, Team Reus, or Team Let’s-All-Have-A-Good-Time, last weekend’s back-to-back games and tailgates were bangers.
Weekend Eats: Wagyu Burgers From a Pro Skater and Michelin Starred Chef In Westwood
Plus a new Guatemalan cafe serving cardamom lattes and giving lessons in speaking K'iche in Boyle Heights.
Daily Memo: Another Kavanaugh Stop, Woman Detained and Released Outside Courthouse
Today, ICE was observed stopping a vehicle in Colton, hanging around Riverside, San Bernardino, at the Santa Maria Jail again, and in Escondido. In Paramount, ICE was seen taking a man off the street. Community members were also able to pressure agents back to their field office in Oxnard. In San Diego, community members confronted ICE in a parked vehicle outside of Lincoln High School. The agent pepper-sprayed the community watcher before driving off.
Behold Lincoln Heights’ Moroccan Fried Sardine Taco
Moroccan chef Majda Belaroui's take on tacos are the life force of Café Maghreb, a pop-up at Zizou.